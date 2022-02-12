Letters to the Editor: Feb. 12

If it quacks like a duck ...
The Trump Republican National Convention just defined the Jan. 6th insurrection as merely a “legitimate political discourse.” A planned insurrection with five killed and feces in the Capitol halls and on public television has now been defined as legitimate. A party with no platform, no goals except power and hate, in my opinion, is attempting to define its way out of sedition. This is what happens when our people sit and watch their votes being taken away and our country controlled by the minority party. It’s a country tired of COVID, a Third World infrastructure and billionaires buying power. If it quacks like a duck ... We the people are in serious trouble. You better have a Plan B! Money rules!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Show a love for the game
This past week the UA men’s basketball team played both UCLA and USC teams in Tucson. They were hard fought games and not easy to watch if you are a diehard Wildcat fan as I am, but Arizona came out on top in the end. When teams come to McKale and play as hard as these two did — wouldn’t it be nice if, regardless of who wins, at the conclusion of the game the crowd would stand and applaud all the players on the court.
Teams at whatever level are rivals, not enemies and they should be appreciated for what they bring to the field of play. I love it when Wildcat teams win and will continue cheering them on. But when the other team prevails may I have the good grace and sportsmanship to appreciate what everyone brings to the court/field.
Stanley Curd
Midtown
18-year-olds do stupid things
Arizona legislators want to pass bill HB 2489 lowering the age of concealed carrying a gun from 21 to 18. Together with SB 1123 and HB 2447, all college students would be able to carry guns on campus.
At 18, I was a geeky and diligent student. I looked happy and wholesome, but I was stressed, juggling college and a job, anxious trying to get good grades to get into graduate school, depressed because I didn’t have a social life, more friends, dates. Tired, stressed, anxious, depressed aren’t adjectives of someone who should be able to carry a gun everywhere.
Even diligent me did stupid things. I had a fake ID and used it to get into pubs with friends. I drove when not sober enough or too sleepy after pulling all-nighters.
I got into eight graduate schools with full rides and stipends. I wasn’t stupid, but did stupid things. Would you trust 18 year-old me with a gun? I wouldn’t. Would you trust 18 year-old you?
Nevine Melikian, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense volunteer
Oro Valley
Coarse language stifles discourse
As a therapist for over 40 years in Tucson, I have worked with angry people to mediate and resolve issues. When Barack Obama was elected to the presidency, a veteran who I valued and worked with told me that he strongly opposed Obama, but “he is my commander and chief, so I will give him respect.” Not long afterward he posted a racist, denigrating cartoon depicting the president. So much for respect.
The other day, at Alvernon and 22nd, a pro-Trump group was gathered to support his 2024 run. A huge banner read “(expletive) Biden” These people represent Trump supporters. No need to name their shame.
How are reasonable, caring citizens supposed to have civil discourse with people like this? Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, get a clue.
Molly Kent
West side
Political poetry? I’ll take a stab
Political Funeral (A parody of Marc Antony’s famous speech)
Friends, Tucsonans, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Trump, not to praise him.
The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones;
So let it be with Sir Donald. The noble Schumer
Hath told you Trump was obnoxious:
If it were so, it was possibly true,
So grievously hath Trump answer’d it.
Here, under leave of Pelosi and the rest—
Come I to speak of Trump’s demise.
He hath brought forth the vaccine
And many lives he did save
Did this in Trump seem obnoxious?
You all did see that on January 6th
Protesters marched on his behalf
I speak not to disprove what Schumer spoke,
But here I am to speak what I do know.
You all did vote for him once, not without cause:
What cause withholds you then, to mourn for him?
My thoughts are there in Mar-a-Lago with Sir Donald,
And I must pause till they come back to me.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Lawmakers want schools to suffer
Re: the Feb. 9 article “Schools chief: Looming cuts a ‘time bomb’.”
Shamefully, Arizona is ranked the 46th/47th state out of 50 when it comes to education by various research organizations . Yet our governor and Legislature are constantly trying to cut the funding for public schools in order to make their plan for vouchers look good. They have raided Arizona’s Land Trust and are known for disappointing teachers and parents (Prop. 123). Any time the citizenry tries to get enough money to fund a decent public education for our children (Prop. 208), the current administration and Legislature cut the education budget by the additional amount that is raised by citizen action.
Our schools are very stressed now, not enough qualified teachers who will work for Arizona peanuts. If Gov. Doug Ducey thinks that tax breaks are important in attracting businesses, he needs to think again. Good schools and good roads are way more important.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Divisive nature of party system
The RNC recently met, with the result being a continuation of the party remaining devoted to an individual who I believe to be the most divisive president this country ever elected. Instead of trying to establish a platform dedicated to restoring unity to this democratic united nation, it chose to censure two of their own for having the courage to stand up for our Constitution and then incredibly insist that Jan. 6th was simply an example of political discourse. Thomas Jefferson stated: “If I could not go to heaven but with a political party, I would decline to go.” Virtually every one of the Founding Fathers eschewed the idea of political parties and fretted over what might happen to the country if political parties were to ever dominate the country. Our Founding Fathers couldn’t predict much of what technology would provide this nation, but it was spot on with their views of political parties.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Masks remain a useful tool
As more governors lift mask mandates and more legislatures address this issue as well, I would like to see a standard set by all governing entities to encourage or even mandate if an individual has a cold or other infectious disease, they wear a mask when entering stores and other enclosed spaces. This small gesture would help to reduce the transmission of so many other diseases we encounter in daily living.