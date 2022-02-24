Letters to the Editor: Feb. 24

Spreading joy and literacy
Re: the Jan. 30 article “Collective hides books all over town.”
Congratulations to Emily Walsh, Jody Hardy and Mary Ellen Flynn, Tucson’s innovative Tome Gnomes. I am a book lover and love how you have creatively made books a seeking game. Thank you, Elvia Verdugo and the Arizona Daily Star for highlighting this trio’s contribution making Tucson a place of unexpected treasures.
Charlyn Newman
West side
Trump’s campaign promises
At a rally in Conroe, Texas, “that other guy” promised: he would “ban critical race theory” from classrooms, the military and government on “the first day, first hour.” Remember these campaign promises: “Mexico will pay for the wall,” “I will tear up Obamacare on the first day,” “I will release my tax returns on Day One,” and “If you are arrested, I will pay your legal fees.” He never mentioned The Wall when he met with the Mexican president, Obamacare is alive and well, his tax returns are still waiting the light of day and has he ever paid anyone’s legal fees? In Texas, he also said he would pardon those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. Just a reminder for his remaining supporters that he is well-known for making promises he never intends to keep. However, there is one thing he has done — increased the need for lawyers for himself, as well as others.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Amnesty International report
Kudos to Amnesty International who released a report this week stating Israel has maintained a system of oppression and domination over the Palestinians going back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. This system of oppression meets the international definition of apartheid. It’s time for the United States and the entire international community to recognize this and time for the U.S. government to stop funding the Israeli military. A good first step would be for Congress to immediately pass HR 2590, the “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act.”
Sarah Roberts
West side
A new party needed
Re: the Jan. 27 article “Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system.”
Throughout U.S. history political parties have emerged in times of dissatisfaction with existing parties. When two sides can no longer negotiate to pass bills that are beneficial for the American people and there is a voting block that will elect more moderate candidates, it is time for a new party to emerge. Currently, it seems the only legislative bills agreed on by both the Democratic and Republican parties is to increase spending so that their salaries are paid.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
This elephant has critical legs
Re: the Feb. 22 letter “An elephant without legs.”
This letter where the writer asks “What are the Republicans for?” His well-written and referenced letter goes on to say that Republicans seem to be against almost everything. His quote from Alexander Hamilton “When you stand for nothing you will fall for anything” is accurately stated, however is inaccurate within the context of the letter.
In 2022, some of the things Republicans support include the Constitution, border control, less government, stopping inflation, fixing the economy, stopping riots, more police, lowering the crime rate, freedom of speech, voter ID, the Second Amendment, equal opportunity and the free pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is only a partial list of what the Republican Party embraces and is fighting for.
Yes, I do pledge allegiance to the United States Of America and to the republic for which it stands!
Steven Clauson
East side
Partisan redistricting hurts voters
Re: the Feb. 22 article “Spending cap for schools waived.”
Public schools in Arizona averted a fiscal cliff when the Legislature lifted a decades-old education spending cap. No thanks to LD11 Sen. Vince Leach who, before he voted against lifting the cap, complained that he does not get enough credit for all he does for education. By education, Leach apparently means more funding for private and homeschooling under his “follows kids’ backpacks plan” which would give state money to whatever school option families select. Another version of a universal voucher plan rejected by Arizona voters.
Leach also wants to limit Arizonans’ rights to propose initiatives, access to voting and financial assistance to low-income families while promoting tax cuts for the rich. Thanks to redistricting Commissioner David Mehl’s successful efforts, Leach will run for reelection in a new LD17 where Republicans dominate. The result of creating such “safe” districts is the election of ideologues like Leach who show no interest in addressing Arizona’s water shortage and infrastructure problems or pursuing anything bipartisan. LD17 voters deserve better.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Acceptable baptism
Re: the Feb. 18 article “Thousands of invalid baptisms in Phoenix.”
As a nonagenarian, the issue of invalid Catholic baptisms leaves me bewildered. Baptized Lutheran as a baby seemed to be justified while going into young womanhood. Being raised in a Catholic neighborhood and as a young adult and contemplating marriage with a Catholic and always having an interest in the Catholic faith, I converted and was rebaptized into the Catholic religion.
As time passed, raising a large family, overcoming issues of the time, my interest found me in a different element of religion, I converted to a fundamental religion which required a full immersion baptism.
Being a bible reader and fact finder I still have many unanswered questions — which of these baptisms didn’t do the job?
I now find that continuing what I have always believed to be true religious teaching; feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless, love your neighbor as yourself — maybe my sorry butt will be saved.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
No highlights for Biden in State of Union
Re: the Feb. 22 article “Biden has nothing to highlight at State of Union.”
I read with interest in the opinion section the article by Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Reagan, in regards to President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the union address. While it was somewhat tongue-in-cheek, it was point on accurate and I agree that if he chooses to address any/all of these topics they will be big losers for both the president and the Democratic Party. It will be interesting to see if Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips his speech in half as quickly as she did former President Donald Trump’s address.
I would like to thank the Arizona Daily Star for finally publishing a piece that aligns with your stated assertion that “Diversity of thought is critical for democracy.”
Les Hudson
Foothills
Proposed ACC law
Rep. Gail Griffin’s law (HB2536) appears to have been written for the utility corporations in order to make sure that consumer advocates, environmentalists, farmers, small business owners and actual utility customers will never be elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission. Only five kinds of engineering, accounting, business and administrative law professional would be allowed to run.
This is even though many of the current and recent elected ACC members would not qualify under her law. Let the voters choose who they want on the ACC. Either kill the bill or let anyone run for the office and let the voters decide who is qualified.