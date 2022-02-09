Letters to the Editor: Feb. 9

Kindness from strangers
We attended Jesse Cook’s concert Thursday evening. We had a relaxing uber ride downtown with Kenny.
Concert was wonderful. We couldn’t get an uber ride confirmation to go home (fault was ours). Volunteers cleaning up after concert came to our aid. Phil and Suzy gave us a ride home (clear to Dove Mountain).
Their kindness was unbelievable and we are very grateful. Reminder: Good people are still here!
Lenore and Leslie Meyers
Northwest side
Fitz is crown jewel of Tucson
Re: the Feb. 5 article “US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print.”
You might like to know that sometimes I think I would get the newspaper solely because I love the way Fitz thinks (and writes). I often send his opinion pieces (as well as his cartoons) to several good friends from my prior home state, Maryland, including one close friend who used to be a reporter (later an editor) at the Baltimore Sun. Fitz seems to be loved equally there.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Cartoon has impact at many levels
Re: the Feb. 5 article “US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print.”
Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed in a doorway and beaten with his own baton during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, asked Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons for copies of a cartoon.
Fitz had drawn Hodges and three other officers testifying before Congress with ghosts of 1776 patriots behind them. The four officers as well as Officer Eugene Goodman, who steered the mob away from the Senate chamber, signed a print for Fitz. Hodges said he was hanging his print next to his Congressional Medal of Honor.
Fitz’s cartoon presented his perspective — Fitz said he was awed by their patriotism. It encouraged reflection and perhaps challenged perceptions of the day. It is also a reminder that Fitz’s work and that of journalists as a whole matter makes an impact, a difference in people’s lives.
The online edition of the Star published the signed cartoon; I wish the print edition had run the cartoon as well.
Ann Brown
East side
Volunteering at food bank
Re: the Feb. 6 article “Food banks scramble for volunteers.”
As a volunteer at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona I want to thank the Star for this article. As incredibly generous as the Tucson area has been throughout the pandemic, we are still in need of volunteers here at your local food bank for exactly the same reasons stated in the article. I have always found that volunteering is a two-way proposition. I receive as much or more than I give. If you would like to find out more, visit www.communityfoodbank.org or email us at volunteer@communityfoodbank.org. Thanks again for the article and thank you to Southern Arizona for all you do.
Judy Browder
North side
Senior living
I’ve noticed that when you approach the so-called senior years, there are certain things that become obvious.
Your importance to society loses value and you find yourself getting overlooked in this “too big to fail” environment.
Although we still have the same needs as someone younger, the ability to make changes required to maintain a standard of living in some cases is not available. We have in most cases a fixed income and when inflation caused by something like this pandemic comes along we are required to decide “what do we need to give up?, is this medication really needed to stay healthy?” You learned years ago what foods to buy because they will go a long way. I remember having beans and hot dogs at least four days a week and on Friday it was beanie weenies. This is what you learn along the way to old age.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Water and farming
Re: the Feb. 6 article “Money from Ducey’s salty folly could be better used.”
Gary Nabhan’s column was excellent! It needs to be sent to Gov. Doug Ducey to educate him about his desalination plans. And Nabhan’s information regarding agriculture is critically important. We cannot continue our destructive industrial farming methods which gobble up water from the beleaguered Colorado River, the disappearing Ogallala Aquifer, and even ground water here in Southern Arizona where we have sinkholes. We must also move away from mega monoculture farming with its excessive use of synthetic fertilizer, think of the dead zones in the Gulf, and it’s dangerous excessive use of toxic pesticides. I would add one other recommendation. Farmers must add cover crops and mulch to slow evaporation which can significantly reduce water need. As a retired organic farmer, I have first-hand experience with all these issues and I can say there is nothing like an orange or tomato, grown with no pesticides, no artificial inputs, real soil, earthworms and mulch!
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
Bring back traffic cameras
Re: the Feb. 7 letter “Traffic cameras are needed again.”
I totally agree with the letter writer who wants to see speed cameras in Tucson again. A year ago, I was almost killed by a speeding car going through a red light. Yesterday, on our way to the UA for a basketball game, we saw at least two people speeding through lights that had turned yellow or red. I am now extremely cautious at all intersections in Tucson. Slow down, stop at red lights and save lives!
Pat Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Bike riding for students, parents
I ride my bike to Sabino Canyon a few times a week and it always distresses me when I witness the number of vehicles taking students to schools nearby. All the pollution and global warming emissions, all the congestion and the lack of exercise for students (and their parents). In the Jan. 30, 2022, kids section of the New York Times, an article discusses the “bike bus” in Barcelona, Spain. Each Friday, a large group of students (110) and adults (95) ride to school together, led by a parent and accompanied by police escorts. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if some of our schools could organize “bike buses” in Tucson?