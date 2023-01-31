Letters to the Editor: Jan. 31

Changing for the better

Change is not always easy, but once people understand how change can positively impact their health and finances, it is much easier. Clean energy projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Acts provide opportunities to change in a positive direction. Congress has made available billions of dollars to fight climate change and help consumers make the transition to clean energy. Tax credits and rebates are available to incentivize Americans to purchase electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and electrify their homes. As clean power production from solar, wind and other clean sources increase, the cost of electricity will decrease. So, if you need to replace your car or upgrade your appliances, now is the time to capitalize on these financial incentives. This is the kind of change we can all get behind — improved health, finances and a greener future.

Punishing fan loyalty

Re: the Jan. 29 article “UA ups ticket prices for 2023-24.”

The decision by U of A to increase ticket prices is essentially a punishment to fan loyalty.

I am a longtime U of A athletics fan, attending numerous athletic events on campus. Last season I attended four U of A football games (top ranked USC was one of those games). All of the games had very low attendance, except for the ASU game, which was a sellout. The only sport on campus that has consistently high attendance is men’s basketball. Instead of raising ticket prices for all sports, and punishing fan loyalty, the U of A should first concentrate on improving attendance for all sports. Increasing ticket prices is a short-sighted and an ineffective solution to the U of A Athletic Department’s economic difficulties, and I believe it will backfire on them.

Helena Pueyo women’s basketball

Re: the Jan. 30 article “Cougs too much for Cats.”

I was glad to see the Star recognize Helena Pueyo as the “Lockdown Defender” in the midseason report for the U of A women’s basketball team. Her play and stats on defense definitely stand out. I was very surprised that there was no mention of her reaching the 200 career assist mark which she was recognized for before the Washington game on Friday. To play so well on both ends of the floor is even more impressive. Well done, Helena y ¡Sí, se Pueyo!

Revise the Pledge of Allegiance

Re: the Jan. 14 article “Take the Pledge of Allegiance seriously.”

In U.S. schools, precious classroom time is spent with children reciting words they don’t fully comprehend. A young child is unlikely to understand symbolic allegiance to a flag. Mouthing that our country is “indivisible” certainly doesn’t make it so; we are a divided people. “Liberty and justice for all” is not within the capabilities of children to effect. Perhaps the Pledge of Allegiance should be revised to be more practical, meaningful, and inclusive.

If our pledge included, and we frequently pledged from a young age, to be kind and thoughtful, how would that change us? If the pledge included to be respectful and to listen attentively, would meetings be less contentious and more productive? If our pledge included a desire to care for the earth, would we be less inclined toward selfishness with how we use the planet’s resources? If we pledged to work towards peace, would individuals choose goodwill over violence?

National Anthem

I’m a veteran and a longtime Arizona basketball season ticket holder. Part of my enjoyment comes from hearing the wonderful U of A band play the National Anthem. On rare occasions, talented vocalists have taken on the difficult song and I am thrilled with every one. Last week the National Anthem was attempted by a young man with an electric guitar. I am not an expert on music, but I know what I like and don’t like. The young man began playing and it was soon obvious that either his talents or the equipment he was using was not up to the excellence I am used to. The guitar squeaked and squawked and delivered a message that just left me wondering, what if? As an added attraction the young man soon placed the guitar behind his head and continued. Unfortunately, this attempt fell just as flat as the rest. Upon ending people around me had glazed looks on their faces. So sad.

Stop the stupid

Hey, Republicans, stop the stupid. It makes you look bad. Plus, you’re acting like privileged and entitled teenagers.

My son

When you hear Tyre Nichols call out to his mother as he was being murdered by five policemen in Memphis it should have sounded a terrible noise to every parent in this country. I’m a mother of an adult son, no matter how painful and terribly hard it is to watch and listen to that horrific tape I felt a responsibility. I had no intention of not only watching, certainly not listening, and then I did. I didn’t have the heart to watch the whole tape, I saw enough to convince me that what I was watching was beyond my understanding. Prayers to his family and to every parent that lost a child to this brutality.

Don’t restrict what we can learn

Across the country, state legislatures restrict what students like us can learn. Lawmakers do not want tough topics, like LGBTQ issues, racism, and sex taught in schools. Lawmakers ban books to appease a political base or because parents are afraid to have conversations. Arizona’s HB 2495 law went into effect last September and makes it difficult for sex ed to be taught, or for books with “sexually explicit material” to be checked out without parental consent. Let’s face it: While it may be difficult, we must learn about these things. And we should not be prevented from learning them because politicians are afraid.

New hope

Re: the Jan. 12 article “Water woes halt some projects.”

The Arizona Department of Water Resources refusing construction permits to new developments relying solely on groundwater offers new hope to stabilize our potable water availability. This article reports that state departments are finally taking action to address uncontrolled growth and depletion of water, energy and natural resources for existing Arizonans.

One hundred years ago, the federal government created federal agencies to dam rivers and streams to support plans for irrigation districts throughout the Southwest and Southern California. Their goal was to encourage people, primarily farmers and ranchers in the East and Midwest to move to the Southwest. Well, it worked! My grandparents moved to the Valley from Iowa and Pennsylvania in the 1920’s to farm with great deals for farmland and the promise of water on demand.

I’m well aware of the economical and quality of life arguments used to encourage people to move here. However, I believe our primary water resource problem is unrestricted growth.

Helping the homeless?

Re: the Jan. 29 article “Park epicenter of Tucson’s homelessness conundrum.”

This article offered an insightful and informative look into Tucson’s handling of homeless individuals. One of the Homelessness Task Force’s objectives stated, “continuing to seek housing for unsheltered Tucsonans.” I was told by a couple of homeless people at different locations that they came from other states to Phoenix and were told Tucson was easier and more likely to put up with them. To me, they are not Tucsonans or contributing members of our community, but opportunists.

Judging from the number of shopping carts of belongings pictured with the article and the ones I see abandoned in my own neighborhood, I would say that our businesses are taking a big hit on taking care of the homeless. They leave trash in their wake even when trash cans are available, pollute our washes and areas around the bike trail and do not respect property. Not true Tusconans.

