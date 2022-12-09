Letters to the Editor: Dec. 9

Raises?

Re: the Nov. 19 article “Robbins gets pay bump, incentives to reach goals.”

You must be kidding. Raises for the university presidents when college costs keep going up and the state constitution says tuition should be nearly free as possible. They would deserve raises if they lowered the costs. The whole thing smacks of cronyism.

John Morgan

Midtown

Devil in the details on North Kolb

As a longtime Tucsonan, I’ve watched as our beautiful pristine desert has been ravaged by new construction and road building. Where cattle once roamed, Range Rovers and Mercedes circle a hideous roundabout at Territory Drive as they come within inches of colliding with each other. On top of that, not far from where I spotted a beautiful buck on a winter’s day, a monstrous sculpture made of Disney-sized, stained-glass leaves stands in the middle of the circle. Not only is the sculpture not in good taste, it has nothing to do with Arizona or the desert Southwest. Along the corridor further south, the same giant leaf sculptures have been placed helter-skelter. However, these eyesores are not the worst of it. After the many months of construction we’ve suffered, there is still no left turn arrow at the intersection of North Kolb and Snyder. I truly fear as traffic keeps coming this way, we will see more accidents because of their poor planning.

Deborah Kaye

Foothills

You can’t fix stupid

I don’t know who he is, but he is lucky to be alive. Several nights ago, I was driving down Ina Road, getting ready to turn into my neighborhood. I was behind another vehicle and just as I was starting to turn, I saw him. He was going the wrong way in the bike lane wearing dark clothing and no light on his bike. Luckily, we both swerved just enough to avoid disaster. I have no moral to this story because stupid people are always going to be stupid.

Roger Boesch

Foothills

Ducey’s opportunity

Thank you to current and incoming Arizona House and Senate Democratic Leaders Rebecca Rios, Reginald Bolding, Raquel Terán, and Andrés Cano for demanding the governor call a special session. As these lawmakers proclaim: “It’s time” to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit and allow Arizona’s public schools to use the funds the Legislature appropriated for that purpose in spring 2022.

Do the right thing, Gov. Doug Ducey. This is your opportunity to leave the governorship on a positive note for all Arizonans. Bring the Legislature back in session to make good on your/their promise to fund district public schools. The 90% of our K-12 students who attend these schools matter not only to their families and educators but also to the current and future health of their communities and our state!

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Arizonans speak

I respectfully request that our local, state and federal representatives firmly denounce the words of a former president, who recently advocated terminating the values set forth in our Constitution, solely to further his own interests. This disgraced individual must be loudly opposed by our representatives if he continues to spew anti-democratic dialogue.

Kathi Marak