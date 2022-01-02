Letters to the Editor: Jan. 2: political exploitation, Big Jim Griffith, Conover and Nanos

Antidote to political exploitation
If you pay any attention to the media, you might be under the impression this country teeters on the verge of irreparable racial, ethnic and social class division. So let me offer three specific observations I made on the morning of Nov. 19, 2021 while waiting for my wife outside the 4400 building on East Broadway to directly challenge and counteract this notion. Not only did a middle-aged Latino woman hold the door for me, despite being a good 15 to 20 feet behind, but I also saw two middle-aged white males hold the door for two African-American females, respectively. In a time when many elected officials are shamefully exploiting for pure political gain what I still believe to be a harmonious American melting pot, I was pleasantly touched by the kindness I witnessed. Don’t tell me chivalry, and reverse-chivalry, is dead. Thanks for reaffirming the good nature of the human spirit.
Tim Kennedy
Oro Valley
Thank you, Big Jim Griffith
Big Jim Griffith did so much for our community and Tucson is a much better place for having him as such a rich part of our history. In addition to participating in so many public events, he also was an extremely thoughtful man and generous with his time. About 25 years ago he consulted — free of charge — while I was doing research about La Llorona. We had some memorable lunches at the Arizona Inn, and he provided a wealth of information regarding Southwestern folklore. He also provided me with access to the Folklore Center’s archives so I could read some very old, rare texts. This is one of many examples of what a supportive, special person he was. I’ll always be grateful to him for his company, knowledge and kindness.
Christopher Rodarte
Midtown
Who are Conover, Nanos protecting?
Re: the Dec. 21 article “About 150 corrections officers are facing firing.”
This article should alarm everyone concerned about personal safety and the national increase in crime.
County Attorney Laura Conover and Sheriff Chris Nanos endorse reducing the county jail population by releasing supposed non-violent offenders. That may be a good objective, but have the effects been fully evaluated?
Conover has unilaterally decided to stop charging people with certain drug crimes. While I support the decriminalization of marijuana use, it’s for our Legislature to determine what is a crime. Not Conover.
In California, progressive district attorneys have also said they won’t prosecute certain crimes and flash mobs have staged coordinated mass robberies in retail stores including Nordstroms. In Philadelphia, with another progressive prosecutor, violent crimes have spiked. Folks, criminals are not fools. If law enforcement officials announce they won’t enforce certain laws or will release you, expect lawbreakers to react. They have. If crime increases in our county, we’ll know at whose feet to place the blame: Conover and Nanos.