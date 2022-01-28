Letters to the Editor: Jan. 28

Biden can’t get anything done
Poor old Joe Biden, he can’t get anything done. He can’t end COVID, can’t get his Build Back Better legislation passed, can’t get voting rights federalization of elections passed, can’t get his poll numbers up, can’t stop rising inflation, can’t get monthly job numbers up, can’t stop Putin, could stop the flood at the border but ain’t even trying. And poor Kamala Harris, I think she was chosen by poor old Joe because of her gender and race. She can’t seem to stop people leaving her office citing a toxic work environment and reports that she is mean and clueless. Remember during the campaign, Kamala had dropped out early because of poor performance and polling. Joe was not much better and there were calls for him to drop out. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the front-runner. Joe made it to South Carolina where Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn saved him by getting out the Black vote. That momentum continued through the South. Frankly, it was the Democrats’ hate for Trump that won the election, not the popularity of basement Joe.
Tricia Thompson
Marana
Go bankrupt to start over
Re: the Jan. 11 article “Cyber Ninjas chief to shutter business, start new company.”
There are few news items that make me laugh these days. The article about Doug Logan certainly did. The Cyber Ninjas founder seems surprised that his plan to sell his company has run afoul because of the “negativity” surrounding the name. What might he expect after the dismal performance of whatever it was they were doing in their so-called “audit” of the 2020 election results?
If the above caused a chuckle, his mention of starting a new company after bankruptcy proceedings are completed brought on a full-throated guffaw. Who does he think he is? Donald Trump? Can he stiff all the previous creditors for pennies on the dollar and those who donated millions to the cause, however misguided that cause was, then proceed to his “chosen” new route to start a new company?
If this story weren’t so comical, it would be pathetic.
Duke Southard
Green Valley
Clueless Sinema kills voting act
Our obstructionist and inept Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the flaky cartoonish character from Arizona, has killed the most significant overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation. The voting rights bill would strike down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reduce the influence of big money in politics and limit partisan control over the drawing of state congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would overrule recent ignominious state-level GOP laws to restrict voting in the state. The DOJ would review states with long history of immense discrimination.
Sen. Sinema recently expounded from the floor of the Senate, “We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy.” She is the carrier of this disease!
Does she think the Republicans would ever debate and pass voter suppression laws at the state level? Ask Sen. Mitch McConnell if he would allow a nonpartisan floor debate on state voting rights in the Senate. Ha, when elephants and donkeys fly!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Advice couldn’t get any verse
As an octogenarian, I am totally confused by my government’s instructions concerning the virus.
“Nevertheless”
Maybe I’m right and maybe I’m wrong,
And maybe this is not the right song,
But nevertheless, I’m confused by you.
Now maybe I’ll win and maybe I’ll lose,
No matter the party whichever I choose,
But nevertheless, I’m confused by you.
Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I’m taking,
My decisions are wrong no matter the one I am making.
Maybe I’ll live a life of regret,
And maybe I’ll vote, that you can bet,
But nevertheless, I’m confused by you.
Somehow, I know at a glance the terrible chances I’m taking
Not wearing a mask, disobeying the rules you are making.
Maybe I’ll live a life of remorse,
And maybe I’ll back the wrong political horse,
But nevertheless, I’m confused by you.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
A tired Tucson becomes careless
Mask mandates must be enforced. Stores are filled with those who are not wearing masks while coughing and sneezing liberally without even covering their mouths. Many appear as if they may be too poor to afford a mask for themselves or their children. Masks and hand wipes must be easily accessible to everyone entering a public space. Too many people cannot afford masks. Many grocery stores do not wipe their carts and many if not most of those who have wipes available may likely have wipes that do not kill the COVID virus.
There must be local oversight improvement in order to gain control over Omicron transmission.
Because people are tired they are becoming careless. Tucson needs public service announcements to encourage people to stay the course. All stores should be required to play announcement reminders that customers must follow safety protocol. Please, will someone in a Tucson leadership position step up, do their job and take responsibility for initiating public safety oversight?
Cheryl Kelli
Downtown
A stranger pays for our meal
I am a 91-year old Marine veteran of the Korean War. I was wearing my Marine division hat upon entering our favorite Chinese restaurant, Beijing. At meal’s end, my wife and I were surprised that no check was presented to us. Someone had paid for our meals and left before we could thank them.
This is the time: many, many thanks.
Bruce Oxman, ex-sergeant, USMC
Marana
Robbins OK with an unsafe McKale
I’m finally throwing in the towel and not attending any more men’s basketball games at McKale. The University refuses to enforce its masking policy, putting attendees at risk of COVID. Other Pac-12 schools have done the responsible thing and eliminated attendance. There are less draconian solutions. Requiring masks at McKale would be a joke as the idiots would simply put on a mask and then take it off after security went away. Why not require vaccination or negative COVID test for entry such as Broadway in Tucson has done? I feel safe at performances there. The U of A president is a doctor and allows this policy to continue. Why? Money?
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Sinema, I admire your courage
Sen. Sinema,
I did not vote for you last election, but I wish to thank you on your stand on the so-called right-to-vote legislation. It is refreshing to see one of today’s politicians refusing to be a sheep and not follow the flock. You have followed your beliefs and not caved in in. Might have to vote for you next election.
Daniel Sullivan
Green Valley