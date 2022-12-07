Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Cochise County

So Cochise County’s laughingstock Supervisors Judd and Crosby were just being “thoughtful” when they refused to certify the recent election. Just, you know, making sure everything about the vote count was on the up and up. Well, Cochise County, the courts have found their “thoughts” to be ridiculous, unfounded and deceitful. What a clown show. Maybe you want to redo their election?

Carl Evertsbusch

Midtown

Kari Lake’s trek to Mar-a-Lago

Incredible. Kari Lake recently went to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump after apparently losing her election bid for Arizona’s governor. A fly on the wall might witness this scene: “Daddy dear, they won’t let me be Gov. Boo-hoo! Boo-hoo! What should I do? Launch a coup? Or should I sue? (Will Trump send his ace (!?) lawyer, Rudy, to the rescue?)”

Lake’s delusional election denial MAGA state continues, as she clings to Trump. Her campaign signs that said “Trump endorsed” did not help. Why not choose the mature, honorable path and respect the will of the people? I could empathize with the deluded MAGA losers if they were not so dangerous to democracy.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Fitzsimmons column

Re: the Nov. 19 article “Ruby Bridges takes us on a walk with truth and the American dream.”

I thought that David Fitzsimmons’ column was excellent in his characterization of Tom Horne. I was surprised that Horne was again the superintendent of public instruction. Considering that many people have expressed concern for the Arizona public school system, for voters to elect an individual like Horne is a disgrace. Horne’s stance on school vouchers and the curriculum will further weaken Arizona public schools.

Berle Clemensen

Northeast side

Special prosecutor needed here

Now that a Special Prosecutor has been named to work the cases involving the Big Liar/Thief, my hopes are that he will look seriously into the attempted theft of my vote and 1.67 million others in Arizona who voted for Biden/Harris.

The Republican chair, her husband and nine others made the decision that their opinions were more valuable than our votes, attempting to replace the will of the voters by falsely claiming they represented our state. This scheme was also executed in Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Their schemes would have negated more than 13 million votes. The forms used in several fake submissions were identical, which indicates a conspiracy to defraud on a grand scale. I have to speculate what the GOP House would be doing/saying today, if the DNC had done what the GOP did.

This was the “Big Steal” attempt. Attempted robbery is still a crime.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Follow the money

One way to evaluate Republican policies is to see who they benefit. These are policies that Republican leaders have already promised to enact if elected.

Repeal the ability of Medicare to negotiate drug prices with big pharma and remove the cap on insulin prices. Beneficiary: Pharmaceutical companies. Losers: Citizens, especially the middle- and low-income people.

Cut or privatize Social Security and Medicare. Beneficiary: Wall Street traders, bankers, investment firms and health insurance giants. Losers: Middle- and low-income citizens.

Ban abortions. Beneficiary: None. Losers: All women, especially women with ectopic or problematic pregnancies and those needing contraceptives for disease-related causes. Victims of rape and incest

End same sex marriage. Beneficiary: Name one. Losers: All Americans who value the freedom to love who they want.

Ban contraceptives. Beneficiary: ? Losers: All citizens who are trying to plan their families, reduce population growth or prevent the spread of disease.

Restrict unions. Beneficiary: Big corporations. Losers: Working people.

Democrats want just the opposite of these policies. Whose side are you on?

Donald Ries