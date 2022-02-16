Letters to the Editor: Feb. 16

Make America great again
Many times I have wondered what the current slogan “Make America Great Again” means. There seems to be no consensus of the meaning from Google.
The answer for me was revealed in the Star’s publication of the comic strip Sally Forth on Jan. 25, 2022. I quote Sally with one (observation): “… if you take the red pill you will be freed of this future and return to your reality for 1982 (any year may be substituted for 1982). But if you take the blue one you stay in your future, by which I mean my present day, or maybe it’s the other way around, since both realities are real and this is actually more about time … he red pill was originally orange, so you will taste the marker.”
Eugene Gieseler
Foothills
Independents need a voice
Re: the Jan. 27 article “Moderates no longer have a voice in the U.S. political system.”
Finally an opinion I can relate to: It’s time for independents to have a voice without having to declare Democrat or Republican affiliation.
Barb McNeill
Oro Valley
Banning school books that depict sexRe: the Jan. 27 article “Schools bill would ban books that depict sex.”
Here we are again, school books that contain explicit reference to sex are to be banned from school classes according to HB 2495 promoted by Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek). Another step toward closed-minded censorship with no understanding of reality. Classics are to be exempted, although when you read certain sections of the Old Testament, you could feel rather uncomfortable.
Interesting, so sexuality readily available everywhere on the web is to be banned from school books. Why don’t we rather ban all smartphones and laptops for students which make sex completely accessible even for young people? Or is sex to be banned from the minds of the so innocent new generation, anyway inundated with pornography in public everywhere, including advertisement? Why don’t we go after the sex industry if that is so offensive to Hoffman?
Good literature addresses life in all of its facets, and a good teacher knows how to handle such themes properly when they come up in some valuable texts. Teaching means addressing reality!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Racism and education
I am always mystified by the term “systematic racism.” I’m watching golf this Sunday afternoon and I’m part of the majority who are rooting for Sahith Theegala. When I watch the Steelers I root just as hard for Cameron Heyward as I do for T.J. Watt. America is a nation of accomplishments and effort. If there is a disproportionate amount of policing in an area that has a disproportionate amount of crime, I don’t see the problem. But the one area I do believe we need to do better, is education. To fix that we need a cultural adjustment in expectation and aspiration. Both sides need buy in.
Bill Blaine
Marana
Public education in Arizona
Re: the Feb. 13 article “$1B cut a cruel joke on our children.”
Our Arizona Legislature doesn’t care about public education. Frustrated over the lack of educational funding, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 301 in 2000. After a few years of its own violations, the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey created schemes and workarounds to ignore voters. Meanwhile, our Legislature and governor have been systematically siphoning off public school funds to private, religious and for-profit charter schools.
Now that Proposition 208 was passed by voters, more budget tricks are in the works to continue to sabotage K-12 public education. Ducey and the Legislature think it’s OK for Arizona to be last in per-student funding, 49th in teacher salaries, and $2.4 billion behind on capital expenses. They want us to think they actually care about educating all of Arizona’s children.
Kathy Krucker, retired TUSD
Midtown
Declawing cats is barbaric
Re: the Feb. 10 article “House committee votes to ban declawing of cats.”
As a former veterinary technician, I was required to assist with numerous declaw surgeries and patient aftercare. I routinely witnessed horribly traumatic patient recoveries and frequent post-surgical complications, including infections (one so serious that it necessitated amputation of the entire paw), chronic pain and lameness, depression, and behavioral changes including aggression and inappropriate urination, which resulted in destruction of the human-animal bond and relinquishment of the pet.
I was prohibited from discussing the risks of declawing and the more humane alternatives with clients, and this is the reason I left the veterinary profession. Declawing has no place in modern veterinary medicine or in a civilized society. Much of the world outside the U.S. already recognizes it as animal cruelty and prohibits it. In U.S. cities which have banned declawing, shelter intake statistics show that the bans have not resulted in an increase in cats being relinquished to shelters. Veterinarians who endorse this barbaric procedure should not be trusted to have their patients’ best interests at heart.
Lorelei Hickman
Downtown
Follow the science, get vaccinated
I lost my grandmother to the flu epidemic in 1918. I never knew her. My father was 5 and his brother was 3. Grandmother Florence Daley was 30.
This family experience colored our lives with caution ever since. When my father married, he married the daughter of a physician. Together, they assured that each of their six children received the important and timely vaccines to minimize or eliminate not only the flu, but also polio, measles, and several other diseases. In military service, I received protection from malaria and other typical diseases of the tropics before deploying to Vietnam. Chicken pox at a young age got by my immune system, resulting in episodes of shingles in later years.
To this day, the flu shot is routinely received every year. And we’ve added the vaccinations for COVID-19 and the boosters.
And here’s a spoiler: As a younger person, I hated shots — occasionally fainted when they were received, but in adulthood, learned to live with them.
I offer this view to encourage all our human family to consider the health and safety of our own and future generations, to follow the best science coming from the medical world and otherwise to go about a full and happy life.
Hugh Morgan
Green Valley
Good news is always welcome
Every Monday morning I look forward to receiving the paper and reading “Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World” by Steve Newman. The descriptions and corresponding symbols and a photo are enlightening and interesting.
Each week there is at least one piece of good news amidst the dramatic natural events or those changes that result from human behaviors. This feature gives me a broad view of what is going on all over our amazing planet, and I’m grateful it is a part of the paper.
Janet Tolman
Northwest
Scrap metal for the public
Re: the Feb. 13 article “Leftover wall parts are being distributed.”
I just read the article on the front page of the Sunday edition.
Here is a suggestion for the metal parts: They can be offered to the public as scrap metal. There would be people interested in having a piece of the famous wall in their backyard. Just as it was done with the Berlin Wall. It may not be cost effective, maybe there would be a wholesaler interested.
Thank you, it is a very interesting article.
Maria Frisby
Westside
Rising violence in U.S.
I can’t help but wonder how much less violence and fewer shootings there might be if there were no ultraviolent video games and ultraviolent movies and TV shows. I’m no expert, but it seems common sense that some people in our society have become desensitized to suffering and death, both physically and emotionally. No feelings of empathy for other people’s suffering.
I’m not saying this is the total answer to our rising crime. But, I’m guessing it is a contributing factor.
I would encourage concerned investors of companies that produce such video games and violent movies and TV shows to pull their investments from such companies. Put that money into other companies that contribute positive products. Money talks.
Karen McKee
West side
Build your own wall
Re: the Feb. 13 article “Leftover wall parts are being distributed.”
I propose giving the parts to the proponents of “The Big Lie.” It would be good to see such people literally separated from reality.