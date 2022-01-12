Letters to the Editor: Jan. 12: population growth, border wall, vaccine refusal, inflation, Republicans and education

Opinion piece way off base
Re: the Jan. 3 article “US would be more happy with more people.”
Tyler Cowen’s editorial is the philosophy of cancer and is 180 degrees from the truth. More people drive consumption of limited resources, including fossil fuels. That aggravates climate change which we all have seen destroy so much with intensified catastrophes: wildfires, hurricanes, floods, droughts, famines around the world, etc. We need fewer people. Fortunately, there are signs that we here in the U.S. are reproducing at a lower rate, but still not low enough to reduce the human population to the Earth’s carrying capacity worldwide. Cowan does a major disservice to all of us by pushing more people. He is completely mistaken.
Ricardo Small
Southeast side
Star’s bias shines bright
I picked up a copy of the overpriced Sunday Daily Star from a news rack and quickly remembered why I no longer subscribe. Turning to the op-eds, I found Fitzsimmons’ predictable, tired cartoon. Then there was the hit piece on Republicans by an L.A. Times writer and two letters from readers whining about the Republican Party. Nowhere in that edition was one news story, one opinion piece, or one letter about the rolling disaster of the Biden administration. Turning to Page One, there was Steller’s opinion column. Yes, it was labeled as such in tiny print, but its placement on the front page implied that it was a news story. It was not.
I will continue to be a nonsubscriber until I see some evidence of fair treatment of conservative writers.
The front-page story about bobcats was a delight. Thank you, at least, for that.
Robert Key
Northwest side
Still no curbs on wall-building
Re: the Jan. 9 article “Officials seek input on border wall repairs.”
This was an excellent report on plans by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to repair some environmental damages from previous construction of the border wall, and to conduct additional repairs and construction to complete planned barriers.
Providing for citizen comments, as reported by the Star, is a good political move by the DHS, but the public needs to know that Congress has given the DHS secretary the authority to waive all laws for border barrier construction. There is no experience or legal constraints that would suggest the DHS will do anything other than what is established by their internal priorities for completion of the border wall — notwithstanding normal legal requirements.
This is how governments operate in the Third World. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has the authority to rescind the waivers, and there is proposed legislation (HR 4848) to restore the rule of law and make citizen input truly meaningful. Leadership from President Joe Biden would be helpful.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Vaccine refusal is social breach
Medical exemptions are one thing but an exemption for “sincere religious beliefs” is a sham, a loophole designed to spare employers the unpleasantness of having to fire political wacko employees.
What if someone has a “sincere religious belief” that they shouldn’t wear any pants in public? Are we supposed to respect what they believe and allow them to go pantless? I think it was decided long ago that for everyone’s benefit we should wear pants in public.
Willfully refusing a vaccine during a pandemic is like refusing to wear pants in public.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Leave gaps in the fence
Re: the Jan. 9 article “Officials seek input on border wall repairs.”
Thank you for this article.
My input included: Stop building the border fence. Leave the gaps that are in the fence for wildlife to use. Leave water gates open as advised by the University of Arizona biologists.
Border security is maintained as safely as possible by towers and barriers installed more than a decade ago!
Sadly, the ecosystem along the border fence is forever changed and can never be restored. I hope that we can agree that revegetation needs to be done as soon as possible to prevent invasive non-native grasses from colonizing areas that have been forever destroyed by construction along Arizona’s southern border.
Bea Quiroga, UA Plant
Sciences, 1978
Midtown
Weak schools desired by GOP
I remember a good friend telling me years ago her theory regarding Republicans and education. Her theory was that the Republicans wanted only two classes in America. One would be the rich, educated elite, and the other would be the poor, uneducated masses, whose primary purpose would be to serve the rich, educated elite. I used to think that was pretty radical until I moved to Arizona a few years ago, where Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republicans are constantly trying to undermine, dismantle and defund public education. Looks like she was right after all.
Douglas Maul
West side
Runaway prices are Biden’s fault
Re: the Jan. 10 letter “Prices jacked up by monopolies.”
The writer stated the true culprit for the soaring U.S. inflation rate for 2021 is price-gouging corporate monopolies. This feckless opinion will hold up only if during the 30 years prior to January 2021, when inflation was negligible, there weren’t any corporate monopolies in the U.S. or there were monopolies during these years but they were civic-minded, considerate and nice and didn’t even think of raising their prices. Then when Biden became president — even though most of the CEOs of these corporations voted for him — they suddenly changed and became greedy and mean and jacked up their prices. This Biden supporter has achieved a new height in foolishness in his attempt to separate him from responsibility for the record-setting inflation.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Some Dem policies help Republicans
I have always been a Democrat. I have worked for candidates. There has been so much change in my life, progress for minorities and women. Things aren’t perfect but vastly better than in the past. However, I am dismayed at policies that seem to help Republicans. Stop the woke craziness. The defund-the-police push was idiotic and cost seats. These just lead to defeat. Change is incremental. To enact policy you need to be elected. Emphasize policies that help people.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Campaign vows not worth much
Re: the Jan. 10 letter “Biden has failed on testing front.”
The author is upset with the large number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, blaming them on Biden because he promised an end to the pandemic. Don’t judge a president by his campaign promises. Presidents have to say the darndest things, because a large number of gullibles base their vote on hopes and dreams, rather than hard facts.
The truth is that healthy people who get vaccinated largely stay out of the hospital. My prayers are with those who refuse to live the “new normal.”
A final word: A large number of so-called COVID cases have no cause for concern. It’s time for the medical community to find some term for these phantom cases. Also, we need a test that tells people when they need to seek medical assistance.
Robert Mann
Northwest side