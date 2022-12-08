Letters to the Editor: Dec. 8

Conservative nonsense

Re: the Nov. 16 letter "Who should be allowed to vote."

The reader who recently wrote in regarding who should be allowed to vote truly is clueless about how modern American democracy should work. The idea that good American citizens should not be allowed to vote is the antithesis of the American way for which many of our citizens have fought and died over the last 250 years. This type of elitism has no place in our society today. This is exactly the kind of conservative nonsense that people of that ilk have been spouting for eons.

I really shudder to think what people like that would do for our country if called on to do so. We would all be in trouble. The idea that Democrats have achieved mob rule with mail-in ballots is total nonsense. Remember January 6th, 2021? Such an analogy is ludicrous. We are free because of our right to vote. Otherwise we have autocracy and fascism, not freedom and enlightenment.

Fran Gordon

Green Valley

Medicare Advantage

Re: the Nov. 19 letter "More like Medicare Disadvantage."

This letter contains several half-truths and outright mischaracterizations of Medicare enrollment options for seniors. The writer neglects to mention that many seniors also consider Medicare supplement plans to cover costs not covered by Traditional Medicare, and often pay much higher monthly premiums than they would if they enrolled in a solid Medicare Advantage plan, such as those sponsored by reputable organizations such as AARP. I would advise anyone struggling with Medicare options to contact the Arizona State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at 1-800-432-4040 for individualized consultation. I volunteered with the Minnesota SHIP before moving to Arizona, and helped many individuals and couples analyze their options and make the right choice.

Walter Cooney

Green Valley

Flipped out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories and so few ties to reality.

He says the money we have been spending on arms for Ukraine was converted on the EFX exchange into Bitcoin and then spent on Democratic candidates in the election. He is a proud member of the Oath Keepers, whose leaders are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy. He is a big supporter of all kinds of far-right organizations that have actually tried armed violence against the USA.

He also lost his election by a lot of votes. It wasn't even very close. The people of Arizona don't want him as part of our government. They think he is a dangerous ideologue and a threat to our democracy.

I hope Mr. Finchem gets the help and meds he apparently needs to connect to reality.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Analysis with the depth of a puddle

Re: the Nov. 18 article "Ciscomani: Right signs, wrong message."

Of all the shallow political commentary, of which there has been plenty, I have yet to read any with less depth than Ray Lindstrom's recent attribution of Juan Ciscomani's victory over Kirsten Engel to the quality of the graphics in his campaign materials.

Could the result have something to do with a redrawn district that shifted toward a more Republican lean? The fact that Ciscomani isn't a crazed Trump acolyte? Political fundamentals favoring the out-of-power party? An open seat with none of the natural advantages for an incumbent? Nope, it was all Ciscomani's ad agency and their punchy graphics. Which of course explains why Kimberly Yee, with virtually no signage, got more votes than any other statewide candidate.

Given Lindstrom's background in advertising, his "analysis" is clear proof of the adage that, to a carpenter the solution to every problem is a hammer.

David Wohl

Foothills

Counting the vote

When I was in the military, after every exercise or deployment, we all sat down for "a lessons learned" conference to correct any and all problem areas. I hope that those who run our elections are doing the same. And yet 2022 was a rehash of 2020. I'm not feeling confident for 2024.

Mark Moral

East side

I am embarrassed, afraid, saddened

Re: the Dec. 4 article "Solutions needed for growing homeless problem."

The Sunday edition of the Arizona Star regarding our homeless problem was enlightening. I am encouraged that business leaders and concerned citizens are organizing to help solve the issue with the city and county. Business leaders are correct. I no longer shop or dine where I don’t feel safe. I applaud stores that have hired extra security that is highly visible in their parking lots and in the store, but that should not be necessary. On two occasions, store personnel insisted on walking me to my car because they felt the conditions were unsafe.

I am embarrassed when driving guests from the airport. We make light of the fact that maybe they have landed in San Francisco or Portland. It isn’t funny. I am sad that I have to make excuses for our city.

Where do I shop now? Oro Valley.

Susan Wimberly