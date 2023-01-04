Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Tribute to a brother

Re: the Dec. 31 article “Remembering my brother, Tom Miller.”

John Miller’s editorial left me thinking “what a thoughtful, well written tribute.” Both John and Tom are people I would want to know. Thanks for publishing it.

Victor Elsberry

East side

Congressman-elect Santos, effective politician

I don’t understand why there appears to be outrage over the fact that George Santos lied and cheated in his successful run for the House of Representatives from his district in New York state. He campaigned to work in an environment where those personal qualities are displayed routinely by successful politicians. He has the attributes to be highly effective in Congress and potentially may emerge as a presidential candidate in 2024.

George Kalman

SaddleBrooke

Rose Parade

I watched the Rose Bowl Parade today and want to give a well deserved shoutout to our Tucson delegation. Gabby Giffords was this year’s Grand Marshal and was accompanied by Mark Kelly and next in the parade was the marching band from Catalina Foothills who came with terrific lariat twirling majors, they were great!

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Ducey wasted tax dollars

What is fiscally responsible about $200 million dollars of wasted Arizona taxpayer dollars being spent on constructing and removing the worthless box cars on the Arizona/Mexico border?

Ducey should be held responsible and be personally billed that amount.

We have thousands of people in Arizona who are food insecure or homeless. Our education system (49th in the country in per-pupil spending) will lose $300 million dollars this year due to $7,000 voucher money to rich families whose children are already enrolled in private, for-profit and religious schools taking away money from and hurting our underfunded public schools. Ducey spends my tax dollars on his education failure and frivolous political stunts.

Shame on you Ex-Governor Ducey.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Ducey’s folly

Ordinary Arizona citizens came together to protest Governor Ducey’s illegal container wall on our National Forest lands in Cochise County and won. This is what you need to know about what happened:

Buying, hauling and placing this container junkyard cost Arizona taxpayers more than $94 million dollars. It will cost $57 million to remove the 3.5 miles of containers. Protestors saved Arizona taxpayers over $100 million by blocking completion of the full 10-mile wall.

Out-of-state, armed, unauthorized private contractors tried to intimidate and threaten law-abiding, peaceful protestors.

A coalition of 200 Arizonans took turns camping at the site preventing further wall building.

Nearby residents consistently report very few human migrants in this stretch of border in the past 15 years.

The project violated the rule-of-law, had no engineering or environmental oversight.

Arizonans must ask ourselves why we must pay for Ducey’s Folly? He should.

Andy Kayner

Sonoita

Man of the Year

As this year winds down, my wife and I want to thank Jim Click. He is and always has been a committed champion of the Tucson community. He models servant leadership for all of us. Thank you, Jim Click!

Jeffery and Gabrielle Miller