Letters to the Editor, Feb. 22

Excitement over UA basketball teams
Re: the Feb. 13 article “Freshmen appearing to have fun, freedom — and a future at UA.”
It’s great pulling for Adia Barnes and her special, national title-contending team. Watching Coach Sean Miller loosen the reins and let this squad play a little more free this season is almost as good as seeing us go into the postseason, knowing we’d likely lose two or three undeveloped freshmen to all the hype.
Tucson’s and UA’s teams are playing hard and learning to be better. Let’s finish strong this season, support the women for a potential title run, and have both teams come back, intact, next year with experience.
Hunter Williams
West side
Trump’s rhetoric proved catastrophic for police
The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been noted as “the worst day of injuries for police since 9/11.” Reports by the House managers during the Senate trial and the media have shown a brutal pattern of violence.
These include: loss of finger parts, brain injuries, unconsciousness, bruises, lacerations, concussions, rib fractures, burns, heart attack, injuries from stun guns, irritated lungs, eye damage, PTSD, COVID, (alleged) homicide and suicide. It’s reported 138 officers were injured. Officers who were Iraq War vets stated the riot was scarier than their time in combat.
The cause of death of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after the riot, is unclear ,and an autopsy hasn’t been made public.
On that day, while tragedy piled on top of tragedy, President Donald Trump told the violent rioters, “We love you. You’re very special.”
As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus noted, “A man’s character is his fate.”
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Acquittal was
predetermined
Donald Trump’s impeachment defense lawyers, in their fine suits, could just as well have chanted “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” while performing a Hairy-Legs Kick Line for the Senate. Actually, they didn’t do too much more than that, but it was enough that enough Republican senators could say “Yup. Yup. I’m convinced. The boy is as innocent as the driven snow.”
George Yost
Vail
Another call to launch conservation plan
Conservation of Arizona’s land and water is critical for many reasons. First, the climate crisis is a serious threat to all life on earth, and land and water conservation at local and regional levels is one essential way to address this threat collectively. Arizona’s lands provide critical habitat for numerous, diverse species of wildlife and flora, some of which are found nowhere else on earth.
Land conservation is necessary to protect and sustain our watersheds which support all life in Arizona. Our lands are sacred to Arizona’s Indigenous populations who have inhabited the region for thousands of years.
Conservation of these lands helps to preserve our cultural heritage. Finally, Arizona is stunningly beautiful, offering spectacular panoramas enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for outdoor recreation, artistic expression and contemplation.
For these reasons, I ask that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly support the Biden administration’s 30x30 conservation plan to protect 30% of Arizona’s land and water resources by 2030.
Maura Mack
Midtown
What Republicans actually stand for
Re: the Feb. 12 letter “This is what Republicans stand for.”
The letter writer described what Republicans stand for. The Republicans of the last four years are a different story. They separated children from families, said there were good people on both sides, supported the insurrection in Washington, D.C., and wanted to fight by combat.
They supported the representative from Georgia, who supported the execution of Nancy Pelosi, and supported the president during both impeachment proceedings.
They did not let former President Barack Obama nominate a Supreme Court judge, while Donald Trump was allowed to do the same. Republicans used their families to run the government, and were possibly in cahoots with Vladimir Putin.
Trump let his vice president be in danger because he would not change the votes. He wanted to add extra votes in Georgia’s elections. Republicans in Arizona wanted the power to change the votes if they did not like them.
This is what the Republicans are today!
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Arizona’s legislators need adult in the room
Karen Fann and all the Arizona legislators holding office before the election, according to her, had the sole authority to supervise the election.
Should they be responsible if there were any irregularities? Should they have been readily able to answer the thousands of constituent questions gotten by doing their supervision before the election? Do these thousands of questions really exist and not originate from one robot?
Has Ms. Fann or any legislator sought legal counsel to determine the legality of Maricopa County’s position before or even after threatening arrest for contempt? The more she and others in our state government push to audit Maricopa procedures and results, the more they seemingly admit they failed to ensure we had a fair election and failed to do their jobs. They should resign allowing us to find competent representation.
Since the pre-election polls, including Fox News’ prediction of a narrow Joe Biden win, what is the surprise result? A surprise and questionable outcome would have been a landslide win for Trump.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Too much cruelty
in chicken farming
It is past time for us to recognize that factory farming is an inherently cruel process. Feelings, including fear and pain, are inherent in all life forms. They are in the genes to facilitate survival. Whether it is aversion to pain and suffering, or affection for mates or offspring, feelings are therefore the vital reason to maintain life.
In the case of factory farming of chickens, anybody who has kept chickens knows that they can be afraid, feel pain, and enjoy their relationships with each other and familiar people in their surroundings. Being kept in a 1-foot-square cage for life is unbearably cruel. Imagine yourself in a 4-square-foot cage for your entire life.
The Arizona Legislature should accelerate passage and implementation of HB 2525 for cage-free chickens. Tell them so. Enough.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Beware of Democrats and big government
For more than 200 years, Americans have become accustomed to the idea that government existed by consent of the governed. That is, that people created government, that they did it by written contract. That the contract comprised fundamental law, that government must be subject to limitations required for the security of the rights of the people, that the contracted rights of the people were enumerated in the Bill of Rights.
With the apparent consent of the current Democratic administration, our Constitution is under attack. Democratic propaganda attacks people’s morale by promoting defeatism. The purpose is to deliver truths mixed with half-truths, false rumors, and deliberate libels dropped on people that have done nothing wrong.
Propaganda spreads like wildfire, like the flu, in every unsuspecting home. Since the average person believes most easily what they want to think, propaganda must always be directed to stir emotion.
People half-informed are eager to hear more and are easy targets for the distributors of propaganda to reach innocent and unsuspecting people.
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
You know what’s expensive? Poverty
Re: the Feb. 15 article “If kids are our most precious resource, we should say it with cash.”
Poverty today or productive citizens tomorrow? Our nation’s price for child poverty is more than any price tag towards a solution.
Robin Abcarian, opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times: “Child poverty is expensive. It costs the nation an estimated $800 billion to $1.1 trillion annually in terms of lost adult productivity, the increased costs of crime, and health care.”
Today’s children: tomorrow’s scientists, taxpayers, future members of America’s military, developers of future vaccines. Also include the tax base for infrastructure, schools and public health departments, defense of our country — all depend upon today’s children, tomorrow’s workers.
Not only decency, but selfishness, should move us. Many of us will be alive in the next decades. If child poverty continues to grow, a bleaker future awaits in a nation with a poorer, less educated population. Help each child in poverty today to fulfill their potential and our own lives will benefit.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Three cheers
for Carondelet
Re: the Feb. 17 article “Business Awards Earned in Southern Arizona”
Congratulations to Carondelet St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals for their “A” rating with Leapfrog Group. It’s not as easy as it sounds. Kudos to all staff for safe and ongoing commitment patient care.
Joyce Harrison
East side
President must
spell out wage hike
President Joe Biden is advocating a $15 minimum wage, but he and his administration have not done a good job of articulating the details. If properly explained, it won’t be the frightening ruination of small businesses that many fear. Increases will be gradual, beginning with $9.50 and rising annually until they reach the goal in 2025. Inflation will offset part of the impact.
Some marginal companies will fail, but that has always been part of our economic system. Others will thrive.
On the other hand, I believe that all federal employees and all employees of companies with federal contracts should immediately receive $15 an hour minimum. I realize that there will be a few exemptions, but wiser people than I will work them out.
We should never again have a 12-year hiatus between increases in the minimum wage. Social Security is tied to inflation, so why not wages?
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley