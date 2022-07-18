Letters to the Editor: July 18

H2O Ducey

Hip hip hooray, Doug Ducey just woke up to the fact that we need more water to support the Arizona population. What an eye-opener. But upon closer inspection you realize that the reason for the need of the additional water is to continue to support the unchecked growth of housing development and agriculture in Arizona. And here I thought he was actually concerned about John Q. Public. Let’s see $1 billion set aside to “search” for the water miracle. Well, instead of spending this on new water sources, how about using the tried-and-true method of supply and demand. Not enough supply, well then cut down demand. And that means stopping any further agricultural crop growth (after all 70% of water consumed in the state is used for agricultural products) and limit any further housing development. On second thought, that is too logical and will not satisfy the Ducey supporters.

Frank Flasch

North side

Sanctity of life

Re: the July 4 article “Women should have safe access to resources.”

Dr. Palmer Evans is to be commended for his forthright account of the horrors he witnessed in his practice prior to Roe v. Wade and his commitment to alleviate the unnecessary suffering imposed on desperate women who felt they had no recourse but to risk their lives to save them. The important subtextual message to be taken here is that abortions will not go away through condemnation; they will only become more dangerous and will lead to more unfortunate deaths. With Roe gone, these tragedies are once more upon us.

Supporters of the so-called pro-life stance will once again, self-righteously, promote gambling the loss of two lives, in their opinion, over sparing the life of one pregnant women who otherwise, feeling so compelled, will resort to the only option she feels is left. Their logic, it seems, is that by violating the necessary subjugation of her body to their higher priority, she deserves summary judgement and execution.

We need to restore higher sanctity to actual lives.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

One-sided Jan. 6 investigation

The Democrat-dominated House select Jan. 6 committee investigation continued its televised hearings June 28, with “new evidence.” A former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified about there having been armed people at the Jan. 6 rally. The Secret Service opposed that and Donald Trump said “they are not here to hurt me.” It was not uncommon for armed citizens to attend Trump’s rallies. Trump did say to peacefully march to the Capitol. This is a totally one-sided investigation. No opportunity for a Trump defense team to cross-examine witnesses or present a rebuttal case. I believe it is purely political to influence the upcoming elections. Ironically, Trump’s “revenge” against all the Democrat-lead investigations of him comes in the form of his three SCOTUS appointees making for a conservative majority and issuing decisions that cause Democrats to go ballistic. And, the Jan. 6 investigation of Trump is setting up a Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence win in 2024.

David Garcia

Foothills

The chip production act

Why has the microchip act been stalled? I think it’s because they don’t want President Biden to have a win … it’s that simple. I understand other issues are more pressing and have “more sparkle,” but this was something everyone agreed on. Now because this act is not passed and signed, one of the biggest chip makers is balking on making them here, instead of out of the country. Whatever happened to country over party? Is that sentiment gone for good?

Mike Dai

Midtown

Trump shouldn’t be allowed to run

It appears that Donald Trump continues to toy with the idea of running for reelection again. After hearing the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan. 6 committee, it is amply clear that Trump should never again be allowed to run for office in any capacity. According to 18 U.S. Code 2383, “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten ears, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.” When one considers the range of criminal culpability in which Trump indulged after his election loss, among which was asking certain state officials to commit election fraud by manufacturing thousands of votes in his name, and culminating in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, then, minimally, Trump should never again be allowed to run for office.

Gladys Lujan

SaddleBrooke

TPD let us down

We thought living downtown, two blocks from Tucson’s police headquarters, would offer a greater sense of security and police presence. Boy, were we wrong!

This morning, after spotting a man dismantling our neighbor’s locked bike and being told to get away, my husband called 911. Over the next half hour, as traffic (including a police car) glided along Stone Avenue, just feet from the crime-in-progress, we watched in disbelief as this fellow calmly stripped the bike frame clean of all its parts. Then he cycled off without even glancing back.

When we called TPD to provide an update, and to offer a description as well as a photo of the thief, they had no interest. What would happen in the case of a real emergency? I shudder to think.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Blue town thoughts

Re: the July 7 article “County OKs $1.9 billion budget.”

We are so fortunate to live in Tucson. Real estate prices have skyrocketed, so the county has lowered the tax rate to limit property tax increases. Sounds simple.

But note the dynamics. Moneyed interests — investors, speculators, pension funds — line their own pockets willy-nilly, while (in this instance) responsible government has acted for the benefit of the people as a whole, spending mostly for infrastructure and roads.

That’s it in a nutshell: the rich — “r” as in Republican and right(wing)? — look out for themselves (after all, “Have it your way!”). It is up to big D and little “d” democrats to protect everybody else.

You say this is simplistic? Actually, it truly is simple, and frightening. Self-interest and social conscience have always played out politically. We just need to be aware that that is what is happening around us, daily.

Thank God this is a blue town.

Regula Case

Midtown

Catholic SCOTUS has a lot in store for us

The radical Republican Catholic majority Supreme Court is already planning on overturning more rights next year. Freedoms such as contraception of all types, condoms to IUDs; voting rights and protections; of course, more liberties from women; and any climate control legislation because “it interferes with ‘God’s Will.’” Clean water and air initiatives will be erased. “Climate change is inevitable, not man-made — can’t be avoided.”

They will allow states to overturn voters’ choices in state and federal elections; create controversial state ballot measures; gerrymandering will run even freer than this year, to create a theocratic Republican Nation; LBGTQ+ rights; same-sex marriage, but not interracial; transsexuals; consensual sex between unmarried people (reviving an old law); eventually, states’ rights. Electric vehicles will be outlawed; they will decide on a recent rule giving the state and feds jurisdiction over legal authority on tribal land (another treaty-precedent broken?).

Should race be considered in college admissions (another precedent to “get rid of”)? Should race be a government issue at all? Your issues?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

What is wrong with Dobbs decision

All of the Donald Trump appointees declared under oath commitment to the principle of stare decisis (meaning “to stand in the-things-that-have-been-decided”). A case does not get heard again because the makeup of the court has changed. There must be new facts or new different statutes in order for a case intending to reverse a prior decision to get heard, much less upheld. The litigants’ own presentation stated that there were no new facts. The justices are not allowed to assert facts in the case that were not admitted in trial court. By proper judicial standards, the Dobbs case should not even have been heard, besides, does not “secure in your person” mean the law cannot force you to risk your life? Does not the Ninth Amendment declare that unenumerated rights are as valid as enumerated ones? Does the Constitution not supersede prior English law? Liars all.

David Vernon

East side

Global warming keeps getting worse

“Procrastination is my sin. It brings me naught but sorrow. I know that I should stop it. In fact, I will–tomorrow.” — Gloria Pitzer

Tomorrow is too late for global warming. The climate has already changed. In Arizona, the climate is hotter and drier almost every day. Drought, burning forests, and heat deaths are all increasing, and yet we are consumed by petty problems like whether teaching history might make our kids feel guilty.

The world’s biggest problem only gets bigger with every day of inaction.

Yesterday alone humans put more than 99 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels. No country is on track to comply with its promises from the Paris accords.

A U.S. tax on carbon would have an immediate effect, and would be equitable if the proceeds are returned to the people in dividends.

Our politicians have to agree to take action, and agree today, not tomorrow.

Roger Wolf

Foothills

Reconsider endorsements

RE: the July 10 article “Our new election plan aims to help you decide.”

The July 10 announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake. Your editorial board’s unwillingness to endorse candidates for elected office that hold the most promise for Tucson’s future significantly reduces the value of a local newspaper. Candidates will no longer compete for a valuable Star endorsement. They will be content with spreading their carefully selected ideological messages and negative ads. I can no longer compare my candidate list with the Star’s endorsements and rationale before filling out my ballot. It was particularly valuable for local contests. With subscribers declining and staff stretched thin the pressures must be great. Like the internet, however, unedited content creates confusion and allows extremism and lies to flourish. As a friend observes “This is a massive and cowardly cop out submitting to the virus of ‘false equivalence.’” The need for informed local journalism has never been greater, particularly as elections are labeled fraudulent, our constitutional democracy threatened, and oath-breakers continuing to run for public office in Arizona. Please reconsider.

Frank Hartline

Foothills

Ciscomani needs remedial civics lessons

If you’ve seen the ads for U.S. Congress GOP candidate Juan Ciscomani you may note that he promises to ‘vote to fire Nancy Pelosi.’ Apparently he doesn’t have rudimentary knowledge of how the House he’s running for works. The majority party elects their speaker. Ciscomani as a GOP would never have an opportunity to ‘vote’ against Pelosi regardless of which party controls the House.

Perhaps Ciscomani should withdraw his candidacy until he can take high school level civics classes?

What we need is someone focused on solving issues and not espousing more ill will.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Prime pays for itself

RE: the July 13 letter “Don’t get ‘Primed’.”

Are you kidding?

First, when I shop for something I can find a huge variety. If I need a new nozzle for my watering hose, I don’t have to settle for one of the three at my local hardware store. Amazon will have 100.

Second, I don’t have to drive to the hardware store, searching for what I want. Fuel is too expensive.

Third, the purchase may be the lowest cost compared to local.

Fourth, as a Prime member I paid $139 this year for membership. And I received $241.98 in credits this year for my purchases.

And fifth, Amazon contributes to a charity of my choice. So far, the donated amount has risen to $36.02. Amazon has donated $16,773.24 to my chosen charity, $355,928,260.82 to all U.S. charities, and $403,030,279.00 to all worldwide charities.

Oh, and I forgot — shipping is always free for Prime members. This all by itself could pay for your membership.

Jim Nickerson

Green Valley

Wives’ allegiance

In conservative America husbands rule their families. What they say goes, everyone else must obey, follow orders and support the boss. Wives therefore cannot be eligible for public office because they can’t swear to uphold state or federal constitutions ahead of all else.

Lyn Relph