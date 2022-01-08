Letters to the Editor: Jan 8: the future of our government, differential water rates, Build Back Better, Republican legislators, inflation and elderly

Truth and trust are under attack
In its effort to regain and maintain power, the Republican Party has ceased to exist as a democratically based political institution. It has become, in my opinion, a cult composed of a minority of American citizens desiring to pursue their own agenda by destroying our democratic system of government.
By replacing truth with manipulative lying, it seeks to replace trust, trust in each other and in our institutions, trust based upon scientific fact and responsible governing, with blind obedience to its self-serving precepts. It seeks to eliminate education as a vital, independent learning process, instead seeking to use it as a propagandizing tool to reinforce its narrow purposes; it misuses basic individual rights to encourage civil disobedience.
Jan. 6 did happen; irresponsible governmental individuals did participate in a failed insurrection. Thankfully, a responsible government has followed, seeking to reestablish trust and individual rights. Nothing could be more important to our future.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
Minnesota cop’s painful mistake
A jury convicted former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police Officer Kim Potter of two manslaughter charges that expose her to between 15 and 25 years in prison. I disagree with the verdict, but unlike some Democrats, I respect the jury’s decision. Democrats, including VP Kamala Harris framed the case in racial injustice and inequity terms. No mention of Daunte Wright having been charged with armed robbery of a female at gunpoint. Potter had legal justification in shooting Daunte Wright, by mistake or not. He was being arrested and handcuffed related to an outstanding warrant for a firearms charge. He broke away, reentered his vehicle and attempted to flee, endangering Officer Mychal Johnson, who was partially inside the vehicle. Johnson testified to believing he was in danger of being dragged away by Wright. Officer Potter was a veteran officer of 26 years and was a training officer. But training can be totally different than real-life policing situations. She clearly made a mistake, and now will pay for it spending years in prison.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Terrible message; glad you’re proud
One of the meanest-spirited rear window messages I’ve seen, spotted recently on — what else, a gigantic SUV: “Proudly burning the fuel your hybrid is saving.” Ugh.
John Warde
Midtown
Why the fixation on Sen. Manchin?
The Democrats seem quite focused on Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to BBB. I find it peculiar that there are 50 other senators that are opposing the bill and no one is mentioning them. Why don’t the Democrats go after them?
Chris Pinhey
Foothills
GOP lawmakers set wrong tone
Went into a grocery store yesterday, past a clear sign that read “Public health emergency, mask required to enter.”
In my short time in the store I passed 10 people without masks, ignoring distancing, oblivious. No store personnel spoke with them. Mitigation is useless if people don’t take responsibility and businesses ignore county edicts.
Our clueless governor and Republican legislators set the tone.
John M. Smith, M.D.
Foothills
Stop fanning inflation flames
Inflation is starting to hurt — especially for retirees on fixed income. Anyone who has taken Economics 101 knows that if Uncle Sugar throws money out there, demand will increase, available supply will decrease and prices will increase. Well, the Congress fanned the flames of inflation with their massive giveaway via COVID relief or CARES Act.
Now, the Democrats want to throw gasoline on the inflation fire by passing an even more massive Build Back Better bill. You can be sure if the child tax credit is extended as proposed, supposedly to decrease child poverty, the sales of pickup trucks, boats and Ski-Doos will increase dramatically.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Ways to ensure nonpartisan IRC
To save democracy, partisan gerrymandering must end. Prop 106 tried, but more is needed.
The governor appoints all members of the appellate court commission, which chooses the pool of candidates for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
The current ACC has nine Republicans, only three Democrats and at least one of the four independents was previously Republican.
A proposition to change the Arizona Constitution could require the following:
1. At all times, there must be an equal number of members from each major party.
2. To qualify as an independent a candidate must never have been a member of either major party.
Thus, never again will a candidate for the IRC Independent chair have been a member of a major political party.
This will ensure a nonpartisan Independent Redistricting Commission and will also curtail “packing” of Arizona’s appellate courts with partisan judges.
Lee Stanfield
Midtown
Distorted maps should not stand
After the Independent Redistricting Commission’s “independent” chair Erika Neuberg rejected two proposed plans from the Democrats serving on the IRC, is anyone surprised that Republicans will have an edge at both the state and federal levels through 2030? The gerrymandering that created the distorted and approved Arizona maps will be of concern to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. If you are interested in fair and competitive elections, please learn more about the lawsuits the NDRC is bringing against legislative maps that undermine voters’ confidence and participation in our most sacred right to fairly elect our representatives in Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
It could be you sleeping outside
To those who complain about the homeless camp.
Be thankful that you have a blanket at night, that you have cover from the elements and are not in a situation that you do not need to live on the streets.
Very few people choose this. Some time in the past it seemed it was always alcoholics or people with a drug problem. But nowadays it could be you. One or two paychecks away. How many have lost almost everything due to the pandemic?
Patricia Pulido
East side
Pima water suit a feel-good move
As a resident of unincorporated Pima County, I’m not surprised by Tucson’s differential water rates for noncity residents. Such differentials are common in cities which serve unincorporated areas. Pima County’s lawsuit claims the rates discriminate against us and, strangely, that exempting schools and Indian nations from the rate differential is evidence of discrimination. Pima County should not waste our money on a lawsuit with little chance of success. For those county supervisors who voted for the lawsuit, it was a safe political gesture to their affected suburban constituencies, and happens to resonate with broader anti-government, anti-Tucson sentiment. The underlying issues of shared revenues, annexation and water supply are more complex and require intergovernmental cooperation.