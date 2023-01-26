Letters to the Editor: Jan. 26

Why Democrats won

Re: the Jan. 2 article “Arizona shows us the messy, winding path out of Trumpism.”

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter registration mix right, he failed to consider other motivating factors in Arizona.

MAGA is more than merely Donald Trump. It is a drag on women’s and racial rights. MAGA seeks to ban books and easy access to voting. Public educational success is squarely in MAGA’s crosshairs, as is an investment in our nation’s future. MAGA fights for Big Pharma rather than American families.

Arizona voters, regardless of party affiliation, want a government that works on their behalf. They’re sick and tired of a party that’s more interested in election complaints, dysfunctional dishonesty and obstructionism. Democrats won and will win because they deliver for us!

Ralph Atchue

SaddleBrooke

Men getting pregnant?

Re: the Jan. 5 letter “Reproductive policies.”

This letter to the editor should be Exhibit A for the confused “reproductive policies” of the left. The author states, “They don’t need ‘poor planning’ lectures from men who will never have to worry about pregnancy.” I thought their position was that a “man” can get pregnant. The newly confirmed Supreme Court justice was unable to define what “woman” is in her confirmation hearing. In a congressional hearing in Sept. 2022, Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Planned Parenthood doctor said men can get pregnant. So which is it?

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Public enemy No. 1

A 6-year-old shoots a teacher in an altercation at school. Wayne LaPierre says a good guy with a gun could have taken out this first-grader. We have met the enemy and it is the NRA.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Crime pays

Re: the Jan. 9 letter “No penalty for Sean Miller.”

Thank you to the letter writer for the truth about the cheating under former UA basketball coach Sean Miller. Also, how about the athletic director and school president? They had to know also. What’s ironic is that the cheater and his new team will finish higher in the final 64 than an honest bunch of Wildcats under coach Tommy Lloyd. Crime does pay.

Rusty Anderson

Sahuarita

A new acronym

What was once the Grand Old Party and became Guard Our President, with the self-proclaimed genius staying on Pennsylvania Ave. when he wasn’t playing golf, has now evolved to a Group of Pathetics under the leadership (?) of Kevin or is it Charlie McCarthy?

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

What a misnomer: The right to life

The right-to-life movement should more accurately be called the right to deprive a woman’s life movement, or the right to deny a woman’s control over her own life. What lives are they protecting? An unborn before 22 weeks has no chance of surviving outside the womb. They are gleeful that Roe was overturned and now have a sympathetic Republican House of Representatives. Where do they get their junk science from? Maybe the non-existent Catholic priests’ society of modern science, the wisdom of the Republican elected leaders in Arizona and other states that somehow think a fetus will survive at 15 weeks or less.

The answer at least here in Arizona is for the defenders of a woman’s right to choose to put together a coherent scientific-based initiative that can go to the voters in 2024. I, for one, will be proud to once again pick up petitions and solicit signatures to get this much-needed initiative before the voters of our state.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Limits and ethics

Two questions: In the discussion of debt limits, why is there no mention of raising taxes on the wealthiest of earnings? Secondly, as to the integrity of officeholders in Congress, why is there no mention of Article 1 section 5 paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which allows each House to punish its members for disorderly behavior by expulsion by a two-thirds vote (assuming constant lying could be seen as disorderly behavior)?

Sanford Edelman

Midtown

Arizona Bowl good for Tucson

The Barstool Arizona Bowl is good for Tucson, with over $1.2 million in grants to 26 businesses in Tucson. Over $5 million to local charities. This year alone, $11,000 dollars in equipment and supplies for teachers who were honored in Pima County. Several kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs were given a $300 dollar shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Hotels normally empty during Christmas were full, restaurants and bars full, and almost 28,000 people saw visually one of the best bowl games of the year. Proud to have this bowl here year after year. The fan festival was amazing, and the Taco Drop made it a great New Year’s. We are blessed.

Linda Kunsberg

East side

One thing is not like the other

One president refused to return them, lied about having them, proclaimed he declassified them (some with his mind), claimed the FBI planted them, told his staff to move them, and filed appeals to block a DOJ investigation into them.

The other president self-reported he found them, is following protocol to return them and is cooperating with the DOJ investigation into them. One president is not like the other.

Linda Stanley

East side

Showing respect

Re: the Jan. 21 letter “GOP, Dems both show disrespect.”

Yes, Nancy Pelosi and Dems showed disrespect to Donald Trump. Yes, they showed disrespect to a pathological liar. Yes, they showed disrespect to a person that goes out of his way to disrespect others including a physically challenged reporter. Yes, they showed disrespect to an individual that claimed Nazis are good people. Yes, they showed disrespect to Trump, a narcissistic authoritarian wannabe. Yes, they disrespected a president that weaponized the DOJ to go after anyone and everyone he perceived as a threat to himself, whether or not they were a threat to the Narcissist. I have one question for the letter writer concerning respect. How can one respect someone that does not show respect for others?

John Cleary

Northwest side

Tucson public schools

Re: the Jan. 24 article “TUSD schools with D, F grades from state to set improvement plans.”

Is there any excuse for a Tucson public school to receive a D or F rating from the state? Maybe. But should there be one?

Many Tucson public schools receive A ratings, with math and reading scores well above 80%. So, what reason could there be for any Tucson public school to fail in this regard?

Many would say that the issue is “complicated.” Many others would say “let’s bring the principals of high-performing schools into the lowest-performing schools in order to increase student performance.” I am of the latter group.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

Get rid of Walton

My wife and I dread the thought of Bill Walton announcing the UA basketball games. We watch to enjoy the effort, skill and play of these hard-working student-athletes. As fans, we feel that we deserve meaningful commentary rather than off-topic irrelevant rants. All too often great plays go unappreciated because Bill is rambling and wants to be the center of attention.

To those who enjoy his antics, get him off his special new announcer’s chair and give him his own show. But please, ESPN, if you are listening spare the rest of us the spectacle of his flight of ideas and disruptions.

Jeremiah Sbarra