Keep free transit fares

Last year, I received a tax credit for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid. Thanks, Uncle Sam! But wait… there’s a problem with this government largess — my plug-in hybrid is still a car. It erodes the streets, contributes to congestion, takes up parking, and has the potential to cause damage and injury.

The tax credit is intended to put low- and no-emission cars on the road, but there is a way to achieve this goal and broader benefits for the environment and society — by prioritizing transit. Transit commuters are solid heroes in the goal of achieving safer streets and countering climate change. They deserve the tax credits. Federal policy and city and state governments must reconsider the current “cars are king” fixation, and formulate creative approaches to encouraging alternatives, including transit use.

Free fares reduce traffic and thus the cost to maintain and expand roadways. Free fares are a blessing to low-income workers and to the elderly on fixed incomes. Free fares are worth keeping!

Linda Dobbyn

Midtown

Far-right groups exposed

During the 60's and 70's we had the far-right political group the "John Birch Society." Then in 2009, the "Tea Party" was created, another far-right Group. Then in 2016 forward, we had the "MAGA" group formed. All of these groups had the same "nationalist" message, but failed to get any traction by the majority of reasonable and responsible thinking American citizens. What all these groups failed to realize is that our country is on the global stage, and not an isolated country, on an isolated island. Yes, we need to protect our interests, but we must be part of, and participate on the global stage. In the 30's and 40's, Nazi Germany tried this "nationalist" experiment, and it failed miserably. Today's modern Germany (a social democracy) is ranked fourth in the world as an economic powerhouse per GDP. One more history lesson for the inward-looking doubters.

David Keating

Northeast side

Supreme Court leak

One report suggests the draft opinion on abortion could have been left on a table and was not traceable. In espionage, and spy thrillers, it is called a "dead drop." It allows transfer of information and when successful does not reveal who supplied the information or data and who received it. If used in this instance, evidently it worked.

Arthur Mournian

Green Valley

Former is the proper term

Why do we address past presidents as though they still hold the office? The current person residing in the White House is the one and only president. All others are former presidents and we should address them as such. Would we refer to someone who is divorced as the current wife or husband? No, we would not. The same reasoning should be applied to all former office holders. Show them the respect they deserve, thank them for their service, then move on.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Trouble for AZ schools

Like the creature from the black lagoon, Tom Horne has emerged from the muck again to head up Arizona schools. His right wing "vision" for education is appalling. Who voted for this guy? Do parents really buy the critical race theory baloney? Voters rejected most of the other extremists on the ballot; what happened here? His opponent should be demanding an investigation, a la the sore loser Republicans.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Glass half-full

In her response to the State of the Union Address, Ms. Huckabee Sanders blamed the Democrats for “out-of-control inflation and violent crime. . . [and] the dangerous border crisis.” So how would America differ with Republicans in control of government? Let’s see. Instead of “open borders,” we would send those migrants packing. As for violent crime, I suppose Republicans could reduce our crime rate to little more than the weekly mass shooting by a crazed gunman with an assault weapon. And as for out-of-control inflation? Perhaps we could instead have an historically low unemployment rate, a better-than-expected GDP growth rate, and hundreds of thousands of new jobs. Is your glass half-empty? Well maybe, if the Republicans can regain control of the White House, we can make that glass half-full again.

Sally Lee

Foothills

Kozachik’s big orange container

Take a bow, Councilman Kozachik, for the big orange container you installed outside Ward 6 that accepts most of the plastic Waste Management and other local haulers won’t recycle. Plastic packaging for so many products cannot easily be recycled; it’s frustrating to buy something with a wrapping that will just get buried in a landfill and stay there for who knows how long. That something useful emerges on the recycled end of that orange container makes my day.

What’s next? Maybe Waste Management leading the way to make Councilman Kozachik’s one-off effort one for all of us.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Bravo to young climate warriors

Fifty-five years ago, I joined my peers in a symbolic takeover of Old Main on the University of Arizona campus, in protest over the Vietnam War. Our anti-war efforts made a difference; history confirms that. Last month, I watched as young people spoke before the Tucson City Council with passion and immediacy about the very real threat that unabated climate change represents to their lives.

Please keep up the pressure; we have your backs. And relish that you have what we didn’t: a city council and mayor who care about the changing climate and the devastating impact it poses for the most fragile and needful among us.

A longtime climate activist, I urge Tucsonans to read the draft of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. It is an exceptional document on how we can work together to strengthen and create an even more beautiful, resilient and vibrant community. (climateaction.tucsonaz.gov)

Karen Peterson

Midtown

Wake up, motorists

Earlier this month, I was driving westbound on Speedway west of Alvernon when I was approaching a HAWK light, while driving on the inside lane. I proceeded to stop at the designated line while the pedestrian crossed the north-side of Speedway, but the driver in the middle lane, and the motorist in the curb lane flew thru the crosswalk without a hint of stopping!

HAWK light stands for “High-intensity Activated Crosswalk” crossings. Once activated, lights flash yellow preparing drivers to stop, then bright red, stopping drivers as pedestrians cross (wheelchairs and bicycles can also use this HAWK crossing area). Finally then flashing red, signaling drivers to proceed only after fully stopping and insuring pedestrians(s) have made it safely across! I know there are snowbirds and new (inexperienced?) drivers in Tucson, but all of us need to know “Rules of the Road” when we get or renew our drivers license. There is a booklet meant for all us to read-and-heed.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Condition of roads in Tucson

Dear Editor,

As residents of Tucson, we are writing to urge the city to prioritize repairing and maintaining its roads. Many roads in our city are in a state of disrepair with potholes, cracks and other damage that pose a hazard to drivers. Not only is this an issue of safety, but it is also costing taxpayers money due to costly repairs and maintenance.

Investing in the repair and maintenance of these roads will create safer driving conditions for citizens as well as reduce costs associated with road repairs. Additionally, preventative measures such as regular inspections should be taken by the city so that further damage can be avoided before it occurs. We believe this important issue needs greater attention from our local government officials who have been elected on their promise to make Tucson a safe place for everyone living here or visiting us from out-of-towners alike!

We thank you for your consideration on this matter and hope you will help spread awareness.

Benjamin Bernstein