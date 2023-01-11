Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11

Water conservation

While men sit in leather chairs and debate the Southwest’s water future, perhaps they might take a drive along I-8 and north from El Centro, California.

Before reaching Yuma, you’ll see the bright green alfalfa fields of a Saudi prince, who apparently can legally pump all the groundwater he wants to feed his horses.

Past Yuma to El Centro, and up through Brawley to Indio, there are acres of sprinklers throwing water into the air over apparently dry ground. Most of that water evaporates before ever reaching a root. There are canals full of stagnant water and algae, even in the winter months, and pools of water festering where no crops appear to be growing.

They can do this because they can ignore the men in leather chairs who would rather talk than act. They can take all the water they think they want. Why invest in drip irrigation and other conservation measures, when no one is stopping you?

William Penrose

Oro Valley

Ducey’s dumb political statement

Re: the Dec. 16 article “Ducey ceases border barrier construction.”

Thank you for the in-depth coverage of Gov. Ducey’s border container project. This $95 million political stunt was a huge waste of Arizona’s taxpayer funds. It wasn’t effective, as people could go through the gaps or over the top. It was illegal, as these are federal lands. It caused enormous environmental damage. The removal is just more cost to taxpayers. It started out as a $6 million project proximate to Yuma and went wildly out of control. Donald Trump’s wall never worked and Ducey’s “containerland” didn’t either.

Melanie Bell

Midtown

What in the world?

The Biden administration is now requesting billions of additional dollars for border control. To what end? To do more of the same, which is to accept everyone willing to wade across the river, and distribute them, at our cost throughout the nation with only the promise to return for a hearing. Currently, the word throughout the world is “get across the river and they will accept and take care of you, no questions asked.” The cartels understand this and are making billions charging these people to get them to and across the border, not including the fentanyl. Why not simply enforce the “remain in Mexico” policy? If potential immigrants realize this is the policy of our nation, the border issues will become manageable in short order.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

The right gets keys to the car

Republicans will now own the majority of the House. Their plan is not to promote meaningful legislation, but rather to devote their time to vindictive investigations.

Oh Boy, the inmates get to run the asylum!

Previews of coming attractions:

Major efforts will be made to make voting more difficult.

Women’s and LGBTQ rights will not be a priority.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the more strident voices ... any questions?

Pay close attention while they attempt to take a scalpel to Social Security and other “social programs.”

The election deniers will renounce valid outcomes.

QAnon and conspiratorial groups will now have a bigger seat at the table. Nothing more dangerous than a fool and a cause!

The good news ... Dems will have a majority in the Senate to counteract the clown car.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Energy fusion is no breakthrough

Re: the Dec. 14 article “Energy fusion breakthrough.”

The Holy Grail of limitless energy is here again. This article misses a fundamental point. We don’t have several decades or more to develop and scale up an uncertain energy technology that looks to drain more energy and resources from the economy than it produces.

Let’s not waste more time. There are already sufficient renewable energy technologies which yield output many more times than the total energy needed to produce it. And all these technologies are ready to scale up quickly. A true net energy analysis accounts for the total “embodied” energy costs — total energy in/net energy out.

The transition to a regenerative resource economy will require fossil fuels until the renewable systems are built and can be sustained. This means urgent attention to slow down consumption and equitably scale up investment in clean renewables. We are running out of time to heed the warnings issued 50 years ago by the Limits to Growth report which presaged the multiple crises we are experiencing today.

Robert Cook

Midtown

Election challenges

As an Independent who has never missed an election, I vote early and by mail so I have time to educate myself on the candidates and what they will do for their constituents. I make sure I read the instructions provided and I mark my ballot accordingly. I sign and date my envelope as directed in the instructions and I follow up by using the link to the website that shows when my vote was received and what group it will be in when they count the votes.

Ignorance, defined as lack of knowledge, is not a valid reason to disregard the will of the voters who educated themselves. If a person, voting by mail or in person, does not follow the instructions given, and instead chooses to listen to those who would spread doubt in our system, then that is on them.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Tax to fund street improvement

Re: the Oct. 31 article “Tucson delays 2 RTA projects.”

The half-cent sales tax to fund street improvement, where is the money being spent? How long do we have to wait before road repair gets started? Every place I drive my vehicle the roads in the city are in very poor condition and it’s getting worse. Personally, I do not see anyone working to repair the roads I drive on. The poorly maintained roadways in the City of Tucson cause accidents since they create an enormous hazard to drivers. In many instances, a driver may attempt to avoid a pothole which could cause a serious accident. It’s time for the City Council to step up and make sure our half-cent tax money is being used today not tomorrow. I will never vote for a road tax extension again seeing the results in the delay of road improvement. Is it possible City Council members do not drive and are unable to see the condition of our roads and assume everything is being done?

Don Cotton

Northeast side

The House is on fire

Liberals may be inclined to dance a tarantella and revel in the agonizing, gut-twisting and Pyrrhic process of selecting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but lessons from 275 BCE may be in order.

Pyrrhus of Epirus lost over 7,000 men in winning battles over the Romans. But his remaining fighters were so angry with those losses that they refused to fight on. Finally, Pyrrhus had to run away to Sicily save himself.

McCarthy may have to hide out — not in Italy but in the Speaker’s office. He has wafer-thin support, no serious mandate and thus no ability to gain any support from liberals in order to advance good public policy.

This so-called victory does not serve anyone well — not liberals, conservatives or Independents. To hold-outs like Arizona representatives Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, your short-term wins may result in McCarthy taking a long-term trip to Sicily.

Bob Kovitz

East side

Trump still owns Congress

Does it bother anyone else but me that we now have a speaker of the House elected by Donald Trump? “My Kevin” McCarthy thanks a known traitor, insurrectionist, liar, tax cheat, under investigation for several crimes for his position of third in line to the presidency.

Does it bother anybody but me that the next two years will be run by a daily telephone call from Trump telling “My Kevin” on how to conduct business? I see two more years of a country run by the opinions of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Terry Louck

East side

Discounts for some

Re: the Jan. 8 article “Southwest Gas rate hike up for approval.”

We read that most home customers of Southwest Gas in Arizona could see a 6.7% increase to their monthly bills and I am outraged but not because of the 6.7% (after all it was 9.7% in 2021), the hike could be 100% and I wouldn’t be writing this letter, it’s that low-income customers may see lower bills because of my unsanctioned assistance.

America fought a war about taxation without representation; if we Arizonans want to subsidize the poor, we do it through state taxes approved by the Legislature and governor. I have the power to vote them out if I don’t like taxation policy, but I have no power to not pay my gas bill.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Moratorium on the death penalty

The people of Arizona want a moratorium on the death penalty. It’s bad for our society. Scientific, evidence-based facts say that the death penalty is more expensive than life without parole and states with the death penalty have higher homicide rates. It’s an example, not a deterrent. It puts a burden on all involved: the AG, Gov, CO’s, jury, judge and all the rest. Giving someone the death penalty is hypocrisy.

The U.S. and Japan are the only “first-world” countries that still have the death penalty, so we are in the same likes as Russia, China, Iran, Sudan and other. It’s also against the Eighth Amendment not allowing cruel and unusual punishment, as many executions are botched and it’s not normal to live in a death house. It’s time to do the right thing.

Sorsha Rose

East side

Walton increases hoops enjoyment

I would like to throw my support to Bill Walton and his color commentary at University of Arizona and other “Conference of Champions” basketball games. Walton is insightful, knowledgeable, and has a wealth of information regarding basketball. He also infuses factual and interesting commentary about Arizona, Tucson and the Sonoran Desert. It’s called color commentary for a reason. I do not need a constant commentary on the game because I am watching it along with him. The color commentary is interesting and quite enjoyable. Please keep it up, Bill Walton.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Umbrella lady

Re: the Jan. 10 article “’Umbrella Lady’ dies after being struck by vehicle.”

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name, as I drove by and saw her walking in her very pretty clothes and umbrella it used to bring us a smile. She will be missed by a lot of us and taken in such a tragic way is just terrible. I don’t know what brought her to this lifestyle, it’s so sad to lose her this way. Anyway, umbrella lady, you are and always will be missed.

Thomas R. Crawford

Foothills

Move on from Miller

The election was stolen! Sean Miller is guilty! Even though there is no evidence to prove either claim, we continue to hear from a rabid few these tiresome mantras. Trust me, if there had been any proof sufficient to rise to the level of probable cause (more likely than not) then the FBI would have arrested Miller and the NCAA/IARP would have held him accountable.

If your manager doesn’t know his employees were committing crimes he should be punished? Miller was punished, the university fired him from a job he put his heart and soul into, unlike what Kansas did for Bill Self with a lifetime contract (text-documented violations). Book Richardson and Mark Phelps committed provable crimes; they were punished. Maybe the IARP was harsh on Book. Now universities recruit boosters to pay players through the NIL, betting on college sports is in the open and players can leave for another school or the NBA anytime. Let’s move on.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Insurrection, our latest export

Witnessing what just unfolded in Brazil, I can only say, “Way to go, MAGA.” Jan. 6 was horrific enough, but now we have exported such behavior overseas. We’ve gone from that shining city on the hill to the lowest of lows. Who knew that insurrection would be the latest American export! Just can’t be any more proud.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Election panel a good move

What a refreshing idea, a bipartisan panel to review the current election system and suggest proactive, positive changes. Gov. Katie Hobbs’ belief that such work requires “collaboration among state and local election security experts and voting rights advocates” reflects a thoughtful approach to the subject. Including diverse, bipartisan participation should promote debate, resulting in logical, achievable outcomes rather than more extreme suggestions like outlawing electronic tabulation of results. Of most importance, Hobbs’ emphasis on protection of election officials is essential and should return election protocols to logical, factually supported systems.

Roger Shanley

East side

Great idea

Re: the Jan. 10 letter “Housing for homeless.”

After reading this letter, I agree, what a great idea to convert shipping containers into living space for our neighbors on the street. The letter writer also mentioned the possibility of this project being used to help train people for new jobs.

Thank you for lighting a path toward hope.

Claudette I. Haney