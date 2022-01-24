Letters to the Editor: Jan. 24: opinions about Gov. Ducey, Sen. Sinema and the filibuster, manners on The Loop

This isn’t some armed invasion
Re: the Jan. 14 article “Ducey urged to use power on immigration.”
A group of Republicans are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to use a special war power that states possess to repel an invading army. U.S. states are forbidden to engage in acts of war unless invaded, and these Republicans are likening what they call “an invasion of immigrants” at the border with Mexico to an invasion by an armed force. They claim that rights granted to states by the Founding Fathers allow states to act unilaterally when invaded.
I remind them of another tradition of this country, inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor; Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free; The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” I think the Founding Fathers would be very disappointed by that group of Republicans who wish to repel today’s immigrants with the same force reserved for an invasion by a foreign army.
John McConnaughey
Oro Valley
Make decisions for greater good
Much has been said and debated over the issues of vaccination, mask-wearing and isolation to name a few. When reviewing the surge in new hospital patients due to the pandemic — not personal health issues such as heart attacks, vehicle accidents and home injuries — it is time to consider when personal freedoms of self-interest interfere with personal health care of others. To this end, perhaps something like the “Extinction Protocol” should be considered; i.e., “The extinction of others — due to my own self-interest — is not only illogical but unethical.” Your personal freedom is to decide your actions in the pandemic — mask/unmask, vaccinate/don’t vaccinate, etc., but your personal freedom comes with your own personal responsibility and doesn’t include taking a hospital bed — through your own negligence or stubbornness — from someone who is suffering a life-threatening illness or injury which may result in his or her death.
Richard Rebl
East side
Do your part for public health
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Arizona. Saturday, Jan. 15, there were 25,000 new cases reported. This is an undercount, as most people who use at-home tests are not reporting their results, and asymptomatic cases are not being tested (although they still can spread the virus). There have been over 25,000 deaths in Arizona directly attributed to COVID-19. Our hospitals are being overwhelmed, and pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions have quadrupled in the last month. Although breakthrough cases of COVID occur in fully vaccinated persons, unvaccinated persons are still much more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die.
Sadly, Gov. Doug Ducey refuses to take action, despite the advice of public health and medical professionals like myself. I know that everyone is tired of COVID, but please do your part: Get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask (N95 or KN95 if you are able) and avoid large crowds indoors.
Melanie Bell
Midtown
Amend filibuster, pass voting bill
To protect the integrity of our democracy, it is critical to amend filibuster rules to pass voting rights now. Recall when Democrats in 2017 mounted a filibuster of President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, Republicans moved to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations. Senator King (I — Maine) is in favor of suspending the filibuster in order to pass voting rights. I beg Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to be on the right side of history and vote to suspend the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.
Beverly Sullivan
Oro Valley
Science backs wolf protections
Recently, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) held a public hearing regarding the Mexican gray wolf (MGW), a species nearly hunted to extinction in the Southwest over the last century. A ruling by the Arizona courts has required the USFWS to revise their wolf management plans to increase protections of the MGW, a species protected under the Endangered Species Act. There were many voices statewide opposed to current plans. Frequently raised issues were: 1. The plan does not change the wolves’ status from “nonessential “ to “essential,” a status that is critical for further protections. And 2. The plan does not extend the USFWS boundaries north of I-40 where wolves have been killed illegally. Scientific research on wolves strongly supports both of these positions. Protection of the MGW is crucial to keep our wildlife diverse and balanced and is our responsibility as a citizenry who values Arizona wildlife. The USFWS needs to follow the science in wolf management.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Surely Brnovich prosecutes fraud
I am sure in just a few days, Attorney General Mark Brnovich will refer both of the questionable lists of “official” Arizona Trump electors sent to the Electoral College during the phony “Trumped-up” election fraud fiasco of last year to the Department of Justice for further review. Like other responsible officials in states where this occurred, Brnovich will continue the fight for the people of Arizona to ensure open and secure elections in our state. Or maybe not?
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Bills on abortion, racism untenable
Soon after the twice-impeached president paid our state a visit, extreme members of the Legislature introduced a bill not to teach racism in the public schools and to ban abortions after six weeks. Where do these people come from? Who do they represent? What are their values? Taking away the right for children to learn about Arizona’s very shameful and racist past so that past is never repeated is a disgrace. Sounds like this person envisions a society only of people who share her distorted beliefs.
The copycat Texas anti-abortion bill is even more frightening as our current governor, who is trying to get back into the former guy’s good graces, might actually sign that horrible bill into law. If one wants to speak about racism, the anti-abortion bill denies women, especially women of color, a basic health right. We have to remain vigilant and bombard our legislators with letters, phone calls and public shaming. These two bills cannot stand. They must be shouted down.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Being friendly is not difficult
Re: the Jan. 20 letter “Even a nod will do on The Loop.”
I’ll add a bit to her thoughts. I’m the 80-year-old geezer on The Loop getting a little exercise on my old bike (which probably cost less than some riders’ sunglasses). I don’t have an outfit, just casual clothes. I nod, “Good morning” to all the walking or riding “loopers.” Here’s my take: 100% of the pedestrians, 80% of the females riding in partnership with a male, and 10% of the “speedies” (solo or in groups) acknowledge my existence. One would think that the costumed riders would encourage or, at least tolerate, an old duffer trying to get a little aerobic exercise rather than getting upset that he/she may be in their way. I realize that they may be “in the zone,” but that’s not a good excuse for not being friendly, especially in today’s atmosphere. You say “Hi” to a fellow snow shoveler.
Paul Blumentritt
Northwest side