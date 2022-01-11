Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11: McKale mask policy and enforcement, inmate transfers

Enforcement of masks at McKale
I have tried to not weigh in on the McKale Center mask policy but now, my urge to comment is pretty strong. Rules are meaningless without enforcement. The UA has done nothing to enforce their requirement. When omicron popped up, they said there would be increased enforcement but my personal observation at the women’s basketball games is to the contrary. Anyone ignoring the rule is allowed to carry on unhindered. Earlier this season, I asked two security guards who were together to please enforce the requirement. They said it is not a requirement, just a request. I showed them an email disproving that and they said enforcing it is not their job. I asked whose job and received no response. I can only interpret that as them knowing it is indeed a security function. Please UA, enforce the policy. If someone refuses to comply after being asked politely, escort them out. I guarantee compliance will soar if that starts happening.
Tina Talley
Northeast side
COVID mandates at University of Arizona
Re: the Jan. 7 article “Fans must wear surgical style masks in McKale.”
In this article about COVID restrictions at indoor sporting events at the U of A — the mandate was starting on that day. We have season tickets to women’s basketball and a game was that night.
Very explicit about what was required to attend. Must wear N95 or KN95 surgical mask even if fully vaccinated. My wife and I are fully vaccinated and boosted. We had to run around and find the required masks because we have only used the cheaper masks. We get to the game an see almost all with cheaper type masks. Even workers checking tickets.
No wonder there is such confusion with COVID. Not even the U of A can get their act together. I’m for full compliance, but please act like you’re on top of this before issuing mandates.
In other words what is the mandate and will it be enforced?
Mark Campbell
Amado
Make your views known
Monday, Jan. 10 the Arizona Legislature began its 2022 session. Even though Republicans control both chambers by a slim majority they have rarely passed bipartisan legislation. Instead, they have used “must pass” budget bills to pass extreme laws, many of which did not go through committee hearings. But a recent unanimous Arizona Supreme Court decision prohibits that practice. Now the normal legislative process must be followed. If we want issues like water shortages, education and infrastructure addressed it is critical that we, the citizens of Arizona, pay attention to and comment on proposed legislation. You can find out who your legislators are and how to contact them at www.azleg.gov. Also, civic groups and political parties often offer trainings on how to use Arizona’s unique “Request to Speak” system which you can use to comment remotely on pending legislation. Make your views known to your legislators who should represent all of their constituents, not just the ones who are members of the legislator’s political party.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
One’s opinion of homelessness
It is unfortunate that people are experiencing homeless and it should be helped. But I believe being homeless is almost always due to the choices people make. Living beyond your means, not saving for a rainy day, choosing not to develop marketable employment skills, not realizing the value of a free education and not recognizing the problem that put them in a homeless situation. The first step in solving a problem is recognizing the true nature of the problem. Usually, homelessness is the result of the individual’s decision, in my opinion. But everybody needs help of some kind eventually. Nobody needs to be enabled to continue making bad decisions.
James Abels
Midtown
Voting in person
After seeing long lines of folks seeking COVID test kits both here and across the nation there should be no problem for us to vote in person (and no I don’t mean those who are physically unable to.) Call me cynical, but I’m waiting for the “Mid-Term” variant to pop up in October.
Mark Moral
Northeast side
COVID continues
COVID attacks, scientist research, hospitals overwhelmed, schools close, economy on edge, recommendations made, anti-maskers fight, vaccine developed, anti-vaxxers fight it, delta arrives, anti-vaxxers still deny, schools close again, mask mandates, hospitals overwhelmed with anti-vaxxers, omicron arrives, mutation because virus still extensively active, hospitals in crisis mode.
Do not blame President Biden for the crazy economy and society we are experiencing, but those who are selfish enough to ruin our health care system as well as our children’s formative years, those who are so misguided regarding our science and the antivaxxers who end up with the most severe illnesses. Maybe we should have field hospitals for those unvaccinated people. Maybe there the decisions can be made on who gets the best treatment or none at all depending on age, staffing, money. Maybe all the health care antivaxxers can take care of them.
Susan Bennett
Southwest side
Masks in McKale
Re: the Jan. 9 letter “UA punishes the compliant.”
I agree with the letter writer regarding the university’s failure to enforce its policy requiring masks in McKale. What Athletic Director Heeke should be saying is “if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t come to men’s or women’s basketball games.” Placing the burden on those of us who comply for our safety and the community’s safety is backwards. It makes a mockery of the policy, and it is particularly galling when our university president is a medical doctor. Perhaps an empty arena and a loss of revenue would cause a reversal of Heeke’s priorities. That’s unfair to our players, but the present emphasis on placating those who don’t wear masks is unfair to those who do.
Sally Simmons
Foothills
No private prisons
Re: the Jan. 8 article “Inmate transfer to private prison raises AZ’s costs.”
If Arizona taxpayers paid more attention to how their money is spent, they would prohibit private prisons in this state. I believe the closure of the state prison in Florence, and the transfer of its inmates to La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy is just one example of how legislators (and probably the governor) are influenced by the record-high campaign contributions of this for-profit industry.
And not only could the per-person costs be higher, but the detainees could be subjected to dangerously below-standard health conditions as concluded in a Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General report.
This travesty should have us all contacting our legislators as the 2022 legislative session begins.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side