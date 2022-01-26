Letters to the Editor: Jan. 26

The greatest democracy?
Twenty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a partisan 5-4 vote, installed George Bush as the 43rd President and Democrat Al Gore consented to withdraw his objection of vote fraud in Florida, despite having garnered more votes and a right to recount votes in Florida. His political career ended.
Instead of using due process to recount and in an effort to deflect their feckless response to the Supreme Court theft of an election, Democrats blamed “the left” for losing.
In response to the 2020 election outcome, Republican Donald Trump — also claiming voter fraud — threatened to stage a coup by refusing to relinquish the White House.
Before he left Washington, Trump called for resistance by government officials and an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Despite a lack of evidence, many lawsuits and costly recounts were held.
All the while, stories about vote recounts abound, with the specter of a Trump run in 2024.
And this is the greatest democracy?
Richard Kaiser
Midtown
Intimidation has thus far failed
Re: the Jan. 14 letter “Filibuster false hope.”
A writer submitted a letter “Filibuster false hope,” in which he said, “The first time I heard of the “nuclear option” was from Sen. Mitch McConnell. What does that tell you? So to not change the rules because they do not want the Republicans to use the change is a false hope. Democrats might as well change the rules now and utilize the change to protect the voting rights and get necessary legislation passed.”
However, it was recently deceased Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., as Senate majority leader, who in November 2013 enacted the “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster rule for federal judicial nominations, excluding SCOTUS. Fifty-two Democrats voted for it and 48 Republicans opposed it. Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, a man of principle, voted against it. As Biden always says, “let me be clear,” it was the Democrats who first broke the longstanding filibuster rule in the Senate, not Republicans. The Democrats’ problem is that their pathetic intimidation of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Manchin has thus far failed.
Tom Galloway
Northwest side
The end of the republic
I think it all started in 2008, the election of an African American president. Many in the losing party harbored nothing but contempt for him. Some in the party toyed with the idea of an inclusive base, they were dismissed. What emerged was a diabolical plan, the minority party would rule via the Supreme Court. In 2012, the president was reelected, the minority now needed a violent wing to achieve its ultimate goal. The party aligned themselves with a vile, corrupt man, who would do anything to be president. In 2016, he was elected president by a minority of the electorate. He had one mission, install party members to the Supreme Court. In November 2020, his mission was complete. A new form of government emerged, not based on constitutional law, but on minority rule anchored by the Supreme Court, a pseudo–judicial autocracy. The congressional branch became irrelevant, the executive branch impotent and the democratic will of the people, their vote, ceased to have meaning.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Biden’s first year
I think mainstream media seems to have difficulty focusing on Biden’s extraordinary accomplishments during his first year. While dealing with some of the most trying and challenging conditions a president could face since 1865, he has set out to make people’s lives better, fought a pandemic so that 70% of adults are vaccinated and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. US companies are showing a 15% profit margin, higher than it has been since 1950.
Over 6 million jobs were created in Biden’s first year. Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in November. It is easy to see that Biden’s administration believes in a democracy where civil rights are protected and a basic social safety net is there for all Americans and his first year in office has shown his commitment to those democratic principles.
Kathy Clark
Huachuca City
Let us drink pee
Re: the Jan. 23 article “Critics say desalinating seawater is too costly.”
The key part of Tony Davis’ piece on desalinating the Sea of Cortez to quench our unquenchable thirst was, “the leftover brine would be dispersed off the coast … and in most cases meet draft Mexican government standards for salinity levels.” So, Arizonans want to turn to a country with whom the United States annually breaks Colorado River treaty obligations and whom the U.S. relies upon to care for migrants awaiting U.S. immigration hearings — often a yearslong process, and permanently pollute this rare gem of a sea, causing mass extinction and killing what’s left of the fishing and tourism industry there. That’s our solution to profligate water waste? I have never felt so exceptionally American.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Keeping the filibuster
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema continues taking flak from many Democrats for her support of the filibuster. Among other things, it prevents wild swings in policy from both the right and the left when they happen to have a slim majority. Those giving her flak seem to forget that former Democrat Sen. Harry Reid’s Senate opened the door to changing the rules for confirmation of presidential nominees, including lower court judges. To the Democrats at that time, that seemed like a terrific idea. However, it inspired the Republicans to take similar action regarding Supreme Court justices, resulting in the Supreme Court makeup that Democrats regret today. Leave the filibuster alone or Democrats will regret it when Republicans have a majority again in the future. Perhaps as early as January 2023.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Flipping senior housing
Re: the Jan. 23 article “Owner ups rent by 50%.”
You criticize California investor Kevin Easterly for flipping senior housing units and raising rents 50% while suggesting his actions are immoral, but not illegal. Rather than focus on Easterly’s character and motivations, why don’t you report that we take care of our neighbors by changing the laws? The real enemy of these elderly Tucsonans facing homelessness is their elected officials and their fellow citizens who put those uncaring politicians in charge.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
Liberty and freedom go both ways
Some have chosen to practice what they interpret as their constitutional right not to wear a mask, socially distance or get vaccinated. These constitutional freedoms kill neighbors, friends and children. After all, many vaccinated patients are being denied care because most of the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have used the resources of ICUs and hospitals. The vaccinated are being delayed treatments for significant medical crises, other than COVID, and are dying. If you choose not to get vaccinated, practice the 14th Amendment (nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty ...), wear a mask, and social distance. Remember, these liberties and freedoms go both ways.
Michele Clark
Midtown
RTA success requires teamwork
Re: the Jan. 23 article “Tucson wants to leave RTA? Good riddance.”
I write this letter not as a transportation expert and not to critique the RTA objectives, but as a businessman who has learned through 60 years of architectural experience since 1961 that the success of any enterprise or project depends upon the cooperation and support of all elements of the community which might be involved: civic, public and private, thus becoming the project team.
Steve Christy’s comments are counterproductive and childish. The city of Tucson is a major component of our region with which Christy may disagree, but without which RTA decisions will be hollow. I can guarantee that if Christy does his job and invests the time, he will discover city officials willing to find solutions and participate in the team process.
Robert Swaim
East side