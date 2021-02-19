Letters to the Editor, Feb. 19

America’s shame embodied by the GOP
I’m sick of seeing photos of Jacob Chansley, Arizona’s own “QAnon Shaman” insurrectionist. Is he allowed to wear his silly costume in prison? Maybe his loved ones have packed it away for some future Halloween event. Or they might donate it to a museum devoted to the demise of our democracy.
How ridiculous that Chansley is coddled and catered to, even transferred to another facility to accommodate his demands for organic food. He should have been left to continue his hunger strike to its conclusion, if he had the guts. Chansley and the other phony patriot insurrectionists were set in motion by their messiah, Donald Trump (another phony patriot).
Trump sat by, immensely enjoying watching his pack of rabid hyenas storm the Capitol and inflict serious violence and death. He was going to march with them. What happened?
Maybe his bone spurs were hurting. If this is not worthy of impeachment, what would be? Shame will forever stain those politicians who voted against impeachment, whether they feel that shame or not.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disrespectful
to ignore Jan. 6
Earlier this week, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham tweeted that the presentation made by the House managers in the impeachment trial was “offensive and absurd.”
What is actually offensive and absurd is the behavior (reported by major news outlets) of several senators, including Graham, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and others — sworn jurors who cannot be bothered to even pretend they are paying attention to the evidence being presented.
They disrespect not just the House managers but also their colleagues and staff who were traumatized Jan. 6; the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers who tried to protect them; the seven who died as a result of the events that day; the 140-plus officers who were injured during the melee; and this nation’s institutions.
Political affiliation aside, their lack of decorum in this solemn setting is unforgivable. Shame on them and shame on us if we don’t call out their disrespectful behavior.
Rosemary Bour
Green Valley
Rethink fate
of Barnum Hill
While I appreciate the value of zoos and understand the desire to expand Tucson’s, the notion that a beautiful and popular spot like Barnum Hill needs to be sacrificed for it makes no sense.
There are other spots within the park that could also accommodate the expansion. Furthermore, the idea that a new hill can be built, while well-intentioned, is seriously misguided.
Those huge eucalyptus and Aleppo pines are irreplaceable in the lifetime of many of us living today. At the rate of a foot a year for an Aleppo pine, a 10-foot new tree would take about three generations to reach their height.
Why, when we already have such beauties, should we want to start over? Barnum Hill simply cannot be replaced. Let’s rethink where the zoo expansion can go and save that beautiful spot for the many who love and enjoy it.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
Asking Sinema, Kelly
to fight climate change
In the few years I’ve lived between Flagstaff and Phoenix while going to NAU, I’ve seen a major wildfire that consumed 2,000 acres of forest (the Museum Fire, 2019), lived in the hottest Phoenix summer on record, and lived in the driest Flagstaff year on record. There’s no denying it. The climate is changing, and it’s not holding back the punches.
As a student at NAU, a conservationist, and an aspiring environmental chemist, I am keen to the changes in our environment. I grew up in Phoenix, but have visited Flagstaff and Northern Arizona since my childhood. Even in my lifetime, I’ve witnessed and noticed changes in our climate, at a rate too fast to be natural. It’s clear now that we need to act if we want to protect the ecosystems we love and need.
This is not an issue a single person or state can solve alone. That is why I’m asking Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support the Biden administration’s 30x30 conservation plan.
Zane Ondovcik
Oracle
Zoo supporters
not being upfront
When I read the pro-zoo letters, it infuriates me how they dance around the real issue. They expanded to the wrong place!
If the new exhibit was built on a piece of the golf course or a parking lot, we would be happy for them. Instead they decided it was OK to use public money to take the nicest part of the nicest park in town for their own purposes.
They had to know people would object. If they did effective public outreach, 25,000-plus people would not have signed a petition against it.
The city/zoo needs to admit they screwed up and start over. Their policy of arrogance and entitlement needs to stop.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Another satisfied, vaccinated customer
My experience at the Tucson Community Center on Feb. 10 was exceptional. Everyone was helpful and courteous. I was checked in and out after 45 minutes. I did not find the registration online that complicated, even at 72 years of age.
Thanks to all the volunteers, paramedics and nursing staff for a job well done! Very encouraged and surprised at all the new construction and the parking area.
Sharyl Pancoast
Foothills
Educational purpose
of zoos is overstated
I am not a fan of zoos. Maybe part of my opinion on the subject relates to the fact that my husband and I went on safari in Africa. Wild animals in Africa look and act healthy and content. The sick and injured get eaten.
I believe we should let local folk keep their park as they obviously and happily take advantage of the natural area that it provides. The animals seen in the area in question are free to come and go as they please, a much more informative way for kids to learn about animals.
Children don’t really learn much of anything about tigers just by seeing them trapped in a cage. Any cage, no matter how large, is nowhere near a replica of an animal’s natural habitat.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
A ‘thank you’
to JTED supporters
Re: the Feb. 5 article “JTED becoming home to 100,000 success stories in various careers.”
Thank you, Superintendent Kathy Prather for the update on Pima County JTED. Students who complete a career and technical education program are equipped with workplace skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. The technical skills learned can take them directly to employment or help them on their path through higher education. Thank you to the voters for approving this JTED!
As Pima JTED grew, the Pima JTED Foundation was formed to support and assist the students and staff. For students, the foundation provides needed financial assistance for required equipment and uniforms, leadership training, needed financial assistance for UA tuition for engineering and bioscience, scholarships for higher education or workplace awards for students going directly to work. For teachers, the foundation provides summer externships in business to update skills, mini-grants for classroom instruction and workshops for counselors.
Please visit the foundation website at PimaJTED.foundation for more information about the opportunities the foundation offers and how to offer support.
Brenda Marietti, foundation president, and Diane Murphy, foundation vice president
Northwest side
Looking forward
to expanded zoo
I wish to convey my total support of the Reid Park Zoo expansion. I have lived in Tucson since 1989 and have visited the zoo many times with family and friends. My wife and I go there to walk and enjoy it every week. Whenever we have out of town visitors, it is with pride that the zoo is one of our first stops.
It is a gem to this community. I have seen more than a few public presentations of the expansion plans and I think they are wonderful. The recent renovations of the zoo are great and shows what we can expect of the new expansion.
Dick Thompson
East side
Love is love;
humans are humans
I feel that people should know that love is love no matter what pigment, race, religion, or sexuality you are. The pigment of our skin is only different amounts of melanin humans’ bodies can produce. Our pigment is regulated by the enzyme tyrosinase.
Our race/ethnicity is another big thing people have a problem with. Race is the physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant. Ethnicity refers to shared culture, such as language, ancestry, practices and belief in something. Some people may not believe in the same things you do and that is totally OK. Not everyone has to believe in the same things; we are our own person.
Finally, many people have a different sexual preference. A person’s sexuality shouldn’t matter either. People who are part of the LGBTQ+ community are judged and talked about because of the gender they choose to be into. Not everyone can choose who they fall in love with. Love is love. Humans are humans. And at the end of the day, we all bleed red.
Sabrina Allen
North side
Sinema is rising above the fray
Re: the Feb. 12. article “Letter: A few fine points”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, in a Politico article, took a principled stand against raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. My wife and I applaud her also for her statement: “I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate’s work.”
We thank the senator for using logic and reason and not relying on an emotional declaration.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
City pension plan a house of cards
Re: the Jan. 18 article “City to use bond sales to fund public safety pension system.”
Did you read the article about Tucson issuing bonds to cover the unfunded portion of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System pension? Let’s be very clear, the city made promises about pension payments and has failed to fund the program. Is it incompetence or fraud?
Where is this money coming from to cover the unfunded portion? Bonds need to be repaid by someone sometime in the future — perhaps another federal bailout?
The leadership in Tucson has failed constantly and consistently to fulfill the promises in the contracts with public employees, putting all of the city of Tucson taxpayers in a financial hole of $1.6 billion. Perhaps Tucson should start bake sales to raise the money or perhaps get rid of the incompetent officials who created this nightmare.
This is another example of an elected official making promises for votes and failing to provide the results.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side