Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9: new police chief, James Webb Space Telescope, Pima Health Dept., Sonora wastewater issues, masks at McKale

Our streets are a killing ground
Re: the Dec. 26 article “More traffic tickets are likely under new chief.”
I am heartened to read the story by Caitlin Schmidt in which Tucson’s new police chief vows to do something about traffic safety.
Ironically, I read it shortly after arriving home safely from avoiding a near-accident on Speedway. Two sports cars were racing one another, weaving in and out of traffic. Just ahead of me, a driver in the lane to my left signaled and started to merge into the center lane at the same moment one of the speeding cars on my right darted forward and toward the center lane. Both drivers pulled away in time. Had they hit one another, up to five vehicles would have been involved in the crash, and given the speed of the vehicle on my right, there would have been fatalities.
I applaud the new chief for recognizing the need for better traffic enforcement. It’s a killing ground on Tucson’s streets.
Lynda Schuler
East side
Sewage series is award-worthy
Re: the Dec. 12 article “Hours from AZ, sewage oozes at beach getaway.”
I’m writing to extend a belated but sincere thank you for the fine work on the three-part series regarding the lack of effective wastewater treatment in Guaymas and San Carlos, Sonora. It demonstrates excellent, independent reporting and is much appreciated by many of us who want to know more about what is happening in regards to our neighbors’ health and environment. Of course, Mexico is also Arizona’s important trading partner and the residence of many American citizens. I hope the series garners the Star appropriate recognition among journalism professionals.
Dinah Bear
East side
Space telescope a learning tool
The Christmas launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is a gift that keeps giving for youngsters interested in science, technology, engineering and math.
Since 2002, JWST’s scientists have helped society understand upcoming discoveries about the origins of planets, stars, galaxies and life. Success requires laying foundations of conceptual understanding, including infrared light, exoplanet chemistry and precision tools. These concepts are best grounded in hands-on, discovery-oriented experiences combined with collaborative interactions with enthusiastic experts.
NASA mandated that JWST’s instruments have an educational mission. We partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA, so adult leaders and scientists could learn together how best to convey scientific results. During 20 years of “Train the Trainer” workshops at Mount Lemmon observatories and the Biosphere, over 340 GSUSA/JWST leaders in 47 states helped develop “best practices” in Space Science. Our grassroots team communicates with women of all ages and their families. Already, young Girl Scouts have become engineers and astrophysicists!
Don McCarthy and Larry Lebofsky
Northwest side
Border agents can’t be happy
Tucson has a new police chief, Chad Kasmar, who replaces former Chief Chris Magnus. Magnus is now the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), overseeing the Border Patrol. Kasmar intends to focus on traffic enforcement, officer retention and homicides. Magnus leaves Tucson with a record-high 94 homicides and 83 traffic fatalities. Magnus also left a department with a high attrition rate of eight officers leaving per month. Great qualifications for Biden to appoint him as head of CBP having 60,000 employees. Kasmar is a veteran Tucson Police Department officer and was promoted from within. Unlike Magnus, who has no experience in immigration matters and appears sympathetic to people entering the country undocumented. I feel sorry for the thousands of CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and ICE agents having to work under an administration that does not enforce our immigration laws and refuses to secure the border. I can imagine that their morale is quite low now, to the joy of Democrats.
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
An irrational GOP loses my support
Re: the Jan. 6 article “Every cult leader pushes his version of the ‘big lie’.” Thanks to Paul McCreary for clarifying the cult of “Trumpism.” As a lifelong Republican I watched in dismay as GOP candidates became more and more extremist in order to avoid being primaried in local elections. After electing a president who celebrates crudity, mocks the disabled and less fortunate, and ultimately refused to acknowledge that the majority of Americans voted him out, I am now firmly an independent. Unlike those firmly entrenched in false reality, I have chosen my country over an irrational Republican Party.
Bonnie Gibson
Foothills
Save the Earth and rename it
Here’s a proposal. Give the person who devises a way to stop the runaway climate crisis renaming rights for the planet Earth. Perhaps an engineering student in India would give the world her grandmother’s name. Maybe a grad student at Georgia Tech will name the planet after his girlfriend. Heck, annoying as it would be, I’d gladly live on Planet Bezos or Elon’s World if it meant the Earth’s biosphere was habitable and recognizable for centuries to come.
Mitch Bunting
Midtown
UA punishes the compliant
A recent e-mail from the UA Athletic Director Dave Heeke stated that “masks are required to enter McKale Center and must be worn at all times when inside the facility.” That’s a great policy, but Heeke goes on to say, “We understand that each fan needs to make a decision about whether they are comfortable attending a sporting event, and we encourage those who have concerns about their personal health not to attend.” Implying that fans who wish to comply with policy should stay home while the scofflaws are welcome to come. So as not “to ruffle feathers” of the 15% maskless, the UA would rather risk the health and well-being of the majority of its patrons. Perhaps, we the rules-abiding fans should take Heeke on his suggestion and all stay home leaving McKale to the 2,000 or so maskless ones.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Rights stripped while we watch
We sit here and watch our voting rights taken away by Republican states, women’s rights over their bodies being eliminated and school boards being taken over by the right to make sure our children don’t feel bad regarding past and present behaviors. We welcome a new year and here we sit.
If you want to review a similar situation years ago, review the history of Germany in the 1930s.
And here we sit.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Health Department here is top-notch
At Mission San Xavier on Dec. 26 I noticed a Pima County Health Department pop-up tent with COVID-19 testing. It brought to mind the excellent, low-key leadership of the medical folks at the Pima County Health Department: Dr. Theresa Cullen, director, and Dr. Francisco Garcia, chief county medical officer. We are so lucky to live in a county with two of the most professional and caring individuals who have guided us quietly and without controversy through the last two-year period of this unending pandemic.
Their teamwork has responded to each crisis and turn in the pandemic with professionalism and ethics. The pop-up clinics, all over the county, have helped hundreds of people get testing, shots, etc.
We are very lucky and honored to have a tremendous Health Department leadership guiding our community. Thanks to all the Pima County Health Departmentprofessionals.
Margarita Bernal