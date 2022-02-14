Letters to the Editor: Feb. 14

RNC 'discourse'
claim an insult
Re: the Feb. 6 article "Trump's 2020 election claims."
In this letter the writer wrote, "Saying 'pigs fly' doesn't make it so."
To which I'd like to add, that it is similarly a lie to say that the Jan. 6, 2021, violent insurrection and assault on the Capitol and on the U.S. Constitution as incited by the ex-president, was "Ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," as the Republican National Committee tried to claim.
Furthermore, in the light of the widely broadcast photographic documentation, this absurd claim is an insult to the intelligence of every seeing American voter. It was made by a weak-kneed political party, which lacks the guts to tell the truth, as they surely would if they cared at all about the future of democracy in our country.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Race theory
a red herring
As Winston Churchill said, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” To most of us, this is a frightening thought. But to the Arizona Republican legislators, it is just what they want … to repeat history. This is obvious from their legislative bills to prohibit critical race theory from being taught in the public schools. What better way to perpetuate racism and antisemitism than to keep young people ignorant of what bigotry can lead to in a society. I believe that for them, returning to the 1930’s, '40s, and '50s, taking away voting rights from minorities, restricting admission to certain schools, country clubs and neighborhoods for certain racial or religious groups is favorable. White supremacy will reign; history will repeat itself. Republicans seem to want to make sure the next generation cannot learn from history, because it won’t be taught. If Arizonans and Americans don’t vote these people out, the state — and country — is in danger of regressing into the dark ages.
Sandy Katz
Foothills
Calif. investors
drive up prices
Re: the Feb. 8 article "State AG says AZ can 'engage in war' against cartels, smugglers."
Very interesting opinion — but the wrong border. The real threat to Arizona is at the western border, where rich California people and companies are buying up rental properties in Arizona and then raising rents outrageously.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Value of freedom
eludes leaders
When will our leaders get it? Liberty for this nation, ever since its founding, has always been interpreted as maximum freedom of the individual and limits upon imposed mandates.
Since the very start of this pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, government and big business have failed to recognize the importance of that freedom. Blundering, they imposed mandates rather than relying upon persuasion.
At 88 I can look back at Dr. Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine. I don't recall any mandates for people to get the polio vaccine — and virtually everyone lined up voluntarily.
Stop all mandates and simply educate the public about the risks. We proud Americans will voluntarily do the right thing, as we always have!
Charles Josephson
Midtown
Tough subjects
require smarts
Re: the Feb. 10 letter "COVID exposed our weaknesses."
The responsibility of lawmakers to exercise excellent judgment in regard to avoiding politicizing issues of advanced subjects was wisely addressed by the letter writer. In regard to safely guiding the public as the evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is receding. Responsible guidance must be applicable to the entire population. This includes protection of the most vulnerable.
Those of us who have served our nation in uniform are aware of the vulnerability to mass casualty events that can arise from nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. In each of these areas, technology and our understanding of human biology has increased markedly in recent decades. Corresponding international agreements continue to require international updating.
Those in office need to respect the best guidance in science and technology. Meanwhile, as the pandemic recedes, we need to respect the health of one another.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Don't reelect
nutty legislators
Re: the Feb. 10 letter "Clowns occupy the AZ Capitol."
Yes, now I get it. The "Party of Lincoln," the "Party of Reagan" is dead and gone. RNC now stands for "Republican Nut Cases." And yes, if Arizona is to survive, we must vote them all out.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Voucher stance
racially charged
Re: the Feb. 10 article "School-voucher backers aim high."
The disingenuous and, I believe, racist remarks by pastor Drew Anderson advocating school vouchers have me seeing red. I think comparing public schools to slave owners "that don't want to let those Black bodies go because there's money attached to those Black bodies" is as racist as it comes. Also, regarding accountability in the use of public funding of vouchers, he proclaimed the only thing that counts is that students are graduating and getting to attend college. Any lawmaker putting credence in that statement should immediately vote to eliminate all public school requirements and state achievement testing.
John Wemlinger, Ed.D.
Nogales
Gowan provably
lacks scruples
Re: the Feb. 8 article "Bill would greatly limit early voting."
Dear Sen. Gowan:
Thank you for your concern regarding me possibly making a hasty voting decision without the benefit of new, last-minute information as we approach Nov. 8. Your concern, however, is misguided as I am more focused on the bills you've recently introduced and your past record. Particularly, the findings of the Attorney General's Office following its investigation of your 2016 ethical lapses involving use of a government car and expense reimbursement requests. In the AG's words, they found "a lot of questionable, even I would say unethical behavior" in your actions. Gaming and manipulating any system, especially vote by mail, is a bad idea.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Press Sinema
on Build Back
Re: the Feb. 6 article "Affordable housing needs Sinema's vote."
Thanks so much for the editorial calling on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to vote to pass Build Back Better (BBB). Not only will it help with affordable housing, it battles poverty by extending the child tax credit. Both of these initiatives along with other parts of BBB will increase equity in America at a time when the gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening. Sinema’s support is more likely to happen when she hears from constituents. A call, email or letter can make a difference. Not sure what to say? Send her this article and say you agree. This moment in our history offers a rare opportunity to battle hunger and homelessness, and it needs your voice!
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Americans are
self-medicating
Re: the Feb. 9 article "Closing the border to killer drugs"
As a retired school administrator who has dealt with fallout from drug use and overdoses in my community, nothing would please me more than to completely stop the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into our country. Considering the complexity of our schizophrenic trade policies with China, the 1,954-mile-length U.S.-Mexico border and what it takes to police its incredibly rugged terrain, we must address more than the supply side of this equation. Until we have a comprehensive approach to poverty, health care, and prison reform, Americans will continue to self-medicate and feed their addictions with whatever is easily accessible. The demand will continue to exist, no matter what penalties are applied. And while we mourn those 100,000 lives lost to the illicit drugs cited by Mr. Ambrose, we should also bear in mind the 95,000 lost each year to alcohol; and another 480,000 to tobacco, both legal drugs leading to lifelong addictions.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
Sinema plays
a losing game
Consulting her crystal ball, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema sees a future where repealing the filibuster would have dire consequences for the Democratic Party. What she is failing to see is that her future as a senator is jeopardized by her position regarding the filibuster.
Republicans are in the process of reducing or removing the popular voting methods of Democrats. They are also gerrymandering districts to create lopsided opportunities for Republican candidates. Removing the filibuster so that a voting rights act could be passed would thwart those actions.
With fewer Democratic voters able to vote, coupled with Democratic voters who will no longer vote for her because of her recalcitrance regarding the filibuster, how will she be reelected? No matter how much Republicans praise her actions, they won't vote for a Democratic candidate. She had better polish her crystal ball because she obviously isn't seeing what it is clearly foretelling. Ignoring what is transpiring was Martha's strategy, too.
Rick Cohn