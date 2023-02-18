Assumption

Re: the Jan. 20 letter “Ignored topics.”

The letter writer assumed that modern politicians can read. Considering their recent performances, that assumption is very doubtful. And only one party seems to have the majority of these moronic politicians.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Restrictions for farmers

Re: the Feb. 4 article “Arizona can’t grow without more water.”

Adam Minter writes that agriculture uses 74% of Arizona’s water every year, but I add that it only contributes 1.7% to Arizona’s GDP. Cotton grown in Arizona by itself uses seven times as much water per year as the whole city of Tucson, and cotton wouldn’t be grown here at all without generous government subsidies, which have totaled $1.1 billion over the past 20 years. Lactating dairy cows require 30-50 gallons of water a day, and along with beef cattle, the feed alone for them constitutes 55% of water usage in the Colorado River Basin.

Thus, any solution to the water problem in Arizona must start with restrictions for farmers, with cotton plus dairy cows and beef cattle and the feed to sustain them at the top of the list.

David Pearse

Foothills

Traditional Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

Re: the Feb. 10 letter “Medicare Advantage is bad deal for patients, taxpayers.”

A letter writer criticized Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. While I agree in principle with what he (and many others) wrote, the fact is that MA is popular with many Medicare beneficiaries because the plans typically provide coverage not available by traditional Medicare(TM). Mine has Part D prescription coverage included without the extra premium charged, and many drugs are zero copay. With TM, you have to pay 20% of doctor, lab, and other outpatient fees, resulting in potentially thousands of dollars per year. There are so many gaps with TM that many who choose it add a “Medigap” private insurance plan to cover what TM doesn’t cover. If we want Medicare to continue without further privatization, Congress should make it more attractive and affordable than the MA plans. Each prospective Medicare beneficiary should research what is best for them, keeping in mind the pros and cons of TM vs. MA. If TM had more complete coverage, I would choose that over private insurance in a heartbeat.

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Integrity and public services

“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Preamble of our Constitution provides the basis for a democratic government. The opposition’s rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address tells the world a domestic anti-democratic force continues to push us away from a more perfect union. That force denies people’s rights as “securing liberty,” cuts public services as “promoting general welfare” and incites violent insurrection as “insuring tranquility.”

To strengthen our democracy, we the people must scrutinize every future candidate for integrity and commitment to public services for all, so we can have “a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Water crisis

It is time to stop talking and act. Our Colorado River water supply has become dangerously low.

The easiest, fastest and least costly fix, is for the government and states involved to start building water desalination plants on the coast of California. That would allow California to have all the water it needs. Then the Colorado River can be used to supply the other states, eliminating the immediate problem.

Hal Brown

East side

Don’t cut Medicare Advantage

Expenses seem to only go in one direction … up. From the groceries for our table to the roof over our heads, the cost of basic necessities that Tucsonans need to survive has been rising steadily.

That’s a big problem for seniors on a fixed income, like me.

I’m fortunate my health care remains affordable, thanks to Medicare Advantage. My zero-deductible plan includes everything I need, from medical prescriptions to hearing and dental services and the preventative care that helps keep me healthy. Medicare Advantage even covered the hearing aids that have helped me continue to live independently and stay connected with my community.

Unfortunately, now I read that the Biden administration is proposing $3 billion in cuts to Medicare Advantage for the coming year. That would mean real impacts to the health care Arizona seniors depend upon.

Medicare Advantage is an investment that we seniors have earned. I urge the Biden administration and our federal representatives to continue supporting this important program.

Jon Stetson

Northeast side

Expert on decency

Re: the Feb. 14 letter “Decency.”

Just finished cutting out and putting this letter to the editor on the fridge — so I can remind myself what a powerful and heartfelt letter feels like. Even in merry England’s Parliament where it sounds like a tower of babel during arguments everyone hushes up when someone else has the podium. America’s State of the Union address was disrespected by the Republican women who lacked decency and heckled loudly, an action even worse than my state representatives turning their backs on our governor and walking out during her speech. What are we, 5-year-olds? We get it, you don’t like what’s going on, don’t you get it we want our top government leaders to act with some sense of decorum and respect?

There was a lot of personal career pain in the letter, but probably no one better qualified to speak of decency than one who has been treated so indecently. Letter writer, you have my vote. Onward!

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Arizona Department of Health Services

I just heard that the esteemed Dr. Theresa Cullen has withdrawn her appointment to be the head of the Arizona Department of Health Services. After the way the committee treated her, I would not want to be a “public servant under their scrutiny.” I am sad as she will not be considered. Dr. Cullen is extremely capable of doing this job. This is a terrible loss for the residents of Arizona, but I accept her decision. Who needs all that hostility? I wonder how many lives she saved doing her job for residents of Pima County? We need our doctors to advise us on what we need to do to keep ourselves and loved ones healthy. What a missed opportunity.

Mary Beth Schneider