Letters to the Editor: Dec. 9: Arizona Bowl not on TV, Alden's plan to buy the Star, climate change, all life is sacred

Arizona Bowl
Looking over the list of college football bowl games, I counted 44 games to be played throughout the U.S. Of those 44 games, only ONE won’t be televised — the Arizona Bowl. That’s right — our bowl game is the lone exception. What is the point, then, of holding a bowl game? Was a contract with television even considered or did the controversial sponsor, Barstool Sports, only ever intend to drive desperate Central Michigan University and Boise State University fans to its app? Will there be a cost to watch this game, whereas all 43 other games are free to football fans?
Unlike in years past, there will be no showcasing of Tucson weather or extolling of our beautiful city to the nation at large. Rest assured that our friends to the north will benefit from national exposure of their various games. I know I won’t be watching. I just hope this isn’t a multi-year contract.
Susan Wilson
Northwest side
Alden Global Capital takeover of Arizona Daily Star
As a logistics professional, I learned about supply and demand. Current subscribers to the Arizona Daily Star have a simple solution to hopefully prevent the possible takeover. My subscription will be immediately cancelled if their proposed takeover goes into effect. If I can’t get the unfiltered information I want/need from my daily newspaper, why would I pay for a service that I no longer consider a fair value?
I don’t think Alden Global Capital is in business to lose money. Hit them in the wallet. If the majority of current subscribers took the same position, thus communicating a significant reduction in their future advertising revenue, it might just send a loud clear message. I would hope that they would then understand that a decision to continue with the buyout might not be in their best interest.
Alan Siskin
Northeast side
S
ave the Star
Losing the Star would be disastrous for our community. We need a paper, and a strong staff, to cover our local issues. What are other options which are not Allen Global Capital? What about a consortium of local advertisers and/or other businesses? How about crowd funding? Let’s be creative.
Karin Carbon
Midtown
Re: 1,777 stories now told (Dec. 6, 2021)
A huge thank you to Bobbie Jo Buel and to Henry Brean for covering her outstanding five-year research on the lives lost on the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. Thank you to Ms. Buel to having the stories available to the public. Those who lost their lives that day must not be forgotten. Thank you, too, to the University of Arizona for providing space for the memorials.
Paulette Claver
Northwest side
The virus
It came upon the world
No warning did we see.
Like lightning cross the earth
Striking fear in you and me.
It changed our lives in many ways
No handshakes were allowed
No weekly church to go to
No sports, no friendly crowd.
No schools for our children
No traffic on our streets
Our restaurants only takeout
Our theaters had no seats.
The numbers rose on every day
They climbed so very high
T’was hard for us to understand
Why so many had to die.
Our hospitals were challenged
Our seniors were in fear
Our doctors insufficient
And death seemed so very near.
No coffee at McDonald’s,
No lunch with our good friends
At home we were imprisoned
Until the virus ends.
We prayed hard for our families
For the sick and for the dying,
For the many who lost loved ones
We heard them in their crying.
Thanksgiving was so different
It seemed to pass us by
This Christmas will be painful
No matter how we try.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
Reducing the impact on climate change, drought
With global climate changes over the past decade, it is of no shock that Arizona’s greatest resource, water, is experiencing a shortage due to drought. As a 28-year native of Tucson, it’s of great significance I do my diligence to reduce the impact on climate change. Here are also some helpful solutions to reduce climate change: powering your home with renewable energy; sealing drafts and installing insulation within your home to reduce energy; replace appliances with energy efficient models; install water efficient fixtures; LED lightbulbs use up to 80 percent less energy than conventional incandescent; unplug rarely used devices or use surge protectors and timers; adjust your computers to automatically power down when not in use; drive a fuel efficient vehicle which will reduce auto emissions; use quality public transportation to reduce pollution in the air; and purchasing carbon offset can help replace power from fossil fuel. There are multiple solutions we can implement to reduce the greatest contributor to climate change, and it begins with ourselves.
Karissa Ramirez
South Tucson
All life is sacred, migrant deaths should concern us all
Kudos to the Arizona Daily Star for raising awareness of the devastating loss of life happening year after year in our Sonoran Desert. The reporters’ careful analysis of the decisions leading to an accelerating loss of migrant lives provides helpful directions for stopping these tragic deaths.
We face the preventable deaths of human beings who risk their lives fleeing poverty, violence or the lack of dignity their families deserve. Their plight should concern all of us. Some might say these deaths are the migrants’ fault because they chose to make the risk-filled desert journey. That judgment misses the point. Our nation and community ought to do whatever possible to stop this loss of life. We rightly do that for our citizens during this pandemic. We would expect the same concern for ourselves or our loved ones no matter what has put us in the danger of death.
Every life is sacred and needs protection, including those fleeing for safety and life at our border. We need to act.
Most Rev. Gerald F. Kicanas, Bishop Emeritus for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson