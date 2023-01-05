 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 5

Former UCLA basketball player Bill Walton, right, talks to UCLA Chancellor Gene Block during the second half of their Feb. 14, 2020, game against Oregon at Pauley Pavilion.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Redistricting failure

Looking at the results of the 2022 election, the effort of the Arizona “Independent” Redistricting Commission was a colossal failure.

The Commission’s effort was slanted after Gov. Doug Ducey packed the commission on appellate judges, which nominates the Redistricting Commission members.

And, Republicans’ abuse of the Voting Right Act, which they manipulate to pack Democrats into as few districts as possible, must be called out.

In 28 of the 90 legislative races — nearly 1 in 3 — there was only one candidate (no choice) in the general election.

Likewise, 5 of the 9 congressional districts were so lopsided — either for the D’s or R’s — the general election outcomes were predetermined.

If Democracy is about choices, and a substantial portion of the electorate has no choice, what kind of system is that?

People are also reading…

Over and above all other criteria, creating more competitive districts must be the Commission’s No. 1 priority when congressional and legislative districts are next redrawn following the population census in 2030.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side

COVID facts

Re: the Dec. 27 article “Closer look at COVID in Arizona.”

The article gave out a lot of good information about why some races contracted and died of COVID more than others due to various conditions such as work environments, diets or living conditions. One thing I thought was missing was how many of the people who died, required hospitalization or had longtime illnesses were vaccinated against COVID. I think ignoring that could be a big indicator. It might tell us a little more.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

North Kolb Road critics

If you were expecting something like I-10 between Sunrise and Sabino Canyon, no wonder you are disappointed. If reworking Sunrise between Kolb and Craycroft several years ago didn’t create two lanes in each direction, why in the world would you expect the much tighter terrain on Kolb to be four lanes? There is only so much space — and what was done pretty well filled it.

While the road rework took longer than the World War II campaign in Europe, it did provide two through lanes and one passing lane over some pretty tight terrain, as well as two bike lanes and a sidewalk. And if the artwork doesn’t suit you, I’m sure the county would accept your generous donation for some alternatives.

My advice? Suck it up and focus on some real problems. Like where we in the foothills and elsewhere will get water a decade from now.

Stu MacKay

Foothills

Reproductive policies

Re: the Jan. 2 letter “Poor planning.”

This letter to the editor should be Exhibit A for why we must change our laws so that only women are allowed to propose and vote on women’s reproductive policies. Though women are just 51% of the voters, they incubate, deliver, nurture and provide the majority of child care and lifelong love for 100% of us. They are in charge of the future of humanity. The least we can do is let them determine the rules for their own bodies. They don’t need “poor planning” lectures from men who will never have to worry about pregnancy.

David L. Williams

Northeast side

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

Letter: Guns Confiscated

Letter: Guns Confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at t…

Letter: Railroad Strike

Letter: Railroad Strike

Do you have or did you have sick time in your job? Were you glad that you had this benefit and did you use it?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News