Letters to the Editor July 17

GOP embraces
disinformation
Enough of Arizona's GOP election fantasies and their Cyber Ninjas! There was no fraud in our 2020 election. Voters denounced Trumpism and everything it stands for. Arizona’s GOP continues to back the sham Cyber Ninja audit — headed by a delusional Trump supporter from Florida — looking for bamboo ballots and blatantly violating Arizona election laws. Instead of acknowledging facts and reality, the party continues to embrace and accept spreaders of disinformation, tinfoil hat conspiracists, and white nationalists.
The real fraud is perpetuated by Arizona’s Republican Party. They continue to undermine the integrity of our election process, push “the big lie,” and pass voter suppression laws that claim to “fix” problems that do not exist. Truth, the rule of law, and ethics no longer matter.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Can no longer
support Fox News
I can no longer tolerate the propagation of lies on Fox talk shows. In no way can it be considered "opinion" or "free speech." The network is a clear and present danger to democracy itself.
What to do to make an impact? I was still financially supporting the Fox News network through my streaming subscription, even if I chose not to watch it. Fox News makes its revenue, in addition to advertising, through reliance on the carriage fees it receives from each cable or streaming provider — a very large chunk of monthly cash from each of our subscriptions.
The disinformation each day are being subsidized by yours and my own monthly payments. Is it worth it? Not to me. I'll impact their collective pocketbooks. I canceled my streaming service today.
You can do it too. Or change to a plan that doesn't include Fox. There are other ways to get the daily news. Support newspapers, local and national, read and discern thoughtfully!
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
Political nags
occupy the pulpit
I'm not alone in hearing harangues from the pulpit telling me to follow the more restrictive path on any issue. Pick any issue, then see what your Christian church has to say on the political question. Whatever the course that limits your freedom, that's what the pastor insists that you follow or your soul will go to hell. Since I try to follow Christ's teachings, and Jesus from all reports had his differences with authorities, I find myself often times differing with church authorities.
The real issue here is that the ultimate right (conservatives) want to control us. The only freedom they want is the freedom to run our lives and dictate our votes. When it comes to Palestinian freedom, it's no, LGBTQ it's no, married priests, no, freedom of choice, no.
If these pastors would at least let the opposite side of an issue have an airing from their pulpit, then they might earn tax-exempt status. As it is, they should be taxed out of the sacristy.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Voting integrity
is a cover story
This state has a voter ID law, there is no "same day" voting registration, it does not allow "no excuse" absentee voting, and the deadline to register to vote is 24 days prior to the election. Starting January 2022, in-person voting can begin 10 days prior to the election. Which state is this? Joe Biden's home state of Delaware!
Biden's rhetoric that Republican states passing new voter legislations is a "21st century Jim Crow assault" is pure baloney and ignorant. Voter laws being passed in Republican states are not that dissimilar to his own state of Delaware.
Yes, lawsuits challenging the abuses were tossed by judges, but my opinion is that they did not want to get the courts involved in the election as what happened with the Supreme Court in 2000. Democrats do not care about voting integrity, just their lust for power.
Sally Minnington
North side
Racism theories
aren't complete
Any theory of racism and any approach to reducing our nation's racial problems must, for me, convincingly deal with: 1.) The advances made by Asian Americans in recent decades and 2.) The advances made in the same period by Black Americans in many sports.
Until these matters are dealt with, I remain committed to a colorblind society based on equality of opportunity — not of results — and with no racial preferences for anyone.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Credit criteria
too generous
Re: the July 15 article "Study: 91% of families here qualify for child tax credit."
I was shocked when I read the headline that 91% of Tucson families would qualify for the child tax credit. I had no idea Tucson was so poverty-stricken. Then I read the article and learned that families making up to $150,000 and individuals making up to $75,000 qualify for these payments. I was again amazed, but not in a good way. That is a lot of income. I don't think the government needs to be giving money to families making this much. That is way too high a threshold for inclusion into a poverty program. I hope the program will not be renewed with such overly generous criteria. I will certainly write to my government representatives about this excessive amount.
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
Preserve history,
even if painful
I find it ironic that the city of Surfside is weighing a memorial to the June 24 tragedy. A comment by Dovy Ainsworth, whose parents died in the building collapse, states "It provides comfort for the families and community while also serving as a reminder ensuring it never happens again." Agreed. Witness the memorials for 9/11, Oklahoma City, Pearl Harbor and others. We cannot forget those events because we see their memorials, and it is comforting to those affected.
What is ironic, to me, is if this is true, then why the whitewashing to cover up the history of the Civil War by tearing down statues of generals and denigrating the past? Shouldn't these reminders remain in place to ensure it never happens again? Thus far, the Holocaust is still remembered, but for how long before it fades into history or becomes a myth? No matter how horrible, the past should not be forgotten.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Limited gov't
a GOP canard
Our Republican governor and legislators say they believe in limited government, but their actions prove otherwise.
Neither a scientist nor an epidemiologist, our governor usurped the authority of universities by prohibiting vaccine and testing requirements to protect students from COVID delta variant. His order endangers young lives.
Neither doctors nor clinicians, our legislators usurped medical authority by preventing staff from protecting vulnerable patients’ health. Their law endangers women’s safety.
Neither educators nor experts in curriculum, our legislators usurped the authority of our elected superintendent of instruction and school board members from thoroughly educating students. Their laws violate students’ right to learn and teachers’ right to free speech.
Our legislators have usurped key functions of the Secretary of State and County Recorders, hindering them from fulfilling their duties.
By passing laws that prevent experts and elected officials from performing their assigned jobs, our governor and legislators are guilty of governmental overreach.
In 2022, we must remember their abuses and elect representatives who will put people above politics.
Lois Postil
Northwest side