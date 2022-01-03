Letters to the Editor: Jan. 3: COVID, can people still read, save the earth

COVID schadenfreude
Re: the Dec. 24 article "As much as he would like, Biden is no FDR."
I disagree with Megan McArdle's op-ed about how people who chose vaccination feel about anti-vaxxed when they get COVID and/or die. Her take is that we wish them ill, or are satisfied when they get their comeuppance, so to speak. But, there is not any joy to be found in other people's misfortunes, which has a particular word: schadenfreude. We cannot predict consequences of some things with certainty, but the vaccine has been offered to everyone, free of charge for more than eight months and an estimated 1 million lives have been saved. Now anti-vaxxers feel discrimination for their decisions about the vaccine and masking that are contrary to the public-health advice. I find it especially egregious to see their pride in their choice because it endangers us all by keeping COVID variants going and making it unsafe for everyone. So, anti-vaxxers, I feel like you own your choice and the consequences suffered by us all. And, that is a tough nut to crack.
Mary Andersen
East side
Reading the news
Are we raising a population that can’t read?
Have you noticed how many internet news and stories are video content only? Besides eating up a lot of cellphone and computer data to get the story, I think we are deliberately dumbing down our internet users.
Facebook and others try to use default settings that automatically play the video, whether I am ready to listen or not.
I occasionally like to read news or other stories during a down time at work. I find it difficult to listen to a video and be able to get back into work quickly.
These settings take away the power of choice and highlight the sixth grade reading level only.
Paula Marshall
Southeast side
There is no Planet B
Re: the Dec. 22 article "Local telescope team waits for Webb to fly."
If we assume that there is finite intelligence in the world today, why do we spend so much of it on activities that do not help humanity or the planet on which we live?
This article was a story of a telescope heading to space. How much brain power was used to develop the observatory that will travel a million miles to provide “a better understanding of our universe …” Or in another instance, build a spacecraft that will travel millions of miles to reach another planet, roam around, take pictures and collect several rocks. These are incredible accomplishments! But how do either of these huge costs in resources and intelligence help us?
We all know we have huge problems facing the world: climate change, homelessness and malnutrition, to name a few. Let’s stop spending the time of our best and brightest scientists on activities that do not impact the critical issues we face.
Save Earth and its people, there is no Planet B.
Edward Weil
Northwest side
Athletes and high-fives
College and professional athletes, please stop the hugging and high-fives for a while. It is risky enough to be panting and sweating in each other's space during a game, and taking your necessary teeth guards in and out of the mouth. Don't add to the spreading COVID-19 danger by engaging in these unessential hugging/high-five gestures. Thank you for listening.
Ron Rude
West side