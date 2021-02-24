Letters to the Editor, Feb. 24

Zoo tried
to pull a fast one
The Reid Park Zoo and Barnum Hill issue has its pros and cons, but the key question is whether the ballot Propositions 203, which very narrowly passed, was properly worded so voters would realize the full implications of their vote.
Only recently did the zoo’s intent to take over Barnum Hill become generally known. Many voters, who are now protesters, have stated they would have voted differently had they realized what was at stake. The Save the Heart of Reid Park protest group immediately sprung up and now has over 25,000 petition signatures.
The zoo was the party that initiated and was to benefit from Prop. 203. Whether intentionally or negligently, the zoo failed in its duty to present to voters in a clear way its plan to take over Barnum Hill and pond. Nor should it be allowed to do so given the circumstances and facts.
Robert Lenoir
Downtown
Zoo has been
upfront about plans
Reid Park Zoo is a wonderful destination to enjoy amazing animals, connect with nature and learn about wildlife. Our zoo is great, but it can be even better! I fully support its expansion project, “Pathway to Asia,” which will give everyone new opportunities for learning, exploring and discovering even more exciting, majestic and endangered animals.
From the very beginning of the master plan, zoo officials have been very transparent and have given many opportunities for input from all Tucson residents. The designs for this project have been completed, and changes to the project now would cost millions of taxpayer dollars, wasted money! It is so unfortunate that misinformation has created a group which opposes this rare opportunity for our zoo to reach its full potential.
I urge everyone to support the Reid Park Zoo expansion project to proceed as submitted.
Francine Champoux
Northeast side
Sinema, McSally indistinguishable
Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Sinema is rising above the fray.”
This letter writer praises Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her “principled stand” for supporting keeping the filibuster rule in the Senate and opposing the minimum wage increase.
Since these two positions are fully in line with the Republican agenda, I ask what “principles” Sen. Sinema is upholding? Betraying her supporters, perhaps? Sinema’s position on these two crucial issues is exactly the same as Martha McSally supported.
Silly me, I thought Sinema was a Democrat! I guess there were actually two Republicans on the ballot for senator in 2018!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Stop the hate, Democrats
I was a registered Democrat for 35 years until I began to see how radicalized the party became. I’ve watched Nancy Pelosi spew her venom against the President of the United States and withhold stimulus payments to Americans because of her hatred of Donald Trump. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for taking names and denying anyone who worked for Trump employment and more.
Trump voters have been called white supremacists, deplorables, racists, liars, xenophobes, fascists and all sorts of terrible things. They have been threatened simply because the Democratic Party has labeled them as such and encouraged this type of action.
This is not the America I know and remember. But maybe it no longer exists. The America I knew was a much more loving country where everyone was entitled to their opinions and beliefs, not just those of one side.
You’re called a racist for having an opinion contrary to the Democratic ideology. The 74 million people who are Trump supporters are not all white supremacists, as they have been called. Please, stop all the hate now!
Debra Jackley
Midtown
Vaccine appointments are hard to come by
More and more letters appear that effusively praise the process of actually receiving the COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s fine, but it is not so easy to actually get an appointment for a vaccination.
Now the state has opened a mass vaccination site at the University of Arizona, while Pima County could not, even before the severe weather, get enough vaccine doses from the state and has had to cancel appointments. Why is the state opening a site before the county has enough doses to fully function? This confusing effort is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Now, people age 65 will also be able to fruitlessly attempt to get nonavailable appointments before anyone has enough doses to support this expanded effort. This confusing mess may cause some people, who may be skeptical about getting vaccinated to begin with, to lose hope and just give up on getting the shots.
Gov. Doug Ducey, would you manage an ice cream parlor this way?
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
The real Rush
was a cad
Re: the Feb. 21 article “With Limbaugh gone, conservatism needs new voice.”
I just read Michael Ryan’s tribute to Rush Limbaugh in the Sunday, Feb. 21 Daily Star. What a load! Ryan describes Limbaugh as a little too “tart” and “acerbic” for his taste (though he basically approved of his act). Tart and acerbic? How about hateful, slanderous and mendacious?
Global warming is a hoax? COVID-19 is just the common cold? Hillary Clinton murdered her secret lover, Vince Foster? Calling the then 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton a dog on his TV show?
What does the above (and thousands of similar rants) have to do with patriotism, let alone anything resembling the “wit and wisdom” that Ryan credits him with?
One more point — Ryan condemns “the cult of personality that has all but taken over American politics.”
It’s clearly not American politics as a whole, but the Republican Party alone that has surrendered to Trumpmania.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Rep. Chaplik gets masks all wrong
Re: the Feb. 20 article “Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates.”
One of the things we have learned by now is that masks prevent spread of disease, especially when we have an airborne virus. We have regional studies and international studies that show that masks work. Yet the Republicans continue to press for their anti-science provision that masks are repressive and constitute a burden to our freedom.
Rep. Joseph Chaplik’s statement that masks are demeaning is just straight wrong. There is nothing demeaning about helping your neighbors avoid the potentially deadly virus.
Thomas Walsh
Northeast side
Child poverty
is the priciest of all
Re: the Feb. 22 letter “You know what’s expensive? Poverty.”
This letter reminded me of something written by James Baldwin nearly 60 years ago. Baldwin wrote that anyone who has struggled with poverty knows how expensive it is to be poor.
It was true then, it’s distressingly still true now, especially so as relates to what our children in poverty face.
Michael Price
Midtown
Criticism of Sinema unwarranted
The Sunday, Feb. 21, full-page political insert in the Daily Star questioning whether Sen. Sinema will “fight for us” raises several questions. First, who paid for it? Down at the bottom in small letters: “Paid for by Moveon.” That’s a name associated with the Democratic Party, so we have to assume that our state Democratic Party is criticizing Democratic Sen. Sinema.
Why? Sinema has demonstrated that she doesn’t always reflect the party line. For example, she said she would weigh all the evidence before deciding whether ex-President Trump was guilty, and she currently is not in favor of eliminating the Senate filibuster rules. I applaud her for taking independent and principled stands on these issues.
As a registered Democrat, I deplore our party demanding complete allegiance. This is just like the Republican Party censoring Republican politicians who voted against Trump and his policies!
Dale Keyes
Downtown
How Republicans can
restore voter confidence
Arizona’s Republican lawmakers lead the nation in proposing laws that would restrict and suppress our ability to vote. They claim these laws are needed to restore public confidence because many voters believe Donald Trump’s false assertions that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to widespread fraud.
Rather than permanently stain the Republican Party as being a tool of voter suppression, there is a better way to restore election confidence. Tell the truth.
Say simply and clearly that Donald Trump was lying when he claimed the election was rigged. Say that the courts found, and evidence shows, that we had a free and fair election.
The best way to restore voter confidence in our election system is to tell the truth.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Vaccine distribution
isn’t aboveboard
It seems every day we get to read a letter from a lucky recipient crowing they enjoyed getting a COVID-19 vaccine. My view is that the Arizona vaccine distribution appears to be a corrupt debacle.
At this point, a significant portion of the population cannot get a vaccine for many months, if ever. The Pima County supply seems to change unpredictably on a daily basis.
These supply variations along with other circumstantial evidence suggests that much of the state vaccine supply is being misappropriated inequitably to connected people of questionable eligibility.
As a public service, the Star should have one of their excellent investigative reporters like Tim Steller look into how Arizona is really handling the vaccine supply and who is getting it.
Jeff Edwards
West side
Ducey sees a false Republican future
I’m glad Gov. Doug Ducey is hopeful about the Republican Party in the future. I, on the other hand, hold the Republicans to account.
Using the term “Grand Old Party” is ridiculous. If a political party in the United States of America cannot succeed in governing our country justly with laws that benefit the whole country, then you need to rethink your approach.
Can’t your votes be about including everyone in the process of better government? We all must make compromises in our lives. Politics and governing should be no different.
Every law passed should be an improvement involving thoughtful and compassionate compromise. All I see today are attempts to block and override the will of the people.
Our Arizona Legislature has been busy writing and working on passing laws to restrict voter participation. Perhaps they are looking forward to 2024, when they can override the will of the people’s choice?
Joyce Harrison
East side