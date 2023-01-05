Letters to the Editor: Jan. 5

Redistricting failure

Looking at the results of the 2022 election, the effort of the Arizona “Independent” Redistricting Commission was a colossal failure.

The Commission’s effort was slanted after Gov. Doug Ducey packed the commission on appellate judges, which nominates the Redistricting Commission members.

And, Republicans’ abuse of the Voting Right Act, which they manipulate to pack Democrats into as few districts as possible, must be called out.

In 28 of the 90 legislative races — nearly 1 in 3 — there was only one candidate (no choice) in the general election.

Likewise, 5 of the 9 congressional districts were so lopsided — either for the D’s or R’s — the general election outcomes were predetermined.

If Democracy is about choices, and a substantial portion of the electorate has no choice, what kind of system is that?

Over and above all other criteria, creating more competitive districts must be the Commission’s No. 1 priority when congressional and legislative districts are next redrawn following the population census in 2030.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side

COVID facts

Re: the Dec. 27 article “Closer look at COVID in Arizona.”

The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contracted and died of COVID more than others due to various conditions such as work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against COVID. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a little more.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

North Kolb Road critics

If you were expecting something like I-10 between Sunrise and Sabino Canyon, no wonder you are disappointed. If reworking Sunrise between Kolb and Craycroft several years ago didn’t create two lanes in each direction, why in the world would you expect the much tighter terrain on Kolb to be four lanes? There is only so much space — and what was done pretty well filled it.

While the road rework took longer than the World War II campaign in Europe, it did provide two through lanes and one passing lane over some pretty tight terrain, as well as two bike lanes and a sidewalk. And if the artwork doesn’t suit you, I’m sure the county would accept your generous donation for some alternatives.

My advice? Suck it up and focus on some real problems. Like where we in the foothills and elsewhere will get water a decade from now.

Stu MacKay

Foothills

Reproductive policies

Re: the Jan. 2 letter “Poor planning.”

This letter to the editor should be Exhibit A for why we must change our laws so that only women are allowed to propose and vote on women’s reproductive policies. Though women are just 51% of the voters, they incubate, deliver, nurture and provide the majority of child care and lifelong love for 100% of us. They are in charge of the future of humanity. The least we can do is let them determine the rules for their own bodies. They don’t need “poor planning” lectures from men who will never have to worry about pregnancy.

David L. Williams