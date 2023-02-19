Thankful for safer streets

Driving north on Sixth Ave. by the Children’s Museum, I spotted a mother parked on the east side of the street use her leg to corral her toddler and keep the child from running into traffic while the mother grabbed her purse. I immediately slowed down, understanding how unpredictable children can be. I was relieved to see the cars behind me also slow down — they saw what I saw. This happened where paint, planters, and posts are installed to help families get to and from the museum safely every day. I read the safety improvements are one reason the St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled. Parade organizers say they wish the City would have consulted them about the street changes. I’m sorry for the organizers and revelers who won’t be able to enjoy the parade, but I’m glad for those safety improvements. They did what they are meant to do by slowing everyone down, forcing us to pay attention in case the unexpected happens.

Kylie Walzak

West side

Water shortage

I have been a snowbird for over 25 years. For the life of me I cannot understand why the powers-that-be make such stupid decisions about selling water and state land so Saudi Arabia can feed their cattle in Saudi Arabia! The House Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Affairs that voted to OK this travesty ought to have their heads examined and told that they all can move to Saudi Arabia forthwith. They are traitors to Arizona and to the people of the state! Do they think all that money from the sale is going to help when Arizona runs out of water? Think the Saudis will save you?

Penny Kuehl

East side

Water for Arizona

The focus of preserving our very limited water resources should not be just to eliminate certain countries from access. Any outside-of-Arizona entities should not be allowed to use Arizona water with no restrictions. Fondomonte from Saudi Arabia was allowed to have unlimited use of our irreplaceable ground water only by paying below market rental on acreage to grow alfalfa to ship to Saudi Arabia without restrictions. This was done by Arizonan officials through ignorance or personal benefit (read “Cadillac Desert”) and should be stopped now.

JoAnne Hungate

Foothills

Ending homelessness

Re: the Feb. 5 article “’Housing First’ challenged as homelessness solution for Tucson.”

First, to solve the crisis of homelessness, we need all hands on deck. Organizations approaching the issue differently? Great! This way is better for some, that way for others. Second, it seems to me certain statements about Gospel Rescue Mission were inaccurate. As a volunteer, I’ve never had to state my beliefs, nor does GRM turn people away because of sexual orientation or gender identity. Do they strive to hire people of faith? I would think so; any organization wants employees on board with their mission. Finally, while some people consider God irrelevant, there are countless others who experience the difference God makes in their lives, the power for transformation. GRM embraces that power as they help people overcome addiction, all while providing housing, mental and physical health services, employment training and opportunities, including fast track PCC programs. I am grateful for Gospel Rescue Mission, for Old Pueblo Community Services, and for every organization working to end homelessness.

Colleen Werbylo

East side

Record-gate comes to Arizona

Republican-driven changes to Arizona House and Senate Rules such that members may delete emails and electronic messaging after 90 days are questionable. Members of the majority in both Houses now exempt themselves from ARS § 41-1351 on record retention. This allows elected members to delete/destroy records of State business. Why this exemption? It could be for the very same reasons the records retention bill was passed by both Houses and signed by the Governor: to specifically prevent deletion/destruction of records. These provide accountability and transparency in government as well as Arizona’s history. Our Legislature’s source documentation belongs to the State of Arizona.

Al Reppine

Northwest side

Transparency just for public schools

Sen. Justine Wadsack (LD17), Sen. Jake Hoffman and other charter school supporters voted against lifting the spending cap for the schools. They said no because they demanded more financial and academic transparency about how public school were funded, what subjects are taught, and how teachers were paid.

Do they hear themselves? They are same the people who voted against any accountability or transparency for charter, private and religious schools. They forbid the taxpayers from knowing about charter school finances, student performance, teacher qualifications and salaries, what subjects and ideologies are taught and the frequent rejection of special needs and disabled students by charter schools. They make it illegal for the charter schools to be audited!

This year, due to the universal ESAs, Arizona’s charter, private and religious school will take a half billion of our tax dollars and not have to explain to us how they spent it.

John Higgins

Southeast side

State of the Union

The debt and deficit, inflation, government spending, criminality, illegal immigration, criminality, divisiveness and racism are all too high. Our reputation abroad, confidence at home, military might and morale, trust in government and the media and even justice are all too low. We need to turn it around.

Wiliam Wolfe

East side

Cullen rejected for health director

The treatment of Dr. Cullen in her so-called hearing for health director was a disgrace. Sen. Jake Hoffman was the worst kind of bully and Sen. Shamp was not much better. I was almost physically sick watching Hoffman accuse Cullen of causing adverse effects to children because she kept schools closed to protect them from COVID. There were no questions about her distinguished experience as a Rear Admiral with the U.S. Public Health Service. Instead, Hoffman hammered away for hours on her actions during the COVID crisis. I finally stopped watching when the troops of vaccine and mask deniers were brought in to subject her to more vile abuse.

Sen. Hoffman should be censured for his disgusting behavior.

I don’t blame Dr. Cullen for withdrawing her candidacy; it is obvious that the abuse would not stop if she took the position.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Mike Pence, a realist

Mike Pence, former hero of the Jan. 6 debacle, savior of the Union. I was furious. A man who held the future of our country in his hand alone, risking his very life; and he stood tall and firm. This was an act of courage worthy of the Congressional Medal of Honor, were he in uniform. But time passes and his courage is overshadowed by his ambition. Why?

Because he knows Trump will issue a “deniable” fatwa on him and he will be at risk if he tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but.

Susan VonKersburg

Foothills

Disaster in Ohio

I know that everyone has their own opinion about former President Trump, but the latest blame game by Pete Buttigieg seems to cross the line of competence. In a recent interview he blamed the Ohio disaster on Trump after two years out of office. I’m thinking Democrats will invoke the Trump threat for years to come whenever they fail miserably. In this case, Pete sets new standard for “gee, I didn’t know that was my job.” Of course, the choice for Pete falls back on Biden, not looking for qualifications and hard work, but an image for a follower. I’m trying to figure out how the truck nitric acid spill on the freeway is President Trump’s fault. Give Pete a minute to think about it.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Dr. Cullen more than qualified

Arizona citizens should be incensed at the actions of the otherwise unemployable state senators on the newly formed Committee on Director Nominations, who denied approval of the highly qualified Theresa Cullen, MD for Arizona health chief because of partisan anti-masking beliefs and school closings. These actions by her as health director in Pima County were consistent with nation-wide policies at the time, and carried out in cooperation with Gov. Ducey, a Republican (who is certainly employable). The country was facing a devastating, poorly understood new virus at the time. These senators show their complete lack of integrity and intellect in depriving this state of such a highly qualified professional, just to make a point of their crazy philosophies. Let us elect representatives, Republican or Democrat, who have the qualifications to make these decisions, or perhaps let’s abandon the idea of a Committee on Director Nominations!

Leonard Joffe, M.D.