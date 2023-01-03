Letters to the Editor: Jan. 3

Solving growing homeless problem

Re: the Dec. 4 article “Solutions needed for growing homeless problem.”

I read Nicole Ludden’s article with great interest having moved from a failed urban area overwhelmed with this problem. Most people reading that article likely thought: “Thank God it’s not in our neighborhood.”

I do get that sentiment. It stems from the mixed emotions of concern for those less fortunate and protecting ourselves and our property from crimes. I think we’re mostly hardwired to help. But we’re also hardwired to defend.

Personal safety has to be the No. 1 priority. If we don’t stop the criminal behavior, if we do not feel safe, our wiring to defend will scuttle our wiring to help.

Fear is the most powerful motivator of all. It is real and has to be factored into this complex equation of what to do about the homeless problem. There are countless heartbreaking stories of how individuals became homeless and they tug at our heartstrings, but we cannot let heartfelt efforts strengthen the very real personal safety issues that now infect local businesses and neighborhoods.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Cost of living increase

Despite belief, our cost of living increase (COL) did not come from Congress. It actually came from a formula that dates way back to 1972. This mathematical formula takes into consideration the cost of goods we need daily to survive. Things like food, medicines, utilities, and, of course, fuels. Fuel is the biggest factor for our COL. When fuel goes up, so does the cost to transport goods. Inflation in the past year played a large role in the COL.

Another determining factor is the minimum wage increases. When employers have to pay more, they have to raise their prices for goods and or services and or lay people off.

The only COL Congress approves is their own double-digit COL they give themselves every year. They say they can’t live on $170,000-plus a year. I’d like to trade paychecks with them for six months.

Steven Barker

East side

Congress can save people, too

Re: the online article “Call on Congress to save local news.”

I want to add that a functioning democracy is not just about strong local newspapers, but also about its everyday citizens.

Congress wants to extend tax breaks for wealthy corporations and it is unconscionable for Congress to do that while ignoring millions of American families struggling to make ends meet.

In 2021, an expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by 46%.

Now those payments have ended and with inflation the way it is, even more Americans are left behind. People are having a hard time affording basic necessities like food, shelter, and childcare so they can go to work.

Regardless of their political party, I call on all of our Congress to ensure the health and welfare of all its citizens, not just the wealthiest ones, by passing an expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

Sarah Miller