Letters to the Editor: July 1

Children and drag shows

Re: the June 22 article “Drag show ban part of broader culture war.”

It seems the Republican Party is instituting a political correctness regime across the country. The latest salvo against “drag” is especially confusing. Will I be prosecuted if I let my grandchildren watch “Mrs. Doubtfire”? How about “Tootsie” or the even more classic “Some Like It Hot” starring Tony Curtis? Can my granddaughter were a suit or my grandson wear a skirt? The party that howled against political correctness in the university wants to impose their political correctness on the rest of us.

Trish Buls

Midtown

Enough!

Enough! The crime in our beloved Old Pueblo is out of control. Home invasions, murders, robberies, carjackings and gang violence.

All areas of Tucson are affected now. Everyday if not violent crime, then pedestrians or red light runners being killed. City officials, do your jobs, we the people are paying your salaries. I for one am sick of our streets not being safe for anyone, regardless of where you live or what time of day it is. Get on the ball, mayor.

Debra Mantecon

East side

Medical aid in dying

Re: the June 24 letter “Die with dignity.”

I agree with the letter writer. New Mexico just passed the one-year anniversary of their End of Life Options Act which made medical aid in dying (MAID) legal in New Mexico in June 2021. One in five Americans have this choice but not those residing in Arizona.

An AARP/National Geographic “Second Half of Life” Report in June 2022 queried 2,536 respondents nationwide about this end of life option. A whopping 65% agreed MAID should be a legal option. An Arizona poll in January 2022 by OH Predictive Insights of 855 registered voters had a similar majority: 60% favored a MAID law.

As the Southern Arizona lead, I encourage you to join AzEndOfLifeOptions.org in our efforts to pass a law similar to New Mexico and nine other states. Let’s make MAID a reality in Arizona in 2023.

Mary Ganapol

Foothills

Gutierrez for LD 18

I am writing this letter in support of Nancy Gutierrez in the Democratic primary for Legislative District 18.

Nancy is a teacher in Tucson’s public schools. We need more teachers in the Legislature. Voters who have supported public education in numerous referendums supporting full funding for public education have been ignored. Teachers in government will understand the implications of funding and policy decisions which impact the students, and hopefully will reverse the inadequate funding that our public schools have been receiving in recent years.

This newspaper and other media often endorse business leaders for elected office. Those in business understand the “bottom line,” by educating our youth, teachers impact the future, preparing our next generation of leaders for careers in business, politics, science or teaching.

Nancy will work with any elected official who will support access to free and safe schools throughout Arizona.

And at 72 years old, I am a student in Nancy’s yoga classes, and she is a terrific teacher.

Gary Bachman

Midtown

Ruling on abortion

I am in shock with the ruling of Roe v. Wade! The three judges did not tell the truth in their confirmation hearings. Roe v. Wade has held for 49 years and held up with various challenges. I now have fears of what other decisions made by the Supreme Court will now be on the target. It’s not a Democrat or Republican issue but has become a liberty issue. I fear we are now heading on a downward spiral to losing liberties. Turning governing to states, on so many of my fears, is the start of chaos. I will be working to elect city, county, state and national representatives of government that reflect the “right to choose” no matter whether a women’s, men’s or LGBTQiA2S+ rights and liberties.

Mary Schneider

Northeast side

SCOTUS rulings

I am thoroughly confused. On the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to take away the right of a state to regulate the proliferation of concealed weapons, it ruled that a state can create law governing the rights of women to control their own bodies. At best it shows inconsistency, however, I believe it demonstrates a lack of judgement that we citizens count on from what used to be the hallmark of our judiciary. Sad that politics has corrupted the previously prestigious body.

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Dobbs decision

I remember being in constitutional law class nearly 50 years ago, when the Roe v. Wade decision came down. A man in the class (white, Catholic, Irish) was indignant. He was sure that it was the end of the family as he knew it. I (also white and Irish, but no longer Catholic) was thrilled, thinking then that the equal rights amendment can’t be far behind. The equal rights amendment has never been ratified and now Roe is gone. It doesn’t matter that I am far beyond childbearing age, I feel diminished, insulted and disregarded by the Supreme Court’s decision, as do the majority of the 165 million women in this country. The court, and my country, have let me down. I am beyond angry.

Lynn Carey

Tubac

It’s not a watch, till it’s a watch

I have a pile of springs, gears and a crystal here, and I would like to sell you this watch. Look, the spring moves back and forth, just like a little heartbeat. And so, will you buy this watch from me, as is? Huh? Why not? It has the potential of a watch, you say, but it is not a watch, not until it’s complete and functional. But wait, look at the little spring, it’s beating like a heart. No you say, because a spring, beating back and forth, does not make it a watch. No, I don’t buy it. I won’t buy it. Sure, it has the potential for a watch, once it’s complete and functioning, but it’s not a watch till it’s put together and working on its own. No, I won’t buy it. You wouldn’t either. It’s not a watch, until it’s a watch.

James Torrey

West side

Cruel and repressive

The Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to prohibit abortion is cruel and repressive. Women, and their men, who can’t raise a child are being forced to do so. How does that honor the life of the child?

The court’s decision to prohibit states from regulating the carrying of guns in public spaces is insane. The Second Amendment is being worshiped at the expense of our children’s lives. How does that honor life?

I think the court has become politically partisan because Senate Republicans blocked Obama’s legitimate nominee, Merrick Garland, and installed three of their own ideologues. Republicans continue supporting Trump’s baseless, false claims of a “stolen election” while installing partisans in local voting offices to steal the next election. That is treason against our democracy.

We can repair these threats to our lives by voting Democrat, overwhelmingly, in November.

It’s time to kick the Republican bums out.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Around the turn of the 20th century, Thomas Nast, perhaps the godfather of political cartoonists, said that the Supreme Court follows the election returns. That maxim has never been clearer than when the Supreme Court, with the stroke of a pen, erased 50 years of recognition and protection of the right to an abortion.

As a lawyer who taught constitutional law at a major university, I see no reason to obliterate this protection. No matter how you slice it or dice it the foundation of opposition to abortion is religious belief.

It is not surprising, then, that Justice Thomas, who professes strong religious beliefs, concurred in the decision and gave us a menu of other decisions in the same vein that are in danger. These include the right to contraception, to marry the one you love, and others. It is beyond hypocrisy that he did not mention the right that appears most dear to him, established by Loving v. Virginia, the right to interracial marriage.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Freedoms

This is not Canada, Great Britain or France. We are Americans with a unique Declaration of Independence and Constitution. We have the oldest successful constitution in the world.

And you are free that you can immigrate to America or leave it. Your choice. If you don’t like the freedoms we enjoy, including the right to bear arms, there are plenty of socialist countries you can move to.

Currie Clement

East side

Activist Supreme Court

Here we are, ladies, stuck with an activist Supreme Court forcing their theological beliefs on us. I don’t know about you, but there are 400-plus types of religions in this country, and I’ll be damned if I’m going backward, to play a part in the “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The power of woman is tremendous, we will not go back. Justice Alito and Justice Thomas, you’re both nuts if you think you can take away our right to choose. Vote woman, vote for state and national rights to abortion. These far-to-the-right justices aren’t worth the time of day. Fight back and vote!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Tumamoc Hill’s visionary men

For five years I had the distinct honor of serving as chair of the Tumamoc Hill Advisory Council under the auspices of Dr. Ben Wilder and indirectly under Dr. Joaquin Ruiz. I was regularly awed by their world/macro vision and knowledge of how plant and animal species cooperate to survive and thrive in arid climates such as the Sonoran Desert. Of course, this is one of the goals of the Desert Lab on Tumamoc Hill, to educate how we humans fit into this ecological mix, particularly considering climate change. And educate they did. Rarely did a month pass without them educating in one news media or another. Under their leadership and with the help of the advisory council, the road to the top of the hill was paved, the greenhouse was rebuilt, the historic buildings were updated, the strategic plan was adopted and 115 years of scientific research continued. It was a pleasure and honor to work with these two brilliant, innovative and visionary men.

Russell Long

North side

Elect Sundareshan

I support Priya Sundareshan for state Senate in LD 18. Her background in environmental law would give the Legislature and the state of Arizona a cornerstone of expertise on environmental issues.

But there is another reason: To stop the divisive influence of the utilities in the Legislature.

Unfortunately, Rep. Morgan Abraham continues his past association with utilities when he headed a PAC against Proposition 127 funded by TEP, co-sponsoring a bill initiated by the utilities that limits the expansion of solar and is now accepting PAC contributions from Arizona utilities.

Now that TEP wants to increase our bills by 12%, we need Priya! She will build a healthier environmental future and not have that progress slowed by the interests of the utilities.

Former Rep. Tom Chabin

Northeast side

Thomas should recuse himself

The Supreme Court’s decision to establish a gendered two-class medical system (2020s and future forward for men and 1800s forever for women) has some sunlight: Justice Clarence Thomas just publicly gave reasons why he should recuse himself from any future cases that include possible references to case law in Griswold, Lawrence or Obergefell. His attachment to the published decision June 24, 2022: the justices “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” So much for those blindfolds and scales.

Diana Manning

Foothills

School vouchers

Re: the June 26 article “Vouchers approved for all AZ students.”

I think someone ought to open a school for straight, LGBTQ and atheist students and allow those students to use state vouchers to pay the tuition. Then we could see how many people would support using taxpayer money to support private schools. One other idea is to require private schools accepting voucher funds to allow those vouchers to pay for full tuition at those schools. That way, the vouchers would not be used just to help rich families pay for schools that they already can afford.

Christopher Pinhey

Foothills

Inflation explanation

There are many news stories and opinions about price increases, but I think none reflect an accurate understanding of economic inflation. There are many reasons for price increases, but only one cause of inflation: a fall in the price of money relative to other commodities. What causes the price of money to fall is an increase in the supply of money relative to other commodities. Nobel economist Milton Friedman said it best, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”

That, in large part, is what we are witnessing today. Keeping it in mind may help readers put other such opinions in context.

Brad Adair

SaddleBrooke

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

