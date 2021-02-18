Letters to the Editor, Feb. 18

Presnell’s photos
are artistry at work
Re: the Feb. 9 photo “Taking Earth out for a spin.”
My compliments to photographer Kelly Presnell for that stunning front-page photo. Such a beautiful composition!
I admire the dedication it must have taken to plan and execute the 97, one-minute exposures. Clearly, it also took artistry and a lifetime of skill and experience.
Thanks for reminding me why I still maintain a daily subscription to the paper version of the Daily Star.
Bob Finn
West side
Biden acting
like a dictator
If you called President Donald Trump a dictator because of the number of executive orders he signed during his entire four-year term, you certainly must be calling the current occupant of the White House a super-dictator. To date, he has signed more executive actions, orders, proclamations and memorandums than his predecessors.
He has already issued an entire term’s worth of orders in a short amount of time compared to the last four presidents of the United States. And, if you’re not calling him at least a dictator, you can call yourself a hypocrite.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Trump finds himself
at political dead end
I’m another former Republican who has seen the light. Even after changing parties, I still value a strong two-party system for a healthy, balanced democracy. Which is to say, today’s Donald Trump supporters need to rethink their allegiances in light of: the loss of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, and with them, the presidency. There were also losses by David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and with it the U.S. Senate.
In other words, it’s plain as day: Trump is a loser. He energizes his base, but he cannot attract enough new voters for the majority he needs. The party needs to find new leadership in order to move forward.
Trump’s support will not succeed in the races of 2022. Who will it be? Mitch McConnell? Liz Cheney? Ben Sasse? Fred Upton?
These are the strong-willed Republicans who are willing to restore time-honored conservative principles. Anyone who cannot graciously admit to himself and his followers that he lost does not deserve another chance at office. Trump is politically done.
James Torrey
West side
National debt requires action
Janet Yellen’s take on economics seemed very professional, until I noticed she avoided one thing: the national debt. Elsewhere, I read that she really isn’t worried about it. To me, the debt is the No. 1 problem in America.
Already, our debt to gross national product ratio is about 137%, the same as Greece. It is so large it can never be repaid. We are perilously close to bankruptcy.
Instead of recognizing this, the Biden administration is rushing headlong into more debt: the $1.9 trillion rescue package, $2 trillion in proposed new programs, proposed college debt forgiveness, the $15 dollar minimum wage, etc.
If the administration doesn’t know this, the economic community surely does. Gold and bitcoin prices are rising since the election, reflecting the weakness of the dollar. We need to rein in spending before disaster strikes.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Left has abandoned rational thought
I’ve submitted letters which were often published. They never attacked political figures. I presented simple issues that weakened our society or our educational system. One example is the difference in wants and needs.
I asked about excesses in education spending, and the biased one-sided views taught to our children. I valued meeting and working with those whose background and beliefs differ from ours.
Now, there is complete acceptance of a comedian holding a severed head of a former president. This culminated in many months of violent mobs setting fire to businesses, police cars, etc.
Police stations and federal buildings were destroyed and lives and incomes lost! Americans once valued and obeyed the laws. Not so now.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Bring back GOP
from days of yore
My fellow Americans, did you listen to the impeachment trial going on in Washington, D.C.? What if it were a foreign leader leading the uprising and foreign insurgents and not a lame-duck U.S. president leading domestic insurgents? Any difference?
We need to exercise our common sense on what happened on Jan. 6 and convict the leader of the insurgency. There is no defense. Time to rid us of him now and for all and the misogyny and angry racist leadership in one of our great political parties and bring back the GOP as a second party that we know from the days of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes, and other fine GOP leaders who understood statesmanship.
Back to good old-fashioned argument, compromise, consensus and bipartisanship.
John Van Echo
West side
Preserve Tucson’s natural beauty
When I moved to Tucson, I immediately fell in love with its nature — those beautiful mountains and the cacti. I can stand in shorts, downtown, and look at the snow-covered Catalinas! The nature surrounding Tucson is unique, and we have to protect it.
As a student-athlete, I am always under a ton of stress. Knowing that only a 20-minute drive can give me a break from everything, secures in me a feeling of confidence and ease. Sadly, these lands are under imminent danger. Climate change, pollution, mining, and other human-driven processes are threatening the nature that I love and need so much. The push to declare a climate emergency is overdue but a good step towards preserving these lands.
That is why I am asking Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support President Joe Biden’s administration and the 30x30 conservation plan. Let’s protect 30% of our precious land by 2030.
Merle Weidt
Downtown
Impeachment trial was litmus test
Watching the terrorists attack our Capitol evoked the same feelings as watching terrorists flying a plane into the Twin Towers. Both were horrifying attacks on our democracy.
The impeachment trial was a litmus test for decency and honor and patriotism, not only for the senators in the jury, but for all Americans. If, after watching the videos of the assault, anyone still defends Donald Trump and the enablers who pushed the big lie that the election was stolen, they flunk the test.
David Jacobs
West side
Trump can put
the lie to rest
On Feb. 13, Donald J. Trump was acquitted of impeachment by a U.S. Senate vote of 57-43. The vote was the most bipartisan of the now four impeachments of U.S. presidents in our nation’s history. Although expected, this acquittal is still a sad moment.
On Jan. 6, incited by the sitting president, a mob of thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. This action created history in the most egregious way.
Some say it is time to move on. There is one thing that Donald J. Trump can do to move us toward that goal, but I am afraid he never will. Immediately, he should approach a microphone and utter these words: “The presidential election of 2020 was a secure and fair election won by President Joseph R. Biden.”
He should put the lie to rest.
Brian Templet
East side
Those scraping by
lack discretionary time
Re: the Feb. 15 letter “Lift yourself to a higher wage.”
Question for the author of this letter: If you had to invest all of your time and effort in multiple minimum-wage jobs just to feed and house yourself, how would you have the time, money or energy to seek out better-paying ones?
The minimum wage should provide a high enough floor that people who want to can seek out better employment. I don’t claim that $15 is a magical number, but $7.25 in 2009 ($8.70 in 2018 dollars) is less than a subsistence wage, and its buying power has eroded over time.
While people at this income level have the same 24 hours per day we all have, they have far less discretionary time. They don’t have the luxury of working a 40-hour week to make ends meet; they often work multiple jobs just to keep themselves fed and housed, and sometimes not even that.
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Sinema was
the perfect juror
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema displayed outstanding ethics and professionalism in her role as a juror in the impeachment trial of our former president. Before hearing all the evidence and arguments presented at the trial, Sinema refrained from making any public statement and from responding to any media inquiries regarding how she would vote.
She took her role as a juror seriously, enhanced due process for the accused, and provided the appropriate dignity and seriousness to the judicial process in the Senate by not prejudging the case. She is to be commended for her ethics, professionalism and dedication to the rule of law. Brava, senator!
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Zoo should consider animals at duck pond
The Tucson zoo claims that a “small group” opposes its plans to eliminate the south duck pond and take Barnum Hill for the expansion plans of a tiger habitat. So far, over 28,000 Tucsonans have signed a petition to stop these plans.
Whenever our family has visited the zoo, it’s always included a visit to the duck pond. I’m heartbroken that an organization that claims to care for animals will eliminate a habitat for hundreds of ducks, which you can feed and interact with, in favor of a habitat for only two tigers which can be only seen at a distance.
There are ample areas in Reid Park that are lightly used. If the zoo managers really loved and respected animals, all animals, they’d rethink their plans
Robert Heacock
Southwest side
A new way for Pima
to handle vaccine rollout
Scheduling an appointment for vaccination is frustrating, random, and horribly time-consuming. People call and call and don’t know what to do. The system is chaos.
The county should be the repository of a list of people who want to get a vaccine. People get on the list by going online or through automated phones to enter their name, address, phone number, and birthday.
The county, through automated calling, starts with the oldest people on the list. People are scheduled for about four days in the future. They can confirm their appointment through their keypad. People will do whatever it takes to get to that appointment.
This system is transparent. The county can report that they are now scheduling people 67 and older. The system is flexible. The county can adjust depending on the need to vaccinate targeted groups or how many vaccines are arriving. People will be relieved of the stress of not knowing what to do to get an appointment.