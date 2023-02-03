Debt ceiling limit

When reading a recent article, I learned of an arcane (little known) House of Representatives procedure called “discharge petition.” This apparently allows any proposed action to be approved by a simple majority of the House. This procedure is very seldom used, is very complicated (taking several months to complete), but will only require six Republicans to join all Democrats to approve an increase to the debt ceiling without requiring an approval by Kevin McCarthy to advance to a vote. This seems to be the best option to resolve the problem of raising the debt ceiling, but has not been mentioned in any media releases (that I have seen) that have constantly noted it will be very difficult to achieve given the current position of Republicans and Democrats. Hopefully, all congressional representatives and the general public can become aware of this arcane procedure and generate enough momentum to allow it to prevent a catastrophic shock to our economic system.

Keith Zwickl, retired

structural engineer

Foothills

Kudos to UA athletes

At a time when athletics seem to overshadow academics, it was refreshing to read that University of Arizona athletes posted their highest grade-point average ever for the fall semester. This deserved to be put on the front page of the sports section not relegated to page seven. I’d also urge the Star to share weekly biographies of those athletes who excel in the classroom as they are truly great role models for today’s youth.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

We need warm jackets

Could you donate warm jacket for any size child, or women/men (small or medium) adult size? As a three-year Legal Asylum Seekers volunteer, we urgently need warm outerwear and as always shoes. These legal asylum seekers properly gained admission to U.S. They are in Tucson maximum three days while we provide shelter, showers and food. Then their sponsors or family member sponsors pay for their transportation all over the U.S. to join those sponsors, and legal asylum seekers begin acclimating and working in the U.S.

Please drop off donations at the rear entrance of St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, 520-325-1001. One warm jacket can make a Difference!

With Gratitude,

Maury E. Reed

Northeast side

Bill Walton calling games

I for one, enjoy Mr. Walton’s sports commentary. His background information per athletes, contest history, and the local environs, are most welcomed. Too many sports announcers get tangled up in dubious metrics and stats. Thank you, Bill Walton!

Rene Lachance

Catalina

Right on, no better Wildcat than Walton

Re: the Jan. 27 letter “Bill Walton, an insightful announcer.”

I agree 100% with the letter writer, Bill Walton is the best announcer that the Wildcats can have. As previously reviewed, his insight into professional and college basketball in general and Wildcat basketball specifically is unmatched, as is his promotion of the Pac-12 and southern Arizona. Despite his bias to everything Wildcat basketball, his comments about the game, players, coaches, etc. are completely impartial. Get rid of Bill Walton and we will lose a lot more than an announcer!

Ralph Meer

Midtown

State Senate tirade

On Jan. 30, I heard a discussion in our state Senate between Wendy Rogers and a fellow senate member. This quickly turned into a supercilious, dominance and submission fest by Rogers, replete with belligerence, arrogance and political bigotry. She was intolerant of any opinion or fact outside of her clan. She acted as though her far right party was under siege by some phantom enemy; one that must be shut down. The term “election denial” was brought up, with Rogers quickly interrupting the speaker, saying that this term cannot be used. Rogers seems to be overly sensitive about the elections lost in Arizona to Biden and Hobbs. Once people like her get into power, they determine what is free speech and what is not. She is using a tactic long known in history called fascist politics. The danger of having people using this type of politics is that they have embraced fascism, a proven nation killer. Once people use freedom of speech to promote fascism, we are in deep trouble.

Steven Rasmussen

Foothills

GOP is shameless

Re: the Jan. 26 article “AZ lawmakers exempt selves from records law, will destroy emails.”

When the Republicans get caught trying to “cheat,” their answer is to change the rules. The GOP has no shame.

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

HB2458 bans what students already talk about

It looks like the law proposed by Rep. Pingerelli is trying to protect Arizona students and their teachers from talking about past and current racism as if it is not even happening today or, if it is, they will not feel like they have anything to do with it.

Sorry, the horses have already left the barn! Students are talking every day with each other about racism in their individual lives. They talk about being treated differently by individuals because they look different or belong to a different group. They talk about how they treat individual people who look different from them and belong to different groups. They have seen other individual children treated differently by other individuals because their families have different religions.

The proposed law is unnecessary and unenforceable because Arizona students are already learning about and talking about racism by individuals every day.

John Higgins

Southeast side

EV contribution to roadways

Re: the Feb 2 letter “EV’s and fuel tax for roads.”

I lease an electric vehicle. I believe that EVs should contribute to maintaining the roadways. Currently gas taxes are consumption based. The more you use the more you pay.

If you have a hybrid you contribute less than if you have a full-size SUV. Does the author think a hybrid should be taxed more because they consume less?

EVs are usually rated, by the EPA, at over 100 equivalent miles per gallon of gas consumption. For 10,000 miles traveled here are what the gas taxes would be (using $0.374/gallon tax):

Full Size SUV (20 mpg) 10,000/20 x $.374 = $187

Hybrid (35 mpg) 10,000/35 X $.374 = $107

EV (100 mpg) 10,000/100 X $.374 = $37

I’m good with that.

Tom Fitzgerald

SaddleBrooke

Education elimination

Re: the Jan. 31 article “Horne lays out vision for K-1 2.”

Tom Horne is trying to eliminate free public education in Arizona. He says he wants to improve the passing rates of Arizona public schools, but he wants to do it by eliminating the honest teaching of American history (which he inaccurately calls “critical race theory”), by further disadvantaging non-English speakers, and by increasing discipline, reducing counseling, adding police officers to schools, and handing over more voucher money to people who don’t need it, further robbing public school systems that need the money for buildings and staff.

To quote New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on the same issues, “That’s not leadership, and it’s not conservative, and it is certainly not freedom.”

Pat Eisenberg