Letters to the Editor: Jan. 21

The last resort

Building a desalination plant in Mexico and moving water to the CAP canal northwest of Phoenix should be our last resort. Desalination plants require a huge amount of energy. Building a desalination plant in Mexico, the required power plant in Mexico, and the transmission line through the Mexico and southeastern Arizona desert is a really bad idea. Currently, that desert is being used by the cartels to smuggle people and drugs into the U.S. The desalination plant, power plant, and transmission line will be constructed, operated, and maintained by Mexico. What could possibly go wrong?

Using highly treated wastewater and stormwater to supplement our CAP supply are easier and cheaper options to increase supply. Incentivizing farmers to use new irrigation technology developed in Israel and encouraging cities with very high water use per capita, like Scottsdale, to reduce water usage are positive steps. Finally, we need to address our state’s uncontrolled growth. If we really have a water shortage, why do we allow unconstrained growth? Insanity!

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Is this crazy or what?

Note to Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans: Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is when we do the same thing over and over expecting different results. So, after 11 votes failing to make McCarthy Speaker of the House, it’s time for a change. And for the Republicans to jeopardize the country once again as they did on Jan. 6, 2021, is reprehensible. For Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to make a joke about the whole thing by nominating Donald Trump for Speaker shows how the Republicans don’t take the fragility and significance of our democracy seriously. While the country waits for leadership and while the United States becomes the laughingstock of the world, childish rages, power struggles, and narcissism take the lead.

Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

PAG’s remedies

Re: the Jan. 11 article “Suggestions for a successful RTA.”

Congrats to retired community activist and systems engineer, Curtis Lueck, for clearly spelling out the steps necessary to remedy our community government’s standoff with the Pima Association of Governments and funding of current and future road improvements. Now if Tucson’s mayor and other elected officials can pursue the appropriate action with respect to our regional transportation challenges, we’ll be able to fulfill the intent of publicly funded transportation improvements. If PAG staff continues to subvert the community good, staff changes should be made.

Jerry Anderson

West side

Pledge of Allegiance

Re: the Jan. 14 article “Take the Pledge of Allegiance seriously.”

While all Americans should pledge allegiance to the United States of America, the 30% of us who do not believe in any god find the phrase “one nation under God” very offensive and disrespectful of our viewpoint. I doubt that Mr. Nordmeyer can provide any verifiable or falsifiable evidence of a God. Yes, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of man-made gods, but not one that we should pledge allegiance to. Also “in God we trust” should be removed from our currency.

Jim Notestine

Midtown

Realistic exercises

RE: the Jan. 17 letter “Border control.”

This letter fulminates about immigration and the border. The author posted “Until our government decides to halt entry into the United States to anyone not following the existing immigration laws ...” Based on that, it appears the writer is unaware that it is physically and environmentally impossible to do that.

The writer is probably unaware that nearly all undocumented found in the U.S. are not engaged in criminal activity. Yes, the laws require them to be deported — and many will be back.

I suggest the writer spend efforts on realistic exercises — such as ensuring that Mark Finchem never pollutes an Arizona ballot again.

Dennis Davis

East side

A more effective Pledge

Re: the Jan. 14 article “Take the Pledge of Allegiance seriously.”

The message conveyed in this heartfelt effort emphasizing the importance of dedication to the ideals expressed in the Pledge of Allegiance is commendable, but uncompelling to many Americans, as evidenced by current events. I suspect that very few partaking in this “automatic must-do,” feel they’ve entered into any solemn promise or powerful contract as claimed here but regard it as mere cultural ritual.

The principles of liberty, justice and equality are not understood by rote but must be assimilated through reason and by example from an early age and maintained through lifelong commitment. These values are either present or not by adulthood and cannot be evoked by incantation. Swearing fealty through symbolic gesture is a poor substitute for actions.

Only through authentic allegiance, pledged with the same ardent devotion, to cultivate a culture that genuinely embraces these values not by oath, but through comprehension and practice, might we see the realization of the idealism so hopefully embodied in this worthy yet ineffective mantra.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Walton went too far

Bill Walton, while analyzing for ESPN, during the University of Arizona and Oregon game said “Kerr Kriisa … send him back to the Baltics.” That is such a rotten thing to say of a young college player on TV. Kriisa is Tucson’s basketball player and we love him. Send Walton back to San Diego.

Gail Smith

Midtown

GOP, Dems both show disrespect

Re: the Jan. 11 article “Hobbs faces tough GOP resistance.”

I’ve read many of the letters published and Tim Steller’s column criticizing the several GOP legislators who boycotted, walked out, or turned their backs on Gov. Katie Hobbs while she was making her State of the State speech last week. I agree that their actions were inappropriate, rude, and disrespectful not only to the governor but also to the residents of Arizona.

But what none of the writers mentioned was that Congressional Democrats during the Donald Trump years were the model for this kind of behavior. Boycotting the State of the Union Address or Speaker Nancy Pelosi dramatically tearing up her copy of the speech was just as offensive, but on a much larger stage. That type of behavior by elected officials does nothing but further the divide in our country and sets a very poor example.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Real leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a remarkable speech in our capital. Not 48 hours earlier he was with his troops in a combat zone. He is a selfless leader putting his country above politics and his life. Two years ago, the building where Zelenskyy spoke was desecrated by a violent, traitorous mob. Those people support our previous president; a pathological liar, hate monger, and grifter who admires the man trying to destroy Zelenskyy’s country. In that same room with Zelenskyy were supporters of the disgraced president who would not stand up and applaud a real leader and would not condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection. Such a sad state of affairs thanks to 45. But now have a decent man as our leader, U.S. voters repeatedly repudiated the extremist element, and we back Ukraine in its war against a murderous dictator.

Vance Holliday

Foothills

False mother

There is a story of King Solomon and two women who claim to be the mother of a young boy. In the story, King Solomon threatens to cut the boy in half and give half to each mother. It is then the true mother exclaims: “Please don’t kill my son,” the baby’s mother screams. “Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don’t kill him.” The other woman shouts, “Go ahead and cut him in half. Then neither of us will have the baby.”

House Republicans are threatening to deadlock the country’s budget process if Democrats don’t give in to their demands. Democrats have agreed to negotiate this issue on other accounts, but that the debt ceiling should be raised to avoid damage to the country. However, the GOP is too willing to kill the country to spite the Democrats, to care about us.

Dan Pendergrass