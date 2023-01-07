Letters to the Editor: Jan 7

Another dog and pony show

I keep hearing barking and neighing. Must be coming from the dog and pony show being staged in the hallowed halls of Congress. Of course, it’s the House Republican extremists acting out again. As they bark, the Biden administration reminds us of what responsible governance looks like: civil. Compromises. Haven’t you, too, loved relief from constant crisis texts and dramas for the past two years?

As this current show continues, constituents aren’t aided. The Republicans hold on to a climate-denying agenda, and profess migration control, while blaming Biden and turning down a bipartisan immigration bill that would have achieved more control, just prior to the holidays. They are against the Dreamers that 70% of Americans want protected. The House Republicans, sort of in control, want to shut down their Ethics Committee, hold nonsense investigations and blame. More dog and pony shows. Let’s hope our state Legislature is more serious and responsible to us and their oaths of office, without using taxpayers’ dollars for more shows.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Happy New Year — divided government

With the Republicans now controlling one branch of Congress, the new year ushers in politically divided federal governance. Americans of both parties anticipate legislation gridlock and this voter says that’s good news.

There will be no more omnibus trillion-dollar financial packages, no new social engineering laws and zero tax dollars wasted on worthless “feel good” initiatives.

Let 2023 be a year-long, legislation-free holiday and 2024 will be better off for it.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

You get what you vote for

Two thoughts.

Who in their right mind wants Kevin McCarthy, or any other Republican, as president? Remember, the Speaker of the House is president-in-line after the vice-president. For seven years, McCarthy has been so constant in his effort to be Speaker that alone disqualifies him. Republicans could elect Elon Musk Speaker, so Trumpism, self-serving childishness, legislative indifference, and incompetence at governing could continue to label Congressional Republicans. And unite them?

Second. Ms. Sinema’s change of political tags is pure ego. She liked all the attention she got. Changed her from a teeny-bopping non-entity to a must-have Democrat. You should note she made her announcement after Warnock was re-elected, giving the Dems a majority. Meaning Ms. Sinema would go back to her earned non-entity role, lecturing constituents on government; ignoring the matter the constituents wrote about, in letters replying to constituents’ letters. Puerile ego.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Border shipping containers

Why is the State moving Ducey’s illegal border shipping containers to south of Tucson? Why not move them along the roads in Paradise Valley? That way the ex-governor can better enjoy them while leisurely puttering around his hometown. It will remind him of the embarrassment and debt he dumped on Arizonans as he left office.

Jay Gandolfi