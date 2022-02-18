Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18

If UA football went Global ...
Re: the Feb. 13 article “Global Campus deal advances despite faculty concerns at UA.”
Now that the UA Global Campus will be fully integrated with the UA, it brings the outstanding opportunity to replace the football team with an online virtual team. This is clearly the best chance for UA to return to a winning program. As an added benefit, the head coach should be a lot less expensive.
Gerald Lavallee
Southeast side
Women should have final word
Once when I was an unruly kid, my mom said in anger, “I brought you into this world and I can take you out of it.” Those strong words certainly caught my attention and I realized that mom had the last say.
When it comes to reproductive rights, shouldn’t women have the last say? Roe v. Wade provides choice. Whether you believe it’s the right or wrong choice, it ensures the freedom to choose. It answered the call to “take your laws off my body.”
I never thought of my mom “choosing” to bring me into the world. Although, if the choice was to be made, who else should have the last say?
Tim O’Connor
West side
Pick yourself up, dust yourself off
Re: the Jan. 30 article “Resilient Catalina keeps positive outlook.”
Greg Hansen keeps uplifting this town. Recently, my old school, Catalina, lost a boys basketball game by 76 to zero. Yes, zero. How awful? Not at all. Greg went to their next game and found that they weren’t deflated. They bounced back and scored the first two baskets of the next game. That’s the lesson that we’ll long remember.
Ford Burkhart Downtown
Keep mitts off Sea of Cortez
Re: the Feb. 10 article “Sea of Cortez under enough pressure as it is.”
Many thanks to Richard Brusca and Omar Vidal for their excellent editorial about Gov. Doug Ducey’s desalination scheme to supposedly solve Arizona’s water scarcity problem. I knew that it sounded like a rather far-fetched idea, but the particulars they explain are absolutely hair-raising. The harm to the Sea of Cortez, not to mention the staggering cost of such a boondoggle, should make any sane person realize that this idea can’t possibly be taken seriously.
Brusca and Vidal end their wonderful piece by giving a list of common-sense, inexpensive and environmentally friendly alternatives such as banning grass lawns and requiring golf courses to use only gray water. The best part is that we can all do our part to help Arizona’s water problem. Thank you, gentlemen!
Aston Bloom
East side
AZ Legislature spins its wheels
Don’t some Arizona legislators have anything better to do with their time? I asked myself this as I read the proposed legislation for the week heading for committee meetings. One example, Senate Bill 1478, would ban election officials from requiring any specific kind of pen to mark a voting ballot. Really? Regulate pens? Senate Bill 1338 would make election officials return to slow, expensive and sometimes inaccurate hand counting (instead of machine tabulation). Really? Burden the taxpayers and election officials? What about addressing important issues, like rising home prices and rents and homelessness, to name a few? I get to read these bills, find out the political party that writes them, and express my opinion by subscribing to Civic Engagement Beyond Voting’s Legislature Weekly and taking their training. Do it — it’s an eye-opener!
Amy Gaiennie
East side
Free virus tests made in China
I was amazed when a friend brought it to my attention that our “free” tests are made in China. I checked my box and sure enough. There was the inscription on the side of the box. I also opened the box and all the items were marked: Made in China. I am a bit anxious how accurate these tests will be. I thought anything coming from a federal government distribution would also be covered by the current administration’s policy of Made in America. I am very disappointed. I wonder if the “free” masks will be from China.
Paula Palotay
Marana
We get what we vote for
I don’t get to Tucson often, but when I do I note again neither the city, nor the county, nor the state roadway people know how to build and maintain roadways. Forest roads are better. The worst county roads in New York state and Virginia are better than the best Arizonans do anywhere. Roadway departments aren’t the only problem. Politicians fund roadways. One word, among several, such as “stupidity,” “cupidity” and “indifference” characterizes them: “cheap.” The state has long criminally shortchanged needs, education, people services and roads, but when there’s a budget surplus where does the money go? To all four of the governor’s friends, and to pay off the Legislature. Politicians in this state make believable to many the charge that tyrants can do better, democracy can’t. However, Republicans have shown for decades that tyrants do not. Yet voters keep bringing them back. We’re the stupid ones. We get what we vote for.
Charles Larson Green Valley
Public schools headed for cliff
The Legislature still had not waived the aggregate expenditure limit for public schools. This must be done before March 1, 2022. As taxpayers, we have paid for the funding, but the schools will not receive it if the Legislature does not act on SCR 1023 and HCR 2012 now.
We all know Arizona has the lowest per-pupil funding in the United States. But it will be much worse if the state Legislature doesn’t waive the 1980 spending limit, which will force schools statewide to cut spending by $1.2 billion. Teachers will be laid off, programs will be cut, and some schools may close. The spending limit does not reduce our taxes; it just prevents the tax money already collected from going to the schools. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, please get these bills assigned to committees and passed.
Eloise Gore
Foothills
Put more focus on virus cures
The previous administration spent lot of money and used a lot of pressure to get COVID vaccines developed. The current administration has spent millions and probably billions of dollars on vaccine distribution and marketing. But like the flu and many other viruses, COVID is not going away. We cannot vaccinate this virus out of existence. New variants will appear at least annually just like the flu and other common viruses.
So why hasn’t the current administration and public pressure pushed for drug companies to produce and sell more cures? It’s too early to expect the same quantity of prescription and over-the-counter drugs available for the flu, but we should be focusing more on cures. We need cures that are effective and affordable. This is the only way to manage this “new” virus in the years to come.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Don’t coddle home intruders
Re: the Feb. 16 article “City program has potential; ‘just need to start doing it’.”
Quote from Steve Kozachik in Wednesday’s Star: “If some guy is strung out on opioids, that may manifest itself as a law enforcement issue when he burglarizes a house and steals your computer, but really the underlying cause is what we’re trying to get to, so (the goal is) mainly treating the cause instead of criminalizing the person for something that is really treatable.”
What was Kozachik thinking? Is it that when some crook breaks into my house and steals my computer, I am supposed to be gentle with him and ask him why he broke into my house? That is pure nonsense. I will never do that. I will protect myself and deal with the problems later.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
Nominee will be highly qualified
Re: the Feb. 17 letter “Qualifications come second.”
Indeed, President Biden has said from day one that he would put a Black woman on the Supreme Court, but he was not “elevating skin color over qualifications.” He was recognizing that there are many qualified Americans of color and many of them women and it’s way past time to elevate them to positions for which they are well qualified. It’s time to stop making “white male” a qualification. It’s critical that our highest court reflect the diversity of our country.
Pamela Harlan
North side