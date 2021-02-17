Letters to the Editor, Feb. 17

Republican Party
needs a hero
What the Republican Party desperately needs now is a hero, someone who can step forward and rally all Americans to respect the rights and opinions of others. Someone to ensure that every American has an equal opportunity to succeed in our democratic society protected by our time-tested rules of law and order.
They need a John McCain, but he is no longer with us. The party needs someone who can rise above the current political bickering in Congress and elsewhere and be universally recognized as a well-respected, rational, wise and compassionate leader. Otherwise, the Republican Party will continue losing credibility as it sinks deeper and deeper into the current political swamp.
James Coan
Sierra Vista
Mitigating the wall’s negative effects
Part of Donald Trump’s border wall cuts through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Said wall bisects habitat for nearly 100 threatened or endangered species in five biodiversity hot spots.
Now that the Biden administration is in power, there is ample opportunity to undo the negative legacy of the border wall. While some important steps have been taken, we call on Arizona’s members of Congress to do the following.
1. Rescind waivers that fund the wall in Congress.
2. Turn off lights that are disruptive for biodiversity.
3. Open the gates to mitigate monsoon flooding and allow wildlife to pass through.
4. Listen to border communities that have been largely ignored and whose livelihoods have been threatened by the previous administration.
This is a time to remove barriers that have kept us divided both metaphorical and physical. We urge readers to call their representatives and voice their concerns about these four action items.
Caitlin Hawley and Olivia Davis, Doctorate students at ASU
East side
Appeasement? You decide
Mitch McConnell has displayed again his tactical political brilliance, but at what cost? While he had control of the Senate, he said the impeachment trial could not begin until after Jan. 19, i.e. after the 46th presidential inauguration.
Now he justifies his vote to acquit on the basis that Donald Trump is out of office. In effect, he created the situation, and now uses that situation to justify his position. Like the story of the young man who shot his parents and then asked the court for mercy because he was an orphan.
And, to top it off, he acknowledged that Trump did incite the insurrection, as charged. What a hypocritical, amoral weakling!
History shows that evil must be confronted, sooner or later. Republicans have often accused Democrats of “appeasement.” The GOP itself has just faced its own Munich and has failed. It took a pass and is hoping for the best. I have a sense that all of us will discover how well that will go.
Gene Griffiths
East side
Senate decides constitutionality?
Re: the Feb. 14 article “Capitol Link.”
“Rejecting Constitutional Objection: Voting 56-44, the Senate on Feb. 9 agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was constitutional.”
This is from your paper. Does this mean that the Senate can rule on what is constitutional and what is not? Does this mean that a Senate majority can rewrite the Constitution at their pleasure?
I thought that this was the authority of judges and the Supreme Court? Allowing the Senate to do it is setting a very dangerous precedent.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
Vote to acquit invites more violence to come
Sen. Lindsey Graham, on his Facebook page, dismissed last week’s impeachment trial as an “effort driven by passion and hatred against President Trump.”
If there is passion and hatred of Donald Trump, it is a rational reaction to his own words and behavior. Anyone watching the case against him this week who is not a Trump partisan would reasonably conclude that the violent mob was acting on what they heard from their leader.
They tried to shut down Congress, they killed an officer and injured many, and they promise that worse is to come. As Trump said, his political movement is just beginning; and the mob that participated in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 will feel empowered by the GOP’s cowardice. Their vote to acquit opens the door to more violent insurrection attempts in the future.
Lois Peel Eisenstein
East side
Minimum wage
should be a living wage
Two letters in a week have stated that the minimum wage is for kids flipping burgers and entry-level workers who don’t work hard enough and don’t deserve more, and that it was never intended to be a living wage. I guess Franklin Roosevelt was just kidding when he campaigned for the minimum wage and said. “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By ‘business’ I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white-collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level — I mean the wages of decent living.”
Jack Garner
Southeast side
Political winds fraught with danger
So, what about the future? Forty-three Senate Republicans voted to ignore the actions of an amoral president of the United States of America. The senators further enabled a lying, incompetent and obsessively narcissistic man-child who fought like hell to bully his way during his four years in the White House.
With the Republican Party’s silent approval, he fraudulently concocted a totally false story that he won the election he lost by millions of votes.
Mitch McConnell, finally, after the trial was over, blasted Trump about the change-the-election-outcome rally Trump planned and organized that turned extremely violent and fatal.
Seven Republican senators listened to the presentation of charges against the organizer of the Save America rally and had the conscience to vote “guilty.”
The 43 who voted “not guilty,” ignored the well-described charges put before them. Their vote was simply partisan. On Sunday, Lindsey Graham talked about Trump’s role in the 2022 election.
A continuing nasty future lies ahead.
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
Press coverage
of Trump should cease
OK, now that Joe Biden has been legitimately installed as president of the United States, and Donald Trump has been illegitimately acquitted of his role on and lead-up to Jan. 6, Trump is and should no longer be an important political figure. With that, there is no longer justification for continued news coverage of his activities, and especially publication of his picture with articles that do cover him.
He is nothing but an arrogant and narcissistic child who likes nothing more than publicity: Let’s strip him of that. And while we’re at it, let’s strip him of Secret Service protection. With his obnoxious and un-American behavior, he doesn’t deserve it.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
A message
to my former party
I, as a lifelong Republican, could not bring myself to vote for either candidate in 2016. Donald Trump was a repeatedly failed businessman who struck fame and notoriety as a reality TV star. I held him to account for his shocking lack of leadership attributes I find important, such as integrity, honesty, compassion, and at least a smidgen of humility.
I will not recount the last four years with this dangerous cartoon character but I was not surprised at the devastating Trump actions and outcomes. I am disgusted with the acceptance of this behavior by the GOP and his remaining supporters. The excuses given by Republican leaders at the impeachment trial are an insult to intelligence.
Lastly, I am also dismayed at the ridiculous behavior, intentions and extremism of my home state Arizona GOP. Shame on you!
Sadly, but not alone, I am leaving the GOP until I see a demonstrated commitment to principled leadership and decency, not to censure the brave few that have a backbone.
Michael Elliott
Northeast side
QAnon makes GOP a pressing threat
It is no surprise that the GOPQ (“Q” for QAnon) voted to forgive and endorse the traitorous actions of Donald Trump. Truth, honesty, integrity? The rule of law? This is the party of liars and hypocrites who blatantly chose to ignore the undeniable facts of this case. In a disgraceful dereliction of duty, these cowards absolutely betrayed their country and their oath of office.
This GOPQ is a clear and present danger to our democracy. The names of these senators will forever be enshrined in the “Hall of Shame and Disgrace.”
Stanley Steik
Midtown
Kino vaccine site
a well-oiled machine
Kudos to Pima County for the extremely well-run and professionally managed COVID vaccine site at Kino Stadium. I just got my second vaccine shot this morning, and the experience for both shots couldn’t have been better.
The massive site is well set up with friendly volunteers to guide the way and check me in, and skilled professionals administering my shot, and more cheerful volunteers checking periodically for reactions and letting me leave right on time. In all, a well-oiled machine. Thanks, Pima County.
Betsy Bolding
Midtown
Too many
and too few
The majority of senators voted to impeach but too few to impeach. Consequently, both sides seemed to claim victory.
It also did not give us any feeling for the future. I would suggest that people take into consideration the information revealed in the proceedings. Mr. Trump failed repeatedly.
Finally, he lost the last election and has not done anything to show us that we made a mistake. It is time for this party to go forward, find a fiscal conservative and proceed in a new direction.