Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9

Lawsuits

Let me get this straight, in Arizona we had some Republicans who won, right? Then all the other Republican losers filed lawsuits, like Lake and Finchem who lost by 150,000 votes, Attorney General loser wants to be appointed AG, etc. Both parties said there was no fraud, yet the taxpayer will pay again on a lie? Because Adolph Trump told his puppets to file lawsuits? Yet the Republican winners are silent? And the cult followers agreeing to a lie!

David E. Leon

Vail

Sinema the apostate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has declared herself a political independent. That means she is not a MAGA Republican, and not a woke Democrat.

Works for me. Now where do we find 99 more?

Robert A. Benzinger

Northeast side

Please open your eyes

All who read this, particularly Democrats, please open your eyes and recognize what is happening at the border. Thousands of undocumented, massed on the Mexican side, wade across the river. These undocumented are not sent back, but instead are perfunctorily checked, and distributed throughout the nation at our expense. The Mexican cartels are making billions of dollars arranging travel to the United States. The major networks will not report the magnitude of the invasion. Why? This will only get far worse when Title 42 ends . This is obviously a dereliction of duty by the Biden Administration. What is hard to understand is why there is not action to enforce our current laws. Is it to have more voters that support the administration, is it a plan to destroy the economy and make it easier to increase taxes to cover the cost, and/or it is just plain stupidity of the administration for not recognizing the major negative impact of their actions.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

River compact re-do

I get it. It’s complicated. After reading about the conference at the University of Arizona, I was curious why simply changing the existing Colorado Compact to percentages has never been considered. Arizona was allocated 1.5 million acre-feet from the projected flow of 16.5 million acre-feet, which is 9%. If the current available annual flow is 10 million, why not just award Arizona 900,000 acre-feet and call it a day? The number would adjust automatically as conditions change. While renegotiating the entire thing could offer some benefits, in particular addressing tribal water rights and California getting too much of the pie, we don’t have time for lengthy legal battles.

Jimmy Bultman

West side

Undocumented immigration problem

The first step is one-on-one diplomacy between President Biden and President Obrador. One of the tools used by the previous administration to reduce the influx of undocumented immigrants was to utilize direct diplomatic negotiations with Mexico. This resulted in assistance from the Mexican military to stop most immigrants at the border with Guatemala, enforcing their own immigration laws. Some Mexican military patrolled the Mexico side of the border to deter the cartels from pushing undocumented to the border. They even allowed undocumented immigrants to shelter in Mexico while waiting for their asylum hearings in the U.S.

Once in place, these measures discouraged undocumented immigrants from making the long and dangerous trip through Mexico to the U.S. border. This was a much more humane approach than the current policies. President Biden ended all of these policies in his first days in office. Until we can get Mexico to police their own immigration issues and their cartels, no legislation by the U.S. Congress will make a difference.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

No penalty for Sean Miller

After five years of investigation, I find it hard to believe that Book Richardson and Mark Phelps were penalized and Sean Miller gets off without any penalty at all and a very, very large separation pay when he left the University of Arizona. Even Tommy Lloyd’s staff is being penalized with a seven-week recruiting suspension.

For this entire period under question Sean Miller was the direct boss of both Mark and Book. It’s hard to believe that he knew nothing of what was going on and even if he didn’t know you would think that he should be held accountable for what his direct staff is doing.

This is a complete failure of the NCAA and IARP investigation and penalization process and really a black eye for college basketball.

Dave Archer

Foothills

Future of water supply in the West

Congratulations and thanks, Arizona Daily Star, for the extensive coverage of the impending water crisis in our state and the West! I have seldom seen a ‘local’ newspaper give so much space to a single issue. Thank you to Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell for the well written series of articles. The articles were well balanced and comprehensive. It is a pleasure to open a newspaper and find such commitment to great journalism! Well done.

Eugene Kupferman

Oro Valley

Lessons of A Christmas Carol

Every year, people read or watch some version of Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.”

In it, Ebenezer Scrooge learns the most important thing is how we treat our fellow man, not how much money we make.

This message is not meant to be put away at Christmas, but lived, every day of the year.

But every day, I see people put business — making money — ahead of their fellow man.

This year, the cost of homes, and rent, has gone up substantially. Many Arizonans had their rent raised three or four hundred dollars, or more. People coming from other states can pay the higher fees, but consideration should be for Arizonans.

If care for others is not a person or company’s guiding philosophy, sometimes something, such as laws, must intervene. I believe Arizona residents and families should take precedence over foreign investors. If necessary, I believe our government should make laws to protect our land, our families, our future.

Jo Ann Crooks

East side

Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections? Is it that they are so egotistical, righteous, vain or just plain stupid that they can’t accept the results. Here in Arizona, we have Lake, Finchem, and Hamadeh contest and sue over the results of the elections that they fairly lost. All suits being dismissed or rightly ruled as not valid. I suspect that all of the costs related to these suits are being taken out of their campaign funds. Is this even legal?

Joseph Malberg

Marana

Curriculum suggestions

In the interest of promoting civil discourse surrounding American institutions, let me suggest to the U of A that their new courses’ syllabus include Nikole Hannah-Jones’s “The 1619 Project” and Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States.” I’d audit a course that provided “the ability to discuss things that we disagree on without denigrating the other person.” When that happens, “life is better.”

A girl can dream...

Suzi Hileman

Northwest side

U of A courses

As a former college department head and retired military officer, I welcomed the news that some general education courses at the U of A will soon require study of “American Institutions.” At this point in our nation’s history, we badly need such instruction as stimulus for national pride and affirmation of the perennial applicability of the U.S. Constitution.

At the same time, the Star reports that some faculty members have decried the initiative as being both unnecessary and purely political. That comes as no surprise, given Southern Arizona’s reputation as being the home of perhaps the bluest, most “progressive” population in Arizona. Regardless, I sincerely hope the opposition is not the product of “woke” views reflecting anti-nationalism and opinions that the U.S. is no longer an exceptional force for good. Disavowal of the brilliant vision and foresight of our founders would be another nail in the coffin of the American experiment.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Sleepwalking into nuclear war

Voting is not enough. When both parties in a two-party state support the war, what we really have is a one-party state. This war is a violation of justice and a grave threat to our liberties. To me, the Twitter files show that the federal police agencies, charged with protecting us, are actively censoring speech and planting disinformation to predetermine the outcome of elections. We need to make our voices heard before it’s too late. Nuclear war will be final and absolute. It is time we acted to prevent this impending mass suicide. We cannot count on our elected politicians to save us. U.S. troops have already been deployed in Ukraine. Our “representatives” are more concerned with world domination than the lives of American citizens. It is time for the people to get out en masse to protest this insanity. Don’t imagine that nuclear war cannot happen. It can, and it will, if we do not stop it. Get out there and protest the war now while you still can.

Mark Bernheisel

East side

The 49.7%

What concerns me lately are the 49.7% of Arizonans who voted for Kari Lake and others like her.

Lake espoused voter fraud where there was none, election malfeasance where there was none, continued to deny election results when numerous courts ruled the results were legitimate, and she voiced support for many other unfounded radical allegations.

When 49.7% of the electorate cannot tell truth from fiction and cannot deduce fact from blatant lies, we are on the cusp of an authoritarian takeover. Because, what dictators like Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin and other dictators do — they lie, repeatedly embellish the lie, and then provide false data in support of the lie. And then gullible, uninformed, ignorant, and easily led people join the tribe that shouts a message they can easily understand, rally around, and cling to…Make America Great Again sounds familiar.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Water desalination proposal

Tony Davis’s excellent reporting of this issue illuminates one major factor that is missing: no one has consulted with the Mexican government. Will they allow it? Will they allow the reintroduction of saline brine into the Gulf of California? Will they allow a pipeline to be built across their sovereign territory? Will they demand/require compensation with desalinated water? IDE mentions all the organizations they have spoken to, but fail to include the government of Mexico.

Another issue is the expenditure of public funds in a foreign country. Is this legal?

This is an excellent opportunity for conservationists to exact mandatory infrastructure compromises. Strict residential and agricultural water conservation must be legislated. Pumping of groundwater must be controlled. This discussion should include all aspects of water use and conservation in the state. Let’s take advantage of it.

Brian Vandervoet

Tubac

Bill Walton

I’m a sports fan. Mainly college sports but in general I love watching most sporting events on television. I thought I would tune into the college playoff games this weekend and expected to have an excellent broadcast on Fox 11.

I cannot be the only one who was sorely disappointed Saturday. I am blessed to have had a working mute button on the remote! I did not tune into these games to witness the Bill Walton show (ten loud, boisterous, obnoxious, testosterone filled has-beens), who dominated the entire program (picture-in-picture), discussing everything else BUT what was going on in the game! Shame on Fox Sports!

Bob Wineland

Northwest side

Heart attack suffered by football player

In North Carolina three men were killed when a scaffolding they were working under collapsed. For this the Daily Star awarded them three typed inches of information on page 7.

Yesterday a football player suffered a heart attack while playing and the game was postponed. Hundreds of people formed circles of mourners who sobbed and cried about the individual. The same evening the media exploded for hours, about this individual, his life, family and all he has ever done. Today the TV stations remain concentrated on the player. The man is in critical condition but, to this point at least, has survived.

I feel sorry for the man, his family and hope he will recover soon. I cannot understand why the public insists on exploding consternation about an athlete while common people are discarded. Why the aggrandizement and why must we withstand this. This fellow is not a head of state but a professional player.

Phil Reinecker

East side

GOP’s debacle is new Jan 6

It is interesting to see the turmoil a small group of radical-right narcissists is creating in the election for Speaker of the House. This seems to be the Freedom Caucus’ version of the Jan. 6 rioters’ efforts to disrupt the operation of the U.S. Congress. Are these patriots?

Bruce Hilpert