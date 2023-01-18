Letters to the Editor: Jan. 18

Individual and

corporate taxes

Very few politicians and the media are aware of the difference between individual and corporate income taxes. Individual income tax increases force individuals to either spend less and/or save less. These effects punish individuals and are undesirable for the U.S. economy. Corporate income tax increases are just another cost of doing business for U.S. corporations. They put the U.S. corporations at a disadvantage in relation to foreign corporations. The U.S. corporations will raise their prices to their customers and/or delay wage increases to its employees. A corporation can do this because the tax increases have also raised the costs for all its U.S. competitors. Corporate income tax increases are also undesirable for the U.S. economy. By the way, individual income taxes are about 50% of federal revenues, payroll tax collections are about 36% and corporate income taxes are about 7%.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Walton needs to go

I am sooo tired of having to listen to Bill Walton blabber about everything but basketball! I don't care if he was at Woodstock back in 1969, or how many state parks there are in any state ... I don't care about his life story, I just want to watch the game. Please, someone, make him go away and leave us to watch the game in peace!

Pat Hutchinson

East side

Arizona's shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's midterms. At least our state wouldn't continue to be the butt of late-night TV jokes.

But still remaining are Republican Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, along with newly elected GOP Rep. Eli Crane. All three were among the 20 Republican members of the clown show in the recent House Speaker election comedy. Gosar has gone a step further, calling Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs, a traitor and promising an investigation into Milley's actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Will we ever be able to hold our heads high when explaining Arizona politics to friends from out of state? My only hope is that newly elected GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who is my representative in the redistricted CD 6, will remember that he represents all of us in his district and not just the MAGA crowd.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Slow down, Tucson

A friend theorizes that the farther south or west one goes, the faster and more reckless the drivers. Having driven in New York, Miami and Tucson — I think he’s right.

Tucsonans subscribe to the myth that driving at least 10 mph over posted speed limits is a constitutional right. If that were true, why are Americans paying billions in tax dollars to erect road signs telling otherwise? Signage limiting us to 40 mph on a city street means that’s the maximum legal speed. Not 55, 45 or even 40.1 mph.

If individuals have carte blanche to decide speed, why not discard worthless signage and save tax money? Otherwise, let's enforce our laws by reinstating traffic-monitoring cameras. Use them to issue uncontestable tickets and make drivers more aware of surroundings. Let's lower outrageous insurance costs and kill outlandish myths, rather than cyclists, fellow motorists, and umbrella ladies.

Jack Calaway

Northeast side

UA strong in defeat

Just watched our Wildcats lose to Utah in a great, competitive women's basketball game. Whether they win or lose, coach Adia Barnes has our student-athletes totally focused on playing hard for 40 minutes. Congratulations, coach Barnes!

John Bernal

West side

Respect anyone?

I find it interesting that our country has taken civility to an unheard-of low. I have a pretty good idea when this started but pointing fingers does no one any good. We need to get back to the basics; let’s show respect for one another; it’s that plain and simple. We can all agree to disagree as the situation calls for it, but it does no one any good to slam someone with vile words and actions. What happened to the Golden Rule?

How is the citizens’ money being spent? Both parties have flitted away our dollars on frivolous folly, i.e., sending potential immigrants across the country — to what end? It shows other countries how stupid and wasteful we truly are. Both of the big parties have used the citizens’ tax dollars for utter crap? And have we held them accountable? Hardly! Our memories are short and we are the only ones to blame for that. Live and learn, people.

Maureen Gagliardi

East side

Kerry and hypocrisy

at its best

I am a progressive independent politically. John Kerry, head of Biden's climate change program, this morning wrote that it will take money, money, and more money to arrest "our" CO2 reduction goals. John Kerry is a rich man who owns numerous mansions and has a private jet. He is a poor example of meeting "our" climate goals. It does not take money and more money to solve "our" climate problems. It takes ethics, responsibility, dedication and a drastic reduction of "our" lifestyle. Those things Kerry lacks. We cannot solve our climate problems with the same level of thinking that created them. Kerry represents that which does not work and is just another rich person who has it wrong. "We," meaning all of us, including John Kerry, must change the way we live and consume. It is that simple.

William Joseph

Downtown

Intimidation

We all know it, but we don’t talk about it. Open carry of a weapon is intimidation. The size, age or color of the carrier doesn’t matter. Standing outside of a voting place or going into a business with a military-style rifle is an act of terror.

Knowing they are outnumbered, the Republican Party won’t denounce intimidation or terror. They haven’t condemned the terrorist attack on our capital on Jan. 6, 2021 or the man that caused it.

Terror could be the downfall of democracy in this country. Democracy was lost in Italy when terror was used to install Mussolini. Terror ended the German democracy when Hitler took over. While they both succeeded, we all know it didn’t end well.

Ray Omdahl