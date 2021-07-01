Letters to the Editor July 1

Arizona legislature overturning elections
Re: the June 9 article “Sanctity of the vote is under attack.”
The article stated that “Republican-controlled legislatures” can “take over the process from local election officials and reverse the results of the official vote. Such legislation ... is already the law in ... Arizona.” I agree that such legislation has been introduced by State Rep. Shawnna Bolick, House Bill 2720, that according to Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service “allows the Arizona Legislature to overturn the results of a presidential election, even after the count is formally certified by the governor and secretary of state.”
A few months earlier State Rep. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, introduced a “proposal to let the Legislature override the choice of voters for president,” but he decided to pull the plug on this bill, SCR 1006, after facing blistering criticism, according to Fischer. Neither House Bill 2720 nor SCR 1006 has become law in Arizona. I do not think that the Arizona Legislature can reverse the results of the official vote.
Sam Dean
Midtown
Ducey and Republicans, no shame
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican Legislature, without shame, just gave a massive handout to the wealthiest Arizonans. Thanks to their inept flat-tax policy, a multimillionaire will be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax savings. Meanwhile, an Arizona teacher earning $45,000 will receive a tax benefit of $39. Thirty-nine dollars!
Arizona Republicans truly have no shame when it comes to the folks they advocate for. If you’re a corporation or a mega-wealthy Arizonan, you’ll always have a friend with the Arizona Republican legislature. If you’re a teacher, a single mom, a firefighter, good luck even getting a meeting.
The Arizona GOP has shown time and time again they couldn’t care less about the average Arizonan. They’ve continually put special interests, corporations and the wealthy over the interests of the vast majority of Arizonans. The rich get richer and we get peanuts. What a shame.
Matthew Rein
Foothills
“Day X” could happen here
As we witness an increasing far-right wing infiltration into the Republican Party and, thereby, domination of some state legislatures — as in Arizona — we would do well to pay attention to what is happening now in Germany.
“Day X” is the name of an unspecified day in the not-too-distant future that German far-right wing Neo-Nazis say they will take over the German government, end democracy, and execute liberals. There is a New York Times podcast named “Day X” that explains exactly what is going on.
In America this infiltration into the Armed Services, law enforcement, the judiciary, and other powerful institutions is taking place unchecked; even unnoticed by most of us. If we are to keep our democracy, we must pay attention. The Arizona Legislature-approved “audit” of our election is a prime example of how democracy can be destroyed.
Peter Jackson
Green Valley
Extreme weather is here
Tucson is already seeing extreme weather. On June 14, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, and many more are likely to come throughout the summer. I can feel the differences in my neighborhood between last year and this year. My community has become unpleasant to walk, and I rarely communicate with my neighbors.
The extreme weather has disconnected people from their family and community. That’s why we need to make sure as we move into the warmer months, our elected officials advocate for smart climate solutions that can help our economy recover by investing in good-paying clean energy jobs, upgrading our transportation sector with electric vehicles, and updating the electricity grid, which will reduce the greatest sources of all climate pollution in the United States — all while moving us to a clean economy.
We need our elected leaders to take this crisis seriously, tackling it head on while simultaneously powering up America.
Claudia Yu
Northeast side
SSI needs reform
The Supplementary Security Income (SSI) Restoration Act of 2021 would improve the lives of millions of SSI beneficiaries, including over 2 million older adults who are living below the federal poverty level due to inadequate benefits, and often lose or are denied benefits due to outdated eligibility rules.
The current restrictions on SSI are outdated and inhumane. That people on SSI live below the poverty level and aren’t able to get married without losing their benefits is absurd. We as Americans should not stand by and let so many of our citizens suffer. People need to be able to keep savings for expensive emergencies and should not be forced to live in complete poverty. People should not be penalized for living with their families or their spouse. Older citizens should be able to save for retirement.
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick should support this bill to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.
Darian Bemis
Midtown
Put a price on carbon
Re: the June 25 article “We are underestimating global warming challenge.”
This excellent opinion is quite right: We must pass a fee and dividend, such as HR 2307, as quickly as possible. The Biden plan will not solve the problem. In addition to the items mentioned, HR 2307 includes a border adjustment that will keep trade fair. More important, other nations will realize that, to sell their products in the U.S., their companies will pay a fee to the U.S. at the border. It will become clear to those nations that they need to also put a price on carbon to avoid that fee at the U.S. border. A similar approach in Europe has already made an impression on China and Russia.
Jim Martin
Northwest side
Consequences of election
Re: the June 27 article “Reformer Conover facing up to exodus.”
It is no surprise to hear that some folks are leaving the Pima County Prosecutor’s Office. Elections have consequences. The people of Pima County elected Laura Conover to overturn a 40-year entrenched administration there. Some were sure to be dissatisfied.
I was distressed to read about the bar complaint filed by Conover’s PCAO against Rick Unklesbay. The 35 years I have known Rick have shown him to be honest and loyal to his bone marrow. In his lifelong career as a prosecutor, he has been devoted to justice and the rules of ethics that govern all lawyers. The bar complaint will be dismissed soon.
I supported Conover in her election. This very Sunday morning having read a letter criticizing her about victim’s rights, I penned a letter in her support. However, the complaint against Rick is both without merit and profoundly unjust. She should withdraw it.
Joel Ireland
Downtown
Fireworks a no-go
It’s absolutely beyond me how the town can put on fireworks when we are dealing with a severe ongoing drought, a marked scarcity of water causing animal and plant deaths, scaring the crap out of animals, wild and domestic and some people. Just for the “feels?“
Oro Valley is even buying larger tubes so people can see them better. And, perhaps, so the sparks can drop farther out in the desert. To my mind, quite ridiculous. How about the prior fires? Fireworks started a fire around here … oh yes, right on A Mountain last year. People will complain, of course, but I plead for cooler heads to prevail and to stop the fireworks.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
Create a world for grandchildren
Our Earth is heating steadily, some still pretend it’s normal. COVID-19 has temporarily waned and Americans are burning carbon again: RVs, cars, planes, and space shuttles. We get to see our grandkids!
If temperatures of 115 degrees in Tucson weren’t frightening enough, but Seattle, Portland, British Columbia?
And those grandchildren? They’ll hate us. Guess what? Secretly, they already do. The second half of this century promises to be even more grim: Imagine the future to which we are consigning them. For hope, look into carbon pricing.
Carbon polluters must pay for destruction. Carbon fee and dividend is simple: low government involvement, and every adult American receives monthly dividends from fees collected to defray costs of transitioning from fossil fuels. Economists and scientists estimate it would reduce carbon pollution by approximately 40%.