Letters to the Editor: Feb. 3

Sinema defends perpetual limbo
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in favor of the filibuster was eloquent. It sounded sincere. I give credit to her instinct to always seek out Republican partners on national initiatives, and I share her concern that elimination of the filibuster could have unforeseen consequences.
But her position leaves unanswered the question of what to do if Republican partners are unavailable because of a party strategy to reject anything proposed by a Democrat, no matter how sensible or in the public interest. That leaves two choices: leaving intact the status quo of gridlock or using the power of the majority given to the Dems by America’s voters.
Unfortunately, I mistakenly assumed that Sinema’s default position would be progress instead of gridlock whenever she fails in her efforts to compromise with her across-the-aisle colleagues. This is especially true regarding legislation promoting the fundamental right to vote. I supported Sinema, but what a disappointment she has become.
Ruce Skolnik
Northeast side
Republicans cheered for Sen. Sinema
Someone please tell me who Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was trying to impress in her speech on the Senate floor? I doubt if it was many of her constituents whose emotion no doubt runs the gamut from perplexed to unbridled anger.
No one expects her or any representative to follow the party line on every issue nor shelve their heartfelt belief in what is right and what is wrong; see Republicans in Congress denying the Jan. 6 riot for cowardly shelving beliefs in right and wrong.
However, on the issue of voting rights in this country, a huge facet of President Biden’s campaign promise, to take such a public, vocal stance in opposition immediately preceding his remarks thereon, is imbecilic. Is she purposefully trying to make him look weak? Although, there was praise for her remarks … wait for it … Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell! He and Republican midterm campaigners loudly cheered.
William Ohl II
Marana
Voting how-to
Democrats are telling us that the Freedom to Vote Act will allow more people to vote. In reality, much of it is a freedom to vote Democratic. I think virtually every part weakens the integrity of the voting process. As a Libertarian, I despise Republican tactics to limit voting, but there has to be a middle ground.
I believe voters should register in person at least a month before an election. Voter registration and ID should be presented to vote. A national holiday should be proclaimed to allow all voters to be present unless physically unable to attend. Polling places should be open according to population density, so that waiting times are minimized. Vote counting should be completed by the end of election day.
The fact that recent elections have had little fraud isn’t an excuse for weakening the system. We have seen extensive fraud in the past. Acceptance of the result is vitally important.
Alfred Westerfield
Southwest side
Politics and COVID
Who but our Republican legislators would think to penalize the businesses that force their workers to get vaccinated? Very few will have serious reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Now let’s look at this from the other perspective. When employees are exposed to the coronavirus at work and get sick, how much should we fine the businesses that don’t have a vaccine mandate? Shouldn’t they be penalized when their employees are exposed and get sick? What about the immunocompromised spouse or child or parent this employee might later infect? Maybe Arizona’s current death rate from COVID-19 (fourth in the nation) has something to do with our Republican legislators’ politicized approach to defeating this virus.
Kenneth Cohn, DVM
Northwest side
Rent control in Tucson
If the State of Arizona can make marijuana legal contrary to federal law, the City of Tucson can regulate rent that is contrary to state law!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Unvaccinated obligation
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Bill could produce huge vaccine fines.”
So-o-o we are required to accept — and respect — your “sincerely held religious beliefs,” whatever they are, regardless of the religion, formal or informal, idiosyncratic or not, even if it endangers the rest of us; you get to do what you want. No one, no business can tell you what to do, even during a pandemic. Fine, but I have some questions:
What is your obligation to the rest of us? Will you carry a “Non-Vaccinated” card? Will you inform your co-workers? If you get COVID, as a non-vaccinated person because of sincerely held religious beliefs, will you pay for the health care of those you infect?
You are free to believe what you want. You are not free to endanger others. You are not entitled to your job if you physically or mentally endanger your co-workers. You are also not entitled to your own set of facts, including defining what is significant.
Again, what is your obligation to the rest of us?
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Rent increases
Which Arizona state government official will step up and work with others to stop the egregious rent increases occurring throughout our state? These increases are enacted by cruel and greedy companies and individuals. Do you know why they do it, aside from the above descriptions? It’s simple; it’s because they can.
I was sent a certified letter the first of August 2021 notifying me the rent would be increased $205 beginning the first of September 2021. The owner only pays for water and sewer. We have rocks, concrete and gravel which make up our back and front porches and driveway (with large potholes). Yes, we’ve asked for these to be fixed, to no avail.
Today will be the second time since mid-December 2021 my heating system needs to be repaired. It’s 63 degrees in my circa 1961 apartment this morning. Again, who will step up to make a change for disabled, low-income and impoverished individuals and families in our state?
Julie Herrington
Midtown
Did Trump win or lose?
Trump and his followers proclaim far and wide that he, Donald Trump, won the 2020 presidential election. If my math is correct (and I think it is) then he is ineligible to run for president for a third term. Only if he lost the presidential election in 2020, which he did, would he be eligible to run for president in 2024. So c’mon now, did Trump win or lose in 2020?
Pat Madea
Northwest side
Mayor and council dilemma
On Feb. 8, Tucson’s mayor and council have scheduled a public hearing before voting on a zoning “change of condition” for a vacant parcel at 36th and La Cholla. Approval is needed to use the Flexible Lot Development (FLD) option.
This issue presents a dilemma for our elected officials. In recent years, they have advocated for affordable housing, rainwater management to address drought, and planting a million trees to offset global warming. At two public meetings, Westside Development neighbors have advocated for these values. They want affordable housing, not the “market-rate” proposed. They want better flood control of Enchanted Hills Wash which dominates the site but have not seen any detailed drainage plans. They value the mature trees there.
The city code gives the staff zoning administrator authority to approve FLD’s; this is mayor and councils’ only opportunity to have a say. Will they honor their values or will they take staff and land use attorneys’ recommendations to approve one more development?
Stay tuned; this should be interesting!
Ruth Beeker