Letters to the Editor: Jan. 10

Re: the Dec. 10 article “Jim Kolbe represented the best in all of us, and he’ll be missed.”

Dear Editor,

Thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his heartfelt memories of Congressman Jim Kolbe. As a volunteer with RESULTS (results.org), we worked with Rep. Kolbe to introduce and cosponsor bipartisan legislation to further America’s compassionate work on global health. I am sure he would be working today to pass the End TB Now Act (S.3386/H.R.8654), directing the U.S. Agency for International Development to set bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations for all forms of tuberculosis: global action for local protection. Congressman Jim Kolbe definitely “represented the best in all of us.” We can be grateful for the work he did and the example he set, and be inspired to participate in our democracy to make a difference in our country and the world.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Inability to acknowledge the truth

Something needs to be done to protect our faith in elections. Lawyers who file lawsuits and don’t have concrete evidence should be disbarred and fined. Giuliani stated, “we don’t have facts, we have theories.” Republicans spent years telling people that they couldn’t trust election outcomes and then claim they’re standing up for those who don’t believe the elections were fair. They told voters not to vote by mail and then complained about voting sites being busy. Please do a self-analysis and accept that the candidates they choose in primaries couldn’t win statewide elections.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

How to buy votes

Overheard at the White House — “I’ve got a great idea, before the midterm elections let’s announce that we will forgive all student loans!” I think that might be illegal! Who cares, by the time the election is over and they have voted for Democrats, we can just say ‘Sorry.’ I like it! Oh, by the way the Teamsters Union will want a bailout of the Central States Pension Fund at about $36 billion for their support for the Democrats in the midterms.

“No problem, but let’s do this after the election, we need their millions in contributions and the dumb taxpayers might get suspicious if we do it before the midterms. It’s unbelievable how dumb and uninformed the voters are that we are able to get away with using their tax dollars to buy votes.

“It’s so much fun being a Democrat and getting away with such veiled voter fraud. Hope the Republicans never catch on to this!”

Bob Guth

North side

Shame on you

On this Jan. 6, President Biden held a memorial service reminding the nation of the tragedy on Jan. 6th, 2021. The Capitol building, a symbol of our democracy, was under attack by groups of Trump supporters and election deniers intent on preventing a legitimate election. This memorial service was to recognize the brave men and women who fought this mob to protect elected officials, of both parties, from being hurt.

Unfortunately, some of these officers were hurt or committed suicide later as a result. Apparently, because of a Democratic president and Trump competitor, according to reports, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was the only Republican to show up at this memorial. What disrespect. This combined with the comedy of Speaker of the House voting, shows the American people that at least for the next two years there will be little done in the House. Sad.

Peter Strauss

Marana

No end to Lake’s glorious failure

The tyrannical world of candidate Kari Lake’s courtroom exploits has failed. Her inept legal objections and excuses for losing the election do not stand with judges.

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” Thomas Paine wrote in his pamphlet Common Sense.

Kari, you try Arizonan souls and patience. Is there no end to your glorious failure?

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Resurfaced Kolb Road

I would like to thank the Tucson Department of Transportation for our newly repaved Kolb Road from Sunrise to River Road. It is beautifully landscaped and must be the smoothest road in Tucson now on which to drive. Though it took a couple of years, it was well worth the wait. All of us in Ventana Canyon here especially appreciate the repaved road. Thank you again, City of Tucson!

David Pearse

Foothills

Housing for homeless

Just read about tiny houses for homeless and it is a great idea for getting homeless into housing and back on their feet. Could the shipping containers that were used as a border wall be used for housing? A standard 20 ft. container has 160 sq ft. Has anyone looked into it? It is possible that some homeless could learn a trade remodeling empty ones. The state could donate the ones from the border wall that are being removed.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

It works both ways

Re: the Jan. 2 letter “Poor planning.”

I agree with the letter so far as pregnancies should be planned, every child should be wanted and parents able to afford and adequately provide for the child. Men bear equal responsibility in the decision making.

However, abortion should be an option for those who didn’t plan or who for various reasons decide against a pregnancy. The letter gets silly in speculating the loss of future presidents, doctors and soldiers via abortion. I can think of several political figures who would have left the world a better place by leaving it at their zygote stage. In following the letter writer’s thinking, abortion could possibly spare us another Hitler, another Putin, another Jeffrey Dahmer, or another chaos-creating megalomaniac politician. But the bottom line is all women should have control over their own bodies and safe access to abortion if that is their choice.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Pronouns

I have noted the controversy regarding children’s use of pronouns. Mostly, I have heard the pronouns “My” and “I”. But even in regard to names, there are some names that are not gender specific. My name is “Chris,” and I am a male. I have a good friend and her name is Chris also. Then, when I was a kid, lots of us had nicknames and some were not gender specific. Now, I agree that hormonal and surgical procedures should be left until the individual is 18, just like alcohol, marijuana, tobacco use and even legal responsibility. But the use of pronouns? Most of these kids don’t even know what a pronoun is.

Christopher Pinhey

Foothills

Ducey’s legacy

Gov. Ducey spent $95 million dollars on shipping containers along the border. He continued the charade even after being informed they were ineffective and illegal. Weeks later, he authorized another $76 million to the same firm to remove them. Additionally, there were legal fees litigating a 1907 directive regarding ownership of a strip along the border. All this money spent without oversight and while bypassing the state’s procurement process. Other Ducey moves included starving the public school system while providing close to $200 million to subsidize private schools. And who can forget his Border Strike Force, which is not actually based on the border and cannot produce records of its accomplishments. The moral of the story is, if you were one of Ducey’s friends or supporters, you made out like a bandit. For the rest of us, we had the pleasure of paying for Ducey’s boondoggles. I’m very happy to see Ducey ride off into the sunset.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. Arizona farmers must stop growing water-consuming crops such as alfalfa and cotton. Water-thirsty mining in Arizona must also change.

The “CopperWorld” project in the Santa Ritas, proposed by the Canadian mining company Hudbay, plans to use annually for 44 years over 13,150 acre-feet of water — enough for 102,000 people or 41,000 homes. Hudbay claims it will replace all the groundwater it pumps with Colorado River water, but the company does not have a guaranteed Colorado River supply. And we all know that it will not be possible for the dwindling Colorado River to provide this guarantee. Moreover, copper is not in short supply, making the proposal to remove copper from open-pit mines in the Santa Ritas a local environmental disaster and completely unnecessary. Typically, the state quickly grants permits for mines to extract our precious groundwater and, in theory, to prevent contamination.

The new governor and new administration should review Hudbay’s proposal more carefully. We need to ask: Does Arizona want to conserve water for current and future residents or allow it to be wasted and contaminated by a foreign mining company?

Gayle Hartmann, Board of Directors, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas

Desalination and rainwater

The Tucson valley gets an abundance of rain occasionally. Harvesting that rainwater and then planting the water into mulched soil will allow life in the soil to thrive. A 100-gallon basin may fill and drain multiple times during a single rain event. Help nature along by planting water and reduce street flooding. Digging in the dirt to harvest and plant water is good exercise that can save you money and our groundwater.

Green plants suck the carbon in CO2 out of the air. Our sun is an enormous and free desalination engine with energy that evaporates the water and creates rain. If you decide to plant water around your home, plan carefully to avoid moving the same dirt several times. Seek advice before starting a project. You may be able to get wood chips for free by the truck load from tree trimming services.

George Monroe

Midtown

Happy New Year

What a wonderful surprise to see the return of Evan Birnholz’s crossword in Thursday’s Caliente insert! I tremendously enjoyed solving this very clever New Year’s-themed puzzle. As always, his wordplay is smart, nimble, and inventive. Thank you!

P.S. Keeping my fingers crossed that the New York Times Sunday Crossword will return someday as well!

Lila Tevik

Midtown

Freedom caucus

Normally, a gridlocked government might be a good thing, but with the current rabble in charge of the House they will probably damage the economy and state of the Union then blame it on the Democrats. The Republican freedom caucus does not want to govern; theirs is a performative politics to stop anyone else from governing. Electing a puppet speaker, hostage to their ambition, is the precondition for their sabotage. You don’t need a mob to invade the Capitol to achieve your ends, your Speaker will now do the job. Too bad the Democrats couldn’t make a deal to have a moderate Republican elected Speaker and a power sharing agreement. Now the House will be two years of the Jerry Springer show. Trumpism isn’t an ideology, it is an infection and now we will all pay the price.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Meixner murder and its aftermath

Re: the Jan. 8 article “Meixner family not interested in suing.”

It is shameful that Kathleen Cotter Meixner’s family health insurance was cancelled soon after her husband’s senseless, tragic murder, and their search for accountability, consolation, restitution, and the prevention of future tragedies has not materialized. We know the Cotter family to be decent, responsible, good people who do not deserve this pain and frustration.

Our thanks to Tim Steller for his thorough and thoughtful reporting in bringing to light these very sad events.

Jerry and Sue Lauer

East side

Where my Social Security raise went

As an older person receiving Social Security, I was so pleased when I finally received my 8.7% COLA. But where did it go? In 2022, I paid $956.31 more for groceries so it was almost gone before I even received it as the monthly cost of my groceries only goes up, not down. My cable bill increased $9.84 a month for the 2023 new year. TEP wants an 11.7% increase in September 2023. Southwest Gas wants a 6.7% increase in my monthly bill in Jun 2023. The City of Tucson is also looking at a water rate increase for its customers.

There we have it; my COLA is gone for the price increases in food and cable TV. I did not even mention the price gouging going on by American gas companies and refineries or the increased cost of medication outside of insulin. The United States of America, capitalism at its finest.

Nancy Phillips