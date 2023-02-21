Evolving pronoun paradigm

Re: the Jan. 29 article “Language changes and so can pronouns.”

There is no disputing the integral role sex differentiation plays in our social discourse. The phenomenon of gender dysphoria clearly belongs within this context as a legitimate distinction fully deserving of recognition and acceptance.

Having said that, my concern here is more about the forced awkwardness being introduced into our language for purposes of acknowledging this reality. I cringe each time I’m confronted with one particular television commercial that blithely and unapologetically declares that “...your employee (a woman) is leaving to find themself.” This cumbersome attempt at neutrality derives at least in part, I’m sure, out of respectful deference to the transgender community, some of whose own deliberate departures from customary usage can seem even more confounding.

Rather than attempting to retrofit our pronouns, perhaps the time has come to consider coining a new gender-neutral option to accommodate this emerging need, much as Ms. did in its time. Certainly, avoiding such artificial, jarringly dissonant language can only advance the cause of gaining acceptance for this evolving paradigm.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Hidden cost of solar panels

Solar panels use solar cells made from purified silicon. The purified silicon is produced using carbon and heat from an electric arc. The silicon smelting plant will release CO resulting in five to six tons of CO2 per ton of purified silicon. The first step needs millions of tons of coal, coke, charcoal and wood chips. Even more fossil fuels are burned to generate electricity to produce the solar cells.

The solar industry produces megatons of CO and CO2. The industry will omit the enormous amount of raw materials in the smelting process which hides the vast amount of fossil fuels and the deforestation necessary to make solar panels. The only renewables are from the forests. The media claim solar will replace fossil fuels but they do not address the forests. Any attempt to replace conventional electric production will require a vast increase in the use of coal, coke, charcoal and wood chips. Not to mention the millions of tons of rare minerals mined with water and acids.

Valentine Ferraris

East side

President Pinocchio’s speech

President Biden’s State of the Union address was full of lies and mistruths. For example:

“Take-home pay has gone up.” Real wages have fallen every month for nearly two years.

“We have created a record 12 million new jobs.” Biden tries to count the jobs post-pandemic as “new” jobs, but these positions were merely abandoned.

“I have presided over the largest deficit reduction in American history.” In reality, Biden increased the deficit by $4.2 trillion.

“Two years ago, our economy was reeling.” The economy expanding by 11% in Trump’s last six months.

“Oil companies have invested too little of their profits.” Biden has issued the fewest drilling permits since World War II.

“Now, thanks to all we’ve done, we’re exporting American products.” The country hit a record trade deficit of almost $1 trillion last year.

“The wealthy don’t “pay their fair share.” The top 1% of highest-earning Americans pay nearly 50 percent of the nation’s income taxes.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Postal Service

Ever since I was knee-high to a mailbox, I have wondered why mail was delivered on Saturdays. The expense of having a six-day week must be considerable. Now, most of my mail is from organizations that I have already contributed to, but they want more money. If it’s not them asking for money, it’s other organizations asking for money. If it’s not them, it’s various businesses trying to sell me something. Almost all of my business transactions are done online. If the mail were delivered one day per week, I could probably cover all of my obligations. I think cutting back the Postal Service could save a lot of money.

Chris Pinhey

Foothills

Traditional Medicare

Re: the Feb. 18 letter “Traditional Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage.”

The letter writer is incorrect. There are numerous plans of Traditional Medicare. For example, my Plan G has only a $200 approximate deductible and then I pay nothing for any doctor visits, PT, labs and all other tests. Each of the letter plans vary in cost and options. People choose TM for a variety of reasons and should not be taken away from us as an option. For example, as a cancer survivor, I have no restrictions to doctors anywhere in town or country. If the Advantage plans are best for some — then more power to you!

Arlene Kutoroff

East side

NBA All-Star game

I am watching the NBA All-Star game and it is becoming evident to me that this is not a competition, but an exhibition. It’s more entertainment than competition. Nobody plays defense. Defensive players stand by and watch the other team take their shots. It’s, “Let’s go out there, have a good time, and not really try too hard, because we might get injured or something.” “Oh, you want to score? Go ahead, I don’t care, just return the favor when I’m shooting.” The final score is 184 to 175, don’t know, don’t care, who won, and, in my opinion, neither do the players. This game is meaningless, as are any awards bestowed to players.

Sam Page

SaddleBrooke

Send A-10s to Ukraine

Re: the Feb. 8 letter “Support for Ukraine.”

This letter about sending A-10s to Ukraine — I couldn’t agree more. It is the perfect tool for the job, designed to take out invading troops and tanks.

They have been around since Vietnam and the Air Force has been talking about replacing them for decades. They haven’t because they don’t have a plane that does the task as well as the A-10.

They are upgraded and battle-tested and we have lots of them. They would probably need fighter jets to protect them which could cause other complications, but definitely would speed up the end of the war.

We need to start training pilots for the spring offensive now. A pilot could stay at my house. Maybe Martha McSally could give them some lessons.

Robert McNeil