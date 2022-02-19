Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19

A silent purge of the elderly
The pandemic death purge of America’s elderly has become settled public policy by now. Those of retirement age far and away fill up the toll of the dead, and we turn our heads.
I think pandemic administration on the state level, and especially in Republican states, has dictated this, notwithstanding it goes against the commandments of religion (honor thy father and thy mother), the dictates of conscience (care for those who cared for you), the honor of ancestors and even the code of Scouts.
A “saving older lives” policy has not been deemed sufficient cause to counterbalance the cause of Republican liberty. I think American Republicans have once again answered the clarion call of “Give me liberty or give me death.” But the policies they have championed have never in the history of the world been included in a real bill of rights. And the death they have championed is not for themselves, but for others unable to defend themselves.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Admission ticket to our hospitals
I think I might have come up with a simple way to resolve the mask mandate issue: End all such mandates immediately.
The caveat is that anyone over the age of 18 who cannot show proof of complete and current COVID vaccinations will not be admitted to any emergency room or hospital in the country because of being infected with COVID-19 or any of its variants. Period. No exceptions. If that unvaccinated person wants to risk his life, that’s his business, but we can’t allow him to take up a much needed hospital bed, staff and supplies while he’s dying. People are being forced to wait for desperately needed operations and procedures because of these idiots. I think it’s a neat solution that will lighten the load on our ERs and hospitals.
Jill Davis
Southwest side
Not just COVID that’s killing us
Re: the Feb. 15 letter “Facts over nonsense.”
I am replying to this letter which termed my letter “nonsense.” The author is entitled to her facts, which I don’t dispute, but I believe I’m entitled to my opinions.
In my opinion, the U.S. will have tens of millions carrying the coronavirus for years to come. This means that just about everybody is going to come into contact with it. If you are going to come into contact with it, better to do so soon than live in a bubble and come out later when you will be more vulnerable.
It is also my opinion that our mental health is showing danger signs, e.g., murders are at an all-time high in Tucson, and violence is erupting on airplanes and in stores, school board meetings and our nation’s capital. I believe the constraints put on by the virus and the government are stressing us. It must be stopped or society will suffer.
Walter Mann
Marana
Simple steps for moving ahead
Look, we are all sick of the pandemic, its disruption to “normal” life. Yet, I don’t think any of us are comfortable with about 2,000 COVID-19 deaths per day. I certainly am not! So where to now? We need to take seriously a community responsibility: When you are inside and in close proximity — wear a mask (they do help), if you are feeling sick, stay home! If you come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, alert your friends and close associates so they can be aware and alert. Most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted! I have given up believing that more can be demanded, especially of that percentage that focuses more on “me” than “we”. Please just do the minimum above and let’s move forward together.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Policing changes work in Dallas
The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than the national average. In Dallas this past year the murder rate decreased by 13% and arrests decreased by 11%. A new police chief was hired and worked with researchers to use data to identify the primary neighborhoods where most crime occurred. With citizen input, he upped the presence of psychologically well-suited police, and increased lighting, illuminating areas where crime was rampant. Rather than defunding police, he improved police morale with better pay and benefits, effectively screened out rogue cops, and professionalized the force. It turned out that by doing that and focusing on getting repeat offenders with outstanding warrants off the streets, crime went down and so did arrests. If we’re already on track in Tucson, great! If not, it’s time to get cracking!
Ronna James
East side