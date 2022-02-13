Letters to the Editor: Feb. 13

Rosemont Mine is health threat
Let’s keep Tucson livable.
According to Arizona Mining Review, the proposed Rosemont Copper Mine in the Santa Ritas could become the third-largest copper mine in America. Approximately 120,000 of the 1 million people who live in Pima County live within a 12-mile radius. These areas are at lower elevations than the proposed mine; downtown Tucson, only 25 miles away being the lowest. Blasting, dust, noise, lights and heavy road traffic will be the conditions in nearby Green Valley, Sahaurita, Corona de Tucson and Vail. Particulate matter in dust and toxic fumes from possible processing can cause permanent lung damage and exacerbate respiratory conditions. As a retired nurse, I know from experience that it’s better to prevent disease rather than treat the suffering it inflicts. Furthermore, 8.9 million gallons of water will be used daily and billions in profits go to Canada. This mine must be stopped if we want Tucson to survive and thrive.
Elaine Wolter
SaddleBrooke
Child tax credit an equity issue
Our congressional leaders must listen to the public and take action in support of the Build Back Better bill. We must speak and advocate for our children who cannot.
It seems skeptics believe recipients of the child tax credit will abuse the credit and use it for nonessential items such as vacations and lavish expenses. This is simply not the case. Research has shown that families use these tax credits to pay for necessities like basic household expenses and education.
Supporting the Build Back Better bill is also an issue of equity. According to the 2021 U.S. Household Pulse Survey, reported rates of receipt were lowest among Hispanic/Latinx adults; non-Hispanic/Latinx adults who are American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and adults with household incomes below $25,000.
I urge Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to work to address the administrative burdens that prevent low-income families from claiming the child tax credit by supporting the Build Back Better bill.
Karina Garavito
Foothills
Supreme Court needs reforms
The Supreme Court is the only federal court in the country that has no ethical guidelines and mandatory recusal for conflicts of interest. This situation needs to be remedied.
The Supreme Court has become the most powerful branch of the government and is heavily politicized. It is rare that any controversial law or executive order is not taken to court. Eventually, every case is taken to the Supreme Court, further slowing our gridlocked government.
When the cases reach the current activist court, it seems many cases are decided based on political position with no regard for legal precedents. Many past judges have made changes in their personal situations to avoid conflicts. Unfortunately, the most blatant violator of ethical guidelines, Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, consistently rules on cases that directly deal with his wife’s political activities and income.
If Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wants to do something meaningful to protect democracy, forget about the filibuster and clean up the corrupt Supreme Court.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Holding public schools hostage
I think the majority of our legislators and our governor are hellbent on destroying public education. By failing to prioritize waiving the aggregate expenditure limit, they are dangling the threat of withholding already budgeted funding that was allocated to schools last summer.
They seem to have forgotten a primary lesson of the pandemic: Our children’s social-emotional health and the economic health of our communities rests on district public schools being open and serving the 90% of Arizona’s K-12 students who attend them.
It’s not enough for officials in government to keep our state 49th in education funding. Now they are holding districts hostage because they fear doing so will create an opening for Prop. 208 funds, despite the fact these voter-approved funds had no impact on 2021-22 budgets.
If legislators care at all about our students and economy, they will immediately and unconditionally waive this outdated spending cap and stop using students’ education and our state’s future as negotiating chips.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side