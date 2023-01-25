Letters to the editor: Jan. 25

Water woes

I was thinking that if Arizona was to offer to build a desalination plant in California and then give it to them in return for their CAP allotment. Seems like it would be a win-win for both states, and we wouldn’t need to make a pipeline across the desert. Just a thought.

Guy Smith

Northeast side

TEP franchise agreement

It is said that democracy requires an informed and engaged electorate. The very recently proposed renewal of the Franchise Agreement between the City of Tucson and TEP is failing to incorporate citizen input. Nonpublic meetings for the last year and a half between TEP and City staff have resulted in a proposed 25-year Franchise Agreement. The proposed agreement was first made available to the public on Jan. 18, with a public hearing held less than 20 hours later. A potential vote by the mayor and council to hold an election in May on acceptance of the franchise was scheduled to happen less than a week later on Jan. 24. Many well-informed and well-meaning citizens want to be at democracy’s table.

Ronald Proctor

West side

Cullen’s comments were perfect

Re: the Jan. 21 article “COVID-19 politics at play for AZ’s new health director”

I was disappointed to see the quote from state Rep. Rachel Jones in the Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cullen, the appointee for Arizona state health director, are absolute idiotic nonsense. I was a public health official for more than 40 years. Dr. Cullen’s call for masks and vaccination to combat the COVID-19 outbreak was absolutely perfect. They were exactly as I would have required if I were in her position. I hope the Senate Health and Human Services Committee members have better sense.

Arthur F. Di Salvo, MD

Northwest side

Shipping containers

It was such a big expense to take those shipping containers to the Mexican border ($48 million per mile), now that they need to be removed, they should be put up for sale. I am sure people can use them and the government will be able to recuperate some of the money spent.

Maria Frisby

West side

Seriously?

A few weeks ago, President Biden stated: “People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously.” He and his staff have repeated this position each time additional documents have been found in at least three different locations, including an old office and his garage ... each time a “surprise” to Biden. Apparently, Biden and his administration take classified information just as seriously as they have taken their duty to secure our southern border from illegal entry, drug smuggling and human trafficking.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Gun “culture”

Two days running, Saturday and Sunday, I open the paper to find about 12 smiling salespeople pointing “guns” at me with their fingers. Some ad agency maybe thought this would make me want to buy a dryer. I’m sure it’s a good place and they’re nice people. But … in the same section was an article worrying about gun safety on movie sets after the Alec Baldwin affair. And another saying we have a “cultural” issue when a 6-year-old kills a teacher with one. This without a mention of the 6-year-olds who are already killing people on their colorful little smart game devices. And passing the kitchen table this weekend when happy “straight shooters!” are aiming at their parents in an appliance ad. That’s the cultural issue. Tag ... you’re it.

Guy Senese

Midtown

Adios, Walton

Yes, it is time for Bill Walton to go. Announcers are there to cover game action and stories about the athletes and their programs. I am so tired of having to listen to Walton’s World. Full of weird references to his world full of things and events not related to the game they are there to cover. The executives of ESPN and FOX need to decide. Do they want us as viewers, not listeners, cause a lot us have reached the point we can’t take any more of Walton and have to turn the sound off. Or do they want us to view and listen to the game and the commercials? Please decide.

George Workman

Marana

Threats to entitlement programs

To the editor: It’s that time of year again when Congress debates whether or not to pay our bills — not whether or not to spend money, but whether or not to pay the bills we’ve already incurred.

As usual, threats to ‘entitlement programs’ will be front and center. Not all entitlement programs mind you, just the ones that are standard Republican talking points: Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

But let’s not forget that there are many other entitlement programs. For example, military pensions. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that we should cut the pensions for our retired military personnel. I’m suggesting that we should honor our promises. We promised to provide a pension to members of the military if they provided 20 or more years of service. We also promised to pay civilian workers a pension (called Social Security) if they contributed to it for many, many years. Congress should not negotiate which promises to keep.

Jim Williamson

Northwest side

No more partisanship with the AG

The difference in us having Kris Mayes as our next attorney general was 280 votes.

Attorney General Mayes has done an excellent job in her first days in office. We are already seeing the power of the Attorney General’s Office to lead constructive and focused conversations on how to best provide justice, economic equity, and opportunities for hardworking families across Arizona.

Last administration, we saw many pointless lawsuits from the AG’s office that were a waste of time and our taxpayer dollars. Time and time again, Mark Brnovich would drag Arizona into some pointless and politically charged immigration or tech lawsuit to impress his supporters.

We want to see consistent efforts to address consumer protection issues, reasonable and humane immigration solutions, and leadership that is not sidetracked by every viral headline on Fox News or from Truth Social.

Attorney General Mayes has already positioned herself to be a champion for reproductive rights, voting rights, and responsible consumer protection laws that do not harm our local economy.

Seth Chalmers

West side

Rogue Theatre gem

Last evening, my husband and I attended the Rogue Theatre’s production of “Babette’s Feast,” and what a gem of a show it is! The actors were, as usual, terrific, and this story really captured us in heart and mind. We even enjoyed a little opera as an integral part of the show. Russell Ronnebaum’s music added another level of depth and atmosphere to the show, as always! Artistic directors Cynthia Meier and Joe McGrath are to be commended for the Rogue Theatre’s success. Good local theater is a treasure, and the Rogue does not disappoint. As season subscribers, we heartily recommend you take in a show, and if you can still get tickets, “Babette’s Feast” will not disappoint.

Paul and Nancy Smith