Letters to the Editor: Jan. 27

Hard to imagine their effectiveness

After the last few days of observing the once-in-a-century spectacle appearing on television, it is apparent the GOP can’t conjure up enough of whatever it requires to run or direct anything. If you need more evidence, look at the problems GOP officials have suffered maintaining adequate electrical power grids during freezing temperatures (Texas) or potable water supplies in the cities of Flint or Jacksonville. How can these disruptive juveniles “get it together” enough to run the country with no policies or leadership? They can’t!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

More military equipment for Ukraine

Leopard tanks and more military equipment are needed for Ukraine to win. In the news, Germany will allow Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

WWII was largely won by the USA being able to manufacture huge amounts of military equipment. It, along with more dedicated troops, overwhelmed Germany.

If Putin could see huge amounts of military equipment from the West going into the hands of dedicated Ukraine troops he might slowly begin to have second thoughts about winning the war.

As one example, Liberty ships from WWII.

The first ships required about 230 days to build (Patrick Henry took 244 days), but the median production time per ship dropped to 39 days by 1943, 3,000 were built.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Threats to First Amendment freedoms

At a time when Americans are increasingly rejecting religious affiliation, the religious far-right is intent on depriving us of our First Amendment freedoms. Their idea of “religious freedom” is that they should have the “right” to force their beliefs on the rest of us. (Check out how things are going in Florida).

This is the wording of the First Amendment to the US Constitution:

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Many of the framers of the Constitution were Deists, not Christians. They deliberately left any mention of God out of the document. The United States was founded as a secular nation, not a religious one.

There is no “One True Religion,” and there never has been any. No one religion is “superior” to any other.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Cancel history?

The governor of Florida has banned the teaching of Black History in high schools. I did not know that was even possible, but it should be illegal for one person to say what the educators do or do not teach.

In the recent past, the right has condemned colleges for not allowing people to speak because of their political views. This act by DeSantis is beyond what the right claimed as an infringement of the First Amendment. This is history, not opinion. It has become acceptable by too many to admit to/promote Holocaust denial. This is the same idiocy. Putting one’s head in the sand does not rewrite the facts. Horrible acts were performed in both eras. “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” Winston Churchill said. Attempts to alter history will fail, the inquisitive minds of the young will eventually find truth and that truth will expose fraudulent acts of those who try to hide it.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Terrific column on border issues

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Border security is not border reform."

Thanks go to the Star and Laurie Jurs for her fine column. Clearly written from years of experience, Ms. Jurs outlined a five-point practical plan for improved, efficient border functions, as well as for compassionate, forward-thinking treatment of refugees.

While I deeply appreciate Sens. Sinema’s and Cornyn’s (TX) hard work getting a bipartisan bill into Congress, which Republicans nixed, and getting a delegation of senators to finally visit the border, all members of Congress should post Ms. Jurs points at their desks. And take it seriously, for a change. Enough with using border hyperbole and fear as political weapons, as Jurs kindly points out. I don’t have her patience. People coming to our border deserve un-bigoted services. Recognition of where cartels enter the U.S. (ports) and what has exacerbated conditions (among other things, Title 42), needs immediate action. We need to write our congressional members. I thank Ms. Jurs for her dedicated work of compassion.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Rainwater harvesting

The utilization of rainwater harvesting may be the answer to our water problem.

Although Germany is not considered a water-poor country, rainwater utilization in households became widespread since the 1980s. Today, about 50,000 professional rainwater plants are being installed every year, mostly in new one-family houses. These plants collect exclusively water from the roof which is filtered, stored and primarily used for toilet flushing, garden watering and household laundry.

If the states and the federal government would require the building of these rainwater plants in all new homes and require designing roofs that lend themselves to water gathering, it would go a long way.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Check that irrigation!

Here's a simple, yet potentially effective, way to save water and money. When we bought our home in Oro Valley, we saw that the water bill (for a senior couple) had averaged about $185 a month. We immediately had a "water audit" by the City of Oro Valley, which showed the old irrigation system on our property was leaking — a lot! We fixed it and now our water bill is closer to $60 a month. (We also collect shower water in a bucket to irrigate our plants.)

I think the state should pass a law mandating home irrigation inspections to look for, and repair, leaking watering systems. It could add up to a lot of water saved.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Bill Walton, an insightful announcer

I am so over all the whining and complaining about Bill Walton. He is far and away my favorite sportscaster.

After all, perhaps the complainers have forgotten: First Round No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, three-time national college player of the year, NBA Hall of Famer, 50th and 75th NBA anniversary teams. Lead two NCAA Championship teams. Integral in UCLA's 88-game winning streak. NBA Championships with Portland and Boston. NBA Playoff MVP with Portland. Sixth Man of the Year Award '85-'86. Played under legendary coach John Wooden. His son Luke, played at the UofA under Lute Olson. He has ties to the Wildcat basketball program and promotes us around the country (yes, along with his beloved UCLA). That makes him the most insightful announcer in the USA. The experience and in-depth knowledge he brings to the game are second to none.

Ask the UA basketball players what they think about Bill! If they find him inspirational when he takes the time to talk with them and the coaches. Who does a great job of promoting Tucson on every telecast, sharing the Magic of the Desert with people from all of the Pac 12 and nation? If you don't like Bill (I suspect, it is usually a political issue) turn off the sound and listen to AM 1290! I will take one of the most famous, awarded and respected by NBA and college coaches and players in the country any day.

Tom Biehn