Letters to the Editor: Jan. 6

Happy 2023

Picture this beautiful and peaceful scene for the New Year of 2023: Finchem and Lake get married and adopt Masters and Hamadeh. Then they all run off and live happily ever after — on another planet.

Sandy Salz

Oro Valley

What open borders?

Re: the Jan. 2 article “Children being poisoned is the real crisis.”

This op-ed about the dangers of fentanyl was written by Heritage Foundation staffers. I anticipated a right-wing kicker somewhere.

Sure enough, near the end it came — “Open Borders” is to blame for opioid deaths!

In other words, all? most? many? of the desperate refugees crossing or waiting to cross our borders to claim asylum from their crippled countries are really just drug mules! In fact, the Border Patrol and DHS have repeatedly stated that the overwhelming amount of illicit drugs crossing the border come in tractor trailers, carefully hidden amid tons of produce and other goods.

As for “open borders” — the concept is a right-wing invention. If the borders are truly “open” why have so many would-be immigrants been waiting for months in tent cities and shelters in Mexico for permission to enter?

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Please keep the lights on downtown

Please keep the holiday lights installed. The downtown buildings and trees are lit with clear holiday lights. It makes the downtown area look more welcoming, safe, and modern. Let’s keep the lights year-round.

Andrea Edmundson

Downtown

Lawyer got taken

I have always respected Alan Dershowitz as a lawyer. I was surprised to see his name a while back associated with Kari Lake and especially Mark Finchem. It looks like they were using his name to bring more credibility to their cause.

Now he wants nothing to do with them. But the horse has already left the barn. He should give his fee to the lawyers who are asking compensation for their wasted time representing a court-rejected claim.

Thomas Christian, Ph.D. Criminal Justice Specialist

SaddleBrooke

Republican Party

I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat. — Will Rogers

I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Republican. — Kevin McCarthy

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Solving Kevin McCarthy’s dilemma

Perhaps Kevin McCarthy should work on getting some Democratic votes in order to win his battle to be the Speaker of the House. Surely, the Dems don’t want the MAGA holdouts to win concessions. McCarthy could give some concessions to a few more moderate Democratic congressmen and women. Perhaps agree to drop the idea of all of the planned “revenge” investigations into Hunter Biden and others. And perhaps agree to work across the “aisle” in solving some of the myriad problems facing the constituents of both parties. Even avid Democrats in Congress might be willing to help him out if he would honestly agree to push to have both parties work together. McCarthy doesn’t have to provide more and more concessions to the MAGA group since they’ve shown no good will towards him. Besides, they are really, really bad for America.

Sue Thompson